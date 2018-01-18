Benjamin Fulford: What are they preparing us for?

By Benjamin Fulford

Ben: The efforts to numb the minds of the people have increased dramatically. I can feel it happening to me so I know it must be happening to others.

What do I mean? Basically, bizarre events happen with much greater frequency now THAT ARE MYSTERIOUSLY NEVER EXPLAINED.

You report on them better than anyone. Such as:

the “attacks on the brains and health of government personnel in Cuba”;

ship collisions that cast doubt on the competence of our Navy;

ship collisions involving other nations that seem intentional;

passenger airplanes disappearing and that can never be found;

alternative health practitioners murdered by the dozens;

“suicides” that cannot possibly be suicides, such as death by multiple nailgun shots;

a California drought that defies all scientific meteorlogical explanations;

a California firestorm that defies all known prior knowledge of such things and seems obviously targeted with high-energy beams from space;

hurricanes that make unexplainable right turns to destroy American cities;

and, of course, the 9/11 coverup that any thinking person knows was an inside job.

and more…

Big Brother hears your conversations, reads your emails and even can read your mind…

The results of this deliberate campaign?

The people become increasingly fearful and convinced they are not safe, even in their own homes when even the local police are implicated in murder coverups and the pedophilia epidemic being exposed throughout government, Hollywood, etc.

And just to be sure we are prepared to meekly accept something too horrible to contemplate, movies displaying rotting corpses and insane vampires attacking communities flood our theaters.

Whatever “they” are preparing us for, they are pulling out all the stops.

Any high-octane speculation as to what that “what” might be?

All the best,

D.

Hi D:

My understanding is that they have controlled us through fear since time immemorial, and they are losing that ability to control us so they keep trying, with limited success, to turn up the fear volume.

It was because they feared losing control that they planned to kill 90% of the population. Fortunately for us, the military and agencies of the world refused to carry out this task and instead are now turning on the controllers.

There will be turbulence as they are removed from power, but rest assured, even if they pull off a few more Las Vegas-style incidents, they have lost the war.

–BF

