Black OPS Contractor Confessions: Cody Snodgres EXPOSING CORRUPTION after 22 yrs silence

DISCLAIMER: I CANT CONFIRM OR DENY ANY OF THIS AS FACTS….EXPOSING CORRUPTION: after 22 yrs silence, OKC BOMBING /CLINTON DOJ COVERUP/SEX CRIMES. (My Black Ops. job offer to bomb the Murrah Bldg., Oct. 1994, for $1 million cash)

Cody Snodgres was listening to my vid yesterday and sent me an email with his name phone number and email [email protected] After reading his email it was very compelling to call… so I did. The conversation was riveting, and lasted almost 2 hours. His story was shocking and weird, so weird you just can’t make this shit up. So he put it all in a book you can get to read for yourself. Just email him for details, if he stays alive long enough.

Cody Snodgres the Snowden Effect #SnowdenEffect

After doing the live stream many complained about the sound quality, that was not us trust me the connection was clear as a bell. I told Cory the audio and some of his buddies that listened to it said the same thing. So we recorded another interview going back over a few things plus some new info, be sure to tune in. Cody Snodgres email [email protected] to get a copy of the book.

Cody Snodgres: Operation Indigo Skyfall & Project Slammer #SnowdenEffect @RealGeoEngWatch

Operation Indigo Skyfall is about geoengineering (chemtrails) and project Slammer is about mind control… The #SnowdenEffect needs to go viral so more white hats can come forward to expose the corrupt Satanic government.

Cody Snodgres: The Truth About Afghanistan & Benghazi @TGowdySC ‏

If you think you know what happened in Afghanistan and Benghazi, well get ready to be shocked at what you dont know. This needs to get into Trey Gowdy’s hands even he may be shocked at new intel.

Cody Snodgres: Evil Satanic Bankers Start All Wars

The Bankers are the ones behind all these WARS, if you don’t listen to this and sub to this channel while giving this a thumbs up then you are part of the problem.

Cody Sodgres: The Next False Flag

Cody and I wanted to discuss what the next possible false flag that could happen. What are you going to do? Be ready for a powerful show.

Cody Snodgres: Pearl Harbor Poem & Loretta Lynch Indicted

Cody was wanting to read this poem about Pearl Harbor and share new chatter from high sources. It has been quietly confirmed that Loretta Lynch has been Indicted and arrested today, that is all we know so far. Check out the new website Snafuradio.com

