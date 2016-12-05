About
The Event
CIA Daesh Terrorists in Aleppo Surrendering in 2 Days
December 5, 2016
CIA Daesh Terrorists in Aleppo Surrendering in 2 Days
December 5, 2016
US Space Hero Buzz Aldrin Evacuated from Antarctica Because of Medical Issue
December 1, 2016
US Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reauthorize Iran Sanctions Through 2026
December 1, 2016
Benjamin Fulford on Strange Universe Radio
December 5, 2016
Audio from Sean David Morton’s Strange Universe Radio interviewing Ben Fulford. Originally aired live November 30, 2016.
Source:
Sean David Morton
