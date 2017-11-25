Benjamin Fulford: Two Feather Says ~ Pray for me Please

Posted by Benjamin Fulford:

Now goes to a jury trial after 6 months, for false charges from the “Dark Side.” Hanging over his head is 10 to 20 years in a Federal Penitentiary. This is a final request to those who have compassion for this Native American Healer and Spiritual Adviser to be able to continue these services to the World.

Such Teachers are Diminishing.

Please donate your compassionate contribution to compensate his Lawyer, who is tops and deserves to be paid.

Any Donation Will be Accepted with Great Gratitude. An E-book can be sent to you when they come out soon, as a thank-you.

At generosity.com — Two Feather Legal fund

This $50 Thousand dollar ‘Bill’ can be hit by small & well-intentioned contributions from the “World” ~

“Thank You Very Much,” says Two Feather, and Many Blessings. Please make a difference.

Bless you, Ben, and Thanks for your backup; it really made a difference.

AHO TF

Via: Benjamin Fulford

The Event Chronicle Editor’s Note: It appears that this man, William Two Feather, was attacked by “Super Solider” Duncan O’Finioan… I haven’t had time to look into this further, but you can read more about it below: