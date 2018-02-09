Friday, February 9
Benjamin Fulford: Two Feather is in hot water

By Benjamin Fulford

Greetings Ben:

Hope all is well.

I am in a hot spot with my lawyer.

For the first time he’s asking for money.

The endorsement you gave a month or two ago went really well.

This is not a forever story.

In a few days we go to trial with a jury.

Really men like me–Light Workers and Elders–are getting fewer and fewer by time.

When we are a thing of the past, what then?

I have vowed to be in service to “The People.”

If ya could just one more time post a short video on your site.

That would be the last time I can ask such a favor;  it will be over.

I am so indebted to you already.

It’s been 6 long months, for defending myself.

Here is the link:

The court date is:

Feb 12, 2018 at 9 AM

Judge Susan Brown
Harris County Criminal Court
201 Caroline Street, 12th floor, Room 185
Houston, Texas 77002

Be there on time, as seats go fast.  I get there an hour early and go in the building as soon as they open the security check, then wait outside the courtroom.

Two Feather supporters, wear a red arm band, left arm, above the elbow.

This Trail should take a couple of days for anyone who would show up to support in person.

AHO, Two Feather
aka William Schober

P.S.  I have four inventions to cure thyroids, pancreas, knee replacement, and Alzheimer’s, ready to go and a backer close.

It’s a relief to see some of the Shadow Government getting close to charges!

