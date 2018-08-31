Benjamin Fulford: Stance on alternative lifestyles

By Benjamin Fulford

Hi Ben,

I’m a follower of your work with the Dragon families and even administer a group on Facebook dedicated to your weekly updates along with the fight against the cabal. I have a concern, however. You appear to be sounding increasingly prejudiced toward the LGBT community (and you have many people who support you from within that community, many of whom are GOOD people.)

So my question is: are you homophobic? I have noticed you often speak about people of this community as if we’re a product used to depopulate the world rather than actual Human Beings! As a note about the mention of “promoting homosexuality,” there is a difference between promoting and actually educating people to lower stigma ALONG with giving people of such equal rights to everyone else.

Also, please stop placing the subject of paedophilia directly after speaking about homosexuality. It appears a calculated move which anyone with half an education knows paedophilia is in no way related or similar to homosexuality.

I would like to hear your response in these regards/concerns.

Yours sincerely,

DU

Hi D,

First of all, let me say up front, I am not homophobic and furthermore, I have personally had, and enjoyed, same-sex experiences.

My problem is not with the LGTB community and people wanting to live alternative lifestyles. They deserve to be treated as a normal part of the social spectrum and given the same rights as others.

My problem, in the case of Canada and many other countries, is that alternative lifestyles like polygamy that produce lots of children are criminally punished, while all forms of sex that do not produce children (masturbation, prostitution, homosexuality, etc.) are actively promoted. Yes, this same Canada whose Prime Minister is actively promoting homosexuality is criminally punishing people who practice polygamy. This is true in other countries as well.

The other problem is the historical practice of simultaneously promoting and prohibiting homosexuality in organizations like the U.S. military and the Catholic Church. In the U.S. military, Nazi groups affiliated with the Bush clan, for example, forced people to have homosexual experiences in order to be promoted and then used the threat of exposure of these experiences to blackmail the same people into obedience or else face court-martial. The U.S. military put an end to this by ending the ban of same-sex love, which was what I recommended they do.

The Catholic Church needs to do the same thing, but so far, they refuse.

In Canada, during the Cold War, there was an interior decorator working in the Department of External Affairs who was suspected of being homosexual by the Security Department. They worried that he would be blackmailed by the Soviets because of this. For this reason, they confronted him and asked him if he was homosexual. He said, “Of course I am.” Since he was open about it, they decided he could not be blackmailed and so was not a security risk and let him be.

In the UK, former Prime Minister Edward Heath was filmed by the Soviets having sex in a London hotel room with a 14-year-old boy. He was blackmailed by this and as a result, signed over British sovereignty to the Communist EU. That was a security risk.

A big issue that still needs to be addressed is the whole issue of older men having sex with teenage boys, a widespread but highly taboo practice. In many cases, older men use a position of power to sexually abuse young boys. In other cases, it is completely consensual. Society needs to openly discuss this and figure out what sort of stance to take on this issue.

—BF

