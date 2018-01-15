Benjamin Fulford: Tensions rise between bloodlines and Illuminati as final showdown looms for U.S. corporate government

58 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Global tensions are rising visibly, as the petrodollar-funded U.S. corporate government faces a January 18th start of gold-backed yuan-denominated oil trading, even while its still-unfunded January 31st payment deadline looms.

One sign of this extreme tension came last week when “a missile from a cabal submarine was stopped from hitting Hawaii and the submarine was sunk,” Pentagon sources say. Media outlets around the world have reported that Hawaiian residents all received the following warning on their mobile phones: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII, SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER, THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” but later this was reported to be a false alarm. It was not—it was an attempt by “the cabal” to blame the attack on North Korea and use it as a trigger for their long-desired World War III, CIA sources say.

The attack was followed by an increase in earthquakes and volcanic activity which “may be an attack on potential submarine bases in Chile, Peru, Papua, New Guinea, or underwater,” the Pentagon sources continue. U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency official Paul Laine has previously told this writer that numerous underwater bases exist. These bases now appear to be under systematic attack.

Meanwhile, as this report was being written, a person claiming to be “His Excellency His Royal Highness (H.E. HRH) Ernest Rauthschild, Royal Prime Minister of The United States of North America” contacted this writer to claim, “The Federal U.S./USA comes under the USNA.” He went on to state that “the galactics” were now arriving to enforce his claim. He provided extensive documentation to back his claims, to which we have linked below without comment other than to note that the address provided is just a virtual office in Washington, DC.

https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/2017-usna-divinagracia-treaty

https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/royal-pcijicjicc-notice

https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/decision-of-the-royal-icjicc-court

https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/royal-pcijicjicc-notice

http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fr-1782.asp

In any case, “galactics” and “underwater bases” aside, there is plenty happening in the visible, here and now geopolitical sphere. Last week this was especially evident in the tension between the U.S. military government represented by Donald Trump and much of the rest of the world.

Pentagon sources say, “The war against cabal soldiers MS-13 [the Salvadoran gang]escalates as Trump arrested MS-13 leaders in the northeastern United States, ends temporary protective status for 200,000 Salvadorans, and may do the same for 60,000 Hondurans.”

In addition, “Trump seized all classified incriminating documents from the Obama Presidential Library to help the Department of Justice take down the entire Obama regime,” the sources continue.

“After the Saudi and U.S. purge, the EU purge begins with the death of globalist [Former EU Commissioner and Goldman Sachs Chairman] Peter Sutherland,” they continue.

The sources also say that “Trump is snubbing sh#thole London as he goes to Davos for a victory lap.”

However, it is clear that any “victory lap” would be highly premature. Both CIA sources in Asia as well as Rothschild family sources in the U.S. say that in March…

The remainder of this article is only available to members of BenjaminFulford.net

Please Log In or Register to create an account.

The post Tensions rise between bloodlines and Illuminati as final showdown looms for U.S. corporate government appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.

The full report will be posted on Thursday…