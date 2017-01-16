Benjamin Fulford: Will it be World War or World Government as Trump Presidency Approaches

85 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The big geopolitical players are making final moves as the Presidency of Donald Trump and Western revolution loom. The Western military industrial complex made one of its final big moves by positioning a large tank army in Poland. This is ostensibly aimed at Russia but is in fact a move by a Christian alliance including Russia that is aimed at China. Incoming Trump Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for his part, threatened to attack Chinese bases in the South China Sea. The background for these provocative remarks, CIA sources in Asia say, is that the Chinese have also sent 10 million people into Indonesia recently as part of a deal to build up the archipelago’s economic infrastructure, something that has raised alarm bells in the Pentagon. The Pentagon wants to build a new military base in the South China Sea to balance this Chinese move, the CIA sources say.

The Chinese responded by reminding the West, via the White Dragon Society, that in 1979, during the Sino-Vietnamese war, when Russia sent a mechanized army into China, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping had it destroyed with a hydrogen bomb. The remains of this army can be seen on Google Earth and serve as a reminder why starting a war with China is not a good idea, Chinese intelligence officers say.

The sabre rattling is, in any case, just posturing in advance of heavy duty negotiations on how to change the way we run this planet that will resume in earnest once the Trump presidency starts. The result is likely to be some sort of loose, democratic and meritocratic world government being formed because the alternative, nuclear holocaust, is unthinkable, sources involved in the negotiations say.

Make no mistake, the Trump Presidency is a second American revolution and it will deeply affect the operations of the international secret rogue government. Russian intelligence operatives contacted the WDS last week to seek reassurance the Trump presidency will be allowed to go ahead. They were told by the WDS that Trump was not going to be another assassinated leader like Kennedy because, unlike Kennedy, Trump has the backing of the US military. Here is what Pentagon Sources had to say about the matter: “A CIA plot to whack Trump is unlikely since the military has read them the riot act. There are no Geneva conventions for domestic enemies of the state and military justice is swift and lethal.”

However, Trump is not going to be allowed to do everything he wants, especially when it comes to Israel, the Pentagon sources say. “The UN Security Council may vote on January 17 to impose 1967 borders on Israel enforced by sanctions,” they say. Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and Trump “may be forced out if they oppose the will of the international community, as peace and settlement of all conflicts is needed for a global currency reset,” the sources add.

Russian FSB sources, for their part, were able to confirm that when Donald Trump visited Russia in 2013 he was…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Geopolitical News & Analysis

