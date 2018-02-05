Benjamin Fulford: Was Obama born in Kenya?

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Hi Ben,

In your latest newsletter your CIA source said Obama was born in Kenya. Is it true? I heard he was born in Indonesia as Barry Soetoro.

Sincerely,

VP

Hi VP,

Obama wrote in his own book, Dreams of My Father, that his father was a World War 2 veteran. Yet when he made his birth certificate public, it said his father was 25 when Obama was born in 1961. That means his father was 9 when World War 2 ended. My sources say his real father was Frank Marshall, an American communist activist.

BF

Hi Ben,

Based on your latest newsletter and the news, I have become quite pessimistic regarding the good changes. It looks like the USA does not want to accept and go public with their loss. They will never accept the position of loser. But they are that. They will never go public with 9/11 truth and the things related. They do not want to look like idiots in front of the world. It was very well seen during the Trump’s State of the Union speech, where all these politicians acted like actors in a theatre with great show. This is never going to be an honest and fair transition.

And as you mentioned, the Chinese are also happy with the current situation, so who on earth will actually perform these very important changes? Everything is being done in secret. All these arrests you mention are (maybe) happening in secret. However, without the publicity, the world cannot change.

As I said, Americans do not want to portray themselves as the worst nation—the most criminal country in the history of our planet, but they are that. Just look what they are doing to the Russians and Syrians in Syria. But without the public admission of reality nothing will change. Do you agree?

Sincerely,

VP

Hi VP,

Despite everything, I still think that the U.S. is inevitably headed for a collapse. That is because it is the most indebted nation in the history of the planet. As after the fall of the Soviet Union, the U.S. is already going through a period of turbulence. In the end, a healthier, safer United States will be born.

In any case, the advice I gave to the Asians is to think of the U.S. as a dangerous, dying beast. Rather than pick a fight with it, avoid provoking it and let nature take its course. That is happening now.

Also, I know that there is a majority in the U.S. military-industrial complex who are sick and tired of what the U.S. has degenerated into, and they want to be the good guys again.

Anyway, to sum up, I am still an optimist, but I understand there will be turbulence in the U.S. as the old beast dies. The whole world, though, wants a healthy, sane, and socially responsible U.S. to emerge at the end of this process.

BF

The post Was Obama born in Kenya? appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.