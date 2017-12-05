Benjamin Fulford: U.S. military to declare martial law as DOJ, FBI criminality exposed

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The U.S. military government, known to the world as the administration of President Donald Trump, is about to declare martial law, Pentagon sources say. “The Cabal has been checkmated, as Trump is ready to federalize the National Guard in case of riots or civil unrest,” Pentagon sources say, adding that “FEMA camps will be used to house mass arrests, and Gitmo may house high-value targets while military tribunals will dispatch them swiftly.”

Such radical action is necessary, “Because of corrupt judges appointed by [former U.S. President Barack]Obama and a Congress stacked with shills for Israel, so Trump may be forced to declare martial law to impose military justice,” is how one Pentagon source put the situation. The FBI, for example, has been actively covering up the cabal slaughter of hundreds of Americans in Las Vegas using G4S mercenaries, multiple sources say.

Trump was probably referring to this upcoming purge in the following Tweet: “After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more) running the FBI, its reputation is in tatters—worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”

The other big news from last week is that the U.S. Dover Air Force Base was hit last with a nuclear weapon or the equivalent. The attack was described as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in the corporate media. However, the “earthquake” had all the hallmarks of a nuclear or beam weapon attack in that its epicenter was a military base, it was shallow, and the seismograph shows a huge one-off instant quake, not the sort of shaking buildup seen in natural quakes. It can be seen in the link below.

http://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/local/2017/11/30/earthquake-strikes-kent-county-thursday/911208001/

Although the attack took place the day after North Korea announced it had ICBMs that could hit anywhere in the U.S., Pentagon sources are saying this was part of the undeclared civil war inside the military-industrial complex. The Dover base is where U.S. military and other dead bodies are “processed,” and it is also home to long-range heavy-lifting air transports. Since the CIA smuggled heroin back to the U.S. in coffins during the Vietnam War, it is a pretty good guess that this base was taken out because it was a major trans-shipment point for Afghan heroin.

There was also visible evidence last week of at the very least, a low-earth-orbit space war going on, as what Pentagon sources describe as “rogue satellites” were

“de-orbited.” This may have appeared in the news as the failure of a Russian rocket launch containing 19 satellites.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/28/international-spacecrafts-lost-sea-russian-rocket-fails-make/

Also, on December 2nd, U.S. General John Hyten, the head of U.S. Strategic Command, told an audience in California that several states were targeting U.S. space capabilities and warned, “We cannot allow that to happen.”

http://www.n2yo.com/satellite-news/U.S.-general-Russia-and-China-building-space-weapons-to-target-U.S.-satellites/4626

There were also reports world wide of meteorites and “space junk” falling last week. This writer personally witnessed a multicolor meteorite fall in a location that appeared to the naked eye to be less than a kilometer from my home in western Tokyo. A video of it can be seen at the following link:

“The storm that began on November 4th with the Saudi purge has gone kinetic,” the Pentagon sources say, apparently being literal about it.

The purge on the ground level inside the U.S. is also becoming increasingly visible. “Operation Mockingbird has been deactivated as CIA media assets like Matt Lauer were fired from NBC,” following the November 18th raid on CIA headquarters by the Marines, the sources note. Another sign of a Mockingbird shoot-down came as ABC News suspended Brian Ross for what Trump describes as his “horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt.” The corporate media purge has just begun, the sources promise.

The Khazarian mobsters are clinging to the hope that the indictment last week of former Defense Intelligence Agency head Michael Flynn by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller will lead to the impeachment of Trump. However, Pentagon sources promise that “the Flynn indictment is a ‘nothing burger’ that allows him to expose all crimes of Obama, Hillary, the FBI, pedos, and deep state to Mueller while helping Trump to drain the swamp.”

Obama, for his part, asked Chinese President Xi Jinping last week for political asylum but was turned down, say Asian secret society sources. In public, this could be seen in the form of Obama thumbing his nose at China by visiting the Dalai Lama immediately after leaving China. The Dalai Lama, however, is himself likely to be purged and is in no position to help Obama.

Also, speaking of “pedos,” last week Hollywood star, director and actor Mel Gibson said Hollywood elites “Harvest the blood of children. They eat their flesh. They believe this gives them life force. If the child was suffering in body and psyche before it died, they believe this gives them extra life force.” Gibson said, “This isn’t some kind of artistic abstraction… I was personally introduced to the practice in the early 2000s. I can talk about this now because these people, the execs, they’re dead now.”

http://yournewswire.com/mel-gibson-parasites-blood-kids/

This writer can also confirm he has personally met two Khazarian mobsters who admitted to eating human fetuses. These are the people who are being actively hunted down now by the white hats.

A purge has also started in Japan now that Emperor Naruhito has taken over from his father Emperor Akihito, according to Japanese military intelligence sources. Although Akihito is not officially supposed to retire until April 2019, Naruhito is already the de facto Emperor, they explain. So far only a few dozen people have been purged, but a lot more will begin on the December 7th, the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, they say. In particular, a “Mr. K,” who lives in a hotel guarded by 70 bodyguards, is going to be taken down, they add.

Japanese intelligence also wants U.S. military white hats to be aware that many in the U.S. military and intelligence community in Japan have for years been bribed with “Kagurazaka geishas and cash.” They say that even former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy was regularly and lavishly entertained at “host clubs.” A lot of Japanese money has been looted since the death of Emperor Hirohito and given to the Rothschilds, Bushes, Clintons, and other high-level Khazarian mobsters, by Koreans who pretend to be Japanese like former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, the sources say.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/china-free-trade-trudeau-1.4427081

Meanwhile as the U.S. and Japan continue to clean house, international financial tension between the U.S. and China is building. A sign of this was the breaking off of the U.S.-China economic dialogue last week. It is important to note in this context that the tax cuts announced by Trump last week can only be implemented if the U.S. declares bankruptcy and issues a new currency, because otherwise it would require massive new borrowing from China. China is not in a mood to pour more money down the black hole of the U.S. corporate government, Asian secret society sources say.

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-30/us-china-economic-dialogue-has-stalled-no-plans-revive-talks-malpass

The Chinese are hoping to bankrupt the U.S. corporate government and have Canada take over and create a United States of North America to replace the rogue regime that the U.S. corporate government has become, the sources say. This week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in China and, as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports, “U.S. President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again antipathy for China helps position Canada as a more attractive partner in North America.”

http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/china-free-trade-trudeau-1.4427081

In a sign that China and its BRICS allies were preparing for a U.S. default, there was a formal announcement last week by the BRICS nations that they were going to start their own gold trading network.

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-02/russia-china-india-unveil-new-gold-trading-network

Venezuela also announced last week that it was setting up a cryptocurrency backed by gold, oil, and diamonds to replace the U.S. dollar.

Furthermore, in a sign they were worried about a money grab by the Americans, Russia’s Finance Ministry issued a warning last week that if the U.S. seized Russia’s foreign reserves, “it would be a declaration of financial war.”

https://www.rt.com/business/411148-us-sanctions-russian-reserves/

Ominously, a CIA source in Asia who has Rothschild connections, had the following comment to make when asked about the financial war: “I have been told by one of my contacts who is ‘in the know on these type of matters’ that the master plan is to collapse the system globally in the 3rd quarter of 2018.”

On a final note, a reader in Brazil sent the following information via e-mail: “In Porto Alegre-Brazil, a southern state of my country, there is a big American consulate building, really bigger than the one in São Paulo, and I can tell you by normal justification there is no need for Porto Alegre have such big American consulate unless it is something like CIA headquarters. A friend of mine who lives there said that for the last few years, since this building was made, there seems to be just a few people working there, less than ten, at least on the surface level.” Perhaps this is another DUMB (Deep Underground Military Base) that needs to be taken out.

However, Nazis based in South American underground bases have previously told this writer that they no longer wanted to conquer the world and just wanted to be left alone to play with their flying saucers. Maybe they should just announce that they will share that and other technology with the rest of the world.

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

This article (Benjamin Fulford: U.S. military to declare martial law as DOJ, FBI criminality exposed) was originally published on Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

