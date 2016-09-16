12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



One World of Nations

Chessboard Earth Series

16 September 2016

[For Part 1 See: Chessboard Earth: Ignorance is No Excuse]

Deeper into the Labyrinth of the true Pervasive Evil which is bringing the world to the very brink of WW III. All planned by Evil Men. This Luciferian Cult, who are the Religious Advisors to Obama himself, creating the New World Order, all subservient to Rome, One World Government and Leader – Theirs!

What are the Geopolitical implications for America’s and Europe’s real future?

With a Jesuit White Pope, masking the iniquities and evils of the Jesuits Black Pope, it’s time to look at what is unfolding as its history was always predicated to be this way. Study the real enemy, their mind set, origins of beliefs and agendas. Failure to do so has allowed such a predatory advance unchecked. We are looking down the throat of the most duplicitous, carnally evil and inhumane Military Intelligence Organisation on the face of the earth, with its pre-planned deep cover penetration of all aspects of Monetary, Military, Intelligence, Political, and Asset enriched organisation on the planet. They use the Papacy only to enhance and shield their own ideologies, cynically murdering even Popes and Presidents to order for non-compliance. Even a Billion practising Catholics have no idea they are being ruthlessly played, or their Global Vatican tyranny is enforced at will. This bloodsucking Tapeworm controls the Vatican, its fortunes, its vast Global monetary infrastructure and deep coffers, it’s education and their worldwide perverse aspirational religious doctrines and policies.

Today as they plot the conversion of the world to a One World Order Religion, their top agendas include the destruction of Protestantism, as their own inner Churches, all Satan worshiping, wages war on the churches of the living God. Throughout the genocidal centuries of their Inquisition, mass murders and torture, they have never hesitated to lie, deceive, cheat, murder and scheme to achieve their internal agendas. The Jesuits are the most evil, pernicious and devious Cult in the myriad of power groupings. This mass murdering Inquisition Cult.

Their abominable Doctrines and flexible use of the Jesus myth, enables them to murder at will, depose Kings, destroy Governments, using the concept that any end justifies their means, without any fear of Divine punishment. Never before has a more radical, fanatical, well organised and highly structured Military Intelligence apparatus existed on the face of the earth. Total World Domination, all subjected to their will, is their agenda. As far back as 1599, a Jesuit named Juan Mariana taught in great detail the murder of Rulers, teaching the Jesuit order to kill at will any non-compliant Rulers, a doctrine well published and read throughout its Global dominions in its endeavours to subjugate the world to its own version of Luciferian Papacy. Just read and absorb the Jesuit Oath.

Be in no doubt, that is your living and Soul commitment you choose to endow to them. Satanic, loathsome and the indisputable testimony of their absolute corruption.

As quoted by John Adams, Second President of the United States, “If there was ever a body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell, it is this society of Ignatius de, Loyola.

Napoleon Bonaparte, French Emperor stated, The Jesuits are a Military Order, not a religious order. Their Chief is the General or an Army, not an Abbot, and the aim of this organisation is Power. Power in its most despotic exercise, absolute power, universal power, power to control the world by the volition of a single man. Jesuitism is the most absolute of despotisms.

Abraham Lincoln himself quoted, “The Civil War would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits”. Yet another US President murdered by the Jesuits for his abolition of Slavery. As have also been non-compliant Vatican Popes.

Between 1555 and 1931 the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) was expelled from at least 83 countries, city states, and cities, for engaging in political intrigue and subversive plots against the welfare of the State.

The German General Reinhard Gehlen Org, the German Intelligence Agency run by the Knights of Malta, was even more powerful than the Merk net. This organisation superseded the feared Nazi SS.

It became the role model for the CIA, manned, managed and planned by the Knights of Malta, and totally penetrated from inception by their Agents, as well as sheltered by them. America, controlled by the CIA at all levels, is a Knights of Malta satellite operation to usurp Leaders and nations to Jesuit dictate by directional control at the top.

During WW II. IG Farben plants where Hitlers munitions were made, were exempted from attack.

The Rockefeller / IG Farben consortium used slave labour to build and run their factories, information denied as news for the Public. These were the same teams who sold gas the Nazis used to exterminate millions of Jews and others. All for profit. Millions of our fellow Humans died needless horrific deaths. Where was their God? Chosen people, for the Extermination camps? A sick logic!

We need to come to a time where false misconceptions of religions are challenged and to determine at last, a true perception of our own true Ethereal and Cosmic being. The so false doctrines of fable religions have no place in advanced societies of today. It’s time to start thinking it out for yourselves. Your own Spiritual awakening is the key to our real personal and species advancement.

No ‘God’ ordered the mutilation of children’s organs, or cross marriage of 6 year olds. These are bizarre, Male Fanatic, deviant practices, of a long past Dark Age. It binds Cults together, dividing societies and stifling progression. Always there is a lash-back. As the devious Jesuits have planned for the Jews when the time is opportune. Fall guys – Again! As ever in history, and still they do not learn.

As for where the Nazi Gold went, Rockefeller’s Bank was a large recipient, managed by a Knight of Malta, under Joseph J. Larkin.

If you trace up Masonry through all its orders, until you come to the top head Mason of the World, you will discover that the dreadful, murderous and evil Jesuit, are one and the same person.

Why would the Jesuits use so deviously their implacable enemy, the Jews, to further their designs for world domination? The Jesuits never do anything where they can be exposed, and in the greed and avarice of the Jews, if they are recognised as the culprits, and then suffer the consequences as planned, they become the perfect scapegoat, enabling their destruction as a long avowed mortal enemy. As the Rothschild’s themselves are Jesuit Agents, operating under a duplicitous Jewish cover, this enables them to leave the whole onus of conspiracy on the gullible Jews.

Feed their greed, plan out their demise and need. They cannot help themselves, and their Oligopoly of the Treasury and Fed will be their undoing if a crash is to follow. Excluding Gentiles in an orgy of greed, will carry a price. Always history has shown payback.

For over 200 years, the goal of the Jesuits has been the complete destruction of the United States Constitution, to wipe out its Protestantism, and to restore worldwide domination by their Pope. One World Religion, One World Government, New World Order! Control of America and Europe.

Control of the World!

Today the Jesuits are stronger in the United States than ever, having been expelled by many European and Asian nations who perceived them as a menace.

There is no major nation in which they do not have a marked and divisive presence in the Financial, Political and Intelligence communities. They have a vast plethora of Colleges and schools throughout America and Europe, as a feeding chain of new converts towards their Grand New World Order hierarchies. The US thinks NWO is a Tri Laterals or CFR concept. These are just delivery vehicles for Jesuit policies. Clinton is Jesuit trained, all with the Clinton lies, deceit, treachery, and conspiracy, he comes well-schooled. As his Deviant, sordid record shows.

As are the Bush Skull and Bones Crime family. Each ring kissing Vatican stooges. They serve only with the Patronage of the Vatican Black Popes.

Almost the entire Military Command and Banking infrastructures are Jesuit or Masonic obligated. Access to trade or progress is blocked by appointed Gatekeepers. To trade, you join the Club and follow without question the dictated rules. They have a multi-layer oligopoly on the entire chain of command. Unlocking those demonic claws from the entire Military, Agency and Banking arenas will be a monumental task if Free Humanity is to flourish again. Exposure and Education is key to all.

This is the real power. Not the false figurehead entities of Royal families, wheeled out as token Gesture Leaders only for ceremonial purposes. The hand with the knife and poison which rocks the cradle, is Jesuit. These are the true shape-shifting deviants behind all the wars, land seizures, regime changes, governmental corruptions, and child trade trafficking. This perverse species is worse than any Drug Cartel. They have perverted the Vatican and Christian faiths, and over 500 years have been building a series of multi facet structural controls, where from the cradle to the grave, they own it all. They control the schools, mineral sources, power and energy sources, Banking, Military command structures, and the entire Political infrastructure is deeply compromised.

Masonic control has power over the Banks, Police, Justice, Judges, Military, Intelligence Agencies and State Federal infrastructure. As Gatekeepers to any and every move in the chain of command, everything is locked down to Jesuit will and dictate. Each entity is pre-owned with no wriggle room. You take a political seat on their terms, or their media connections will make your life living hell. With 4 centuries of planning and control they own the game board and you. All enforcement reports to Senior Command, all of whom are compromised and locked in by Cartel dictate. The entire system is rigged and fixed to their benefit. They are the Ringmasters. How can you arrest the Clintons when Justice itself is owned with their Gatekeepers on each corner?

As Confessional Priests, they know all the secrets, intents and peccadilloes of Elitist’s circles, and all the mind sets of the Royalists and Elites. What is confessed in confidence is stored and used against you as ammunition material if required. Also it is shared. There is no Confessional integrity. Your Bond is with God, who alone can grant absolution, not some Spider robed posing Luciferian, out to steal your assets, minds and nation. Confessing to them makes you naive, immature and gullible. Asking for comeback.

Soros operates under Jesuit oversight, as do the Rothschild’s, Rockefeller’s and the Committee of 300. The Agencies are under total Masonic / Jesuit oversight control. Military Commanders are Knights of Malta or equivalent Masonic. Or not appointed. Each compromised and owned by the world’s worst predatory totalitarian Rulers. The rest is just window dressing for the masses. A contrived illusion for the deluded. This is your life and fabricated moves in the real Matrix of power. You are all dispensable. Just collateral for gaming.

So is there an upside or all doomed as they possess such a vast network of control? You’re doing nothing, is how they will take everything. As the Zios did by their assembled greed to seize control of the Fed and Treasury, if the Jesuits achieve their objective to collapse the entire US pack, leaving the Jews to face recriminatory lash-back from mob fury, what more opportune timing for the unleashing of the full NWO program upon the US. Look at the extent of Jesuit guile and duplicity.

There are 28 Jesuit Colleges alone in the US ranging from Georgetown outwards. Spawning the likes of Bill Clinton says it all. No standards, zero ethics and a protected Rapist, lying, cheating, criminal scumbag. Their gift to America. Jesuits lowering the bar to the sewers down.

American Jesuit foreign policy is controlled via Georgetown University, Californian Jesuit Father Tom Smolich also serves them well, as do so many controlled, and contaminated Jesuit Politicos such as Bernie Sanders, Rubio, Cruz and surprise, surprise, Trump is an ex-Fordham University Jesuit Scholar. How deep the rabbit hole goes. Or, is it rat hole? As to date over $166M has been paid out by the Jesuits in America for Child abuse, and Billions more in damages still unraveling, what does this tell us? Who next? If Trump is an ex-Jesuit product, how free is his thinking or ability to unite America Jesuit free? You are voting for one and the same. Just different packaging.

Jesuit Priest Father Thomas Reese is now Chairman of International Religious freedom, appointed by Obama, developing policy issues for the Secretary of State, Congress and the President as the Jesuits move towards a unitary One World Religion ethos and New World Order with a singular Jesuit Papal authority of all. So now the Jesuits alone advise on US World Religion policies? Hello? All clearly is going to Jesuit plans. They control Obama and the US Game Board. They seek totalitarian control.

Look at the incoming TPP Treaties. Total Draconian trade and Banking Lock out unless doing it their way, controlled, taxed and regulated by them. There will be no free completion, or choice, just a predefined Global strategy controlling all, including Healthcare. Who lives, who dies? Profit controlled State Industries such as Healthcare, will be rolled out under their rules and remits.

Exemptions won’t happen, and TPP will lock out competition. The rules, regulations and Enforcement will become ever more draconian. TPP is attempting a Universal Sovereignty bypass and takeover. To benefit who, as clearly, the Elites in win all? NWO is coming fast.

Universal Sovereignty to which ultimate power? Enter the Jesuits!

What is coming will lead to a Totalitarian authority with Global black out restrictions. To be followed by their Universal Religion, Global Banking, Global Taxation with full reporting and taxation at source. There will be no free competition, and any such attempt will disqualify your operating licences. Total media control and supervision. Full IT and Internet reporting. Any dissent flagged and actioned. No one can move by free market will. Everything will be conditionally licensed. Try participating without. Denied Banking, Driving licenses, phone, email or TV licenses? Denied permission to run a business, and Employment blacklisted. Live where and how? Eat what and pay with what?

The next dichotomy. Judaism and Zionism. Be clear, be sure that each are considered clear enemies of the Jesuits and have only been tolerated during the last century to be deployed, used and blamed post collapse, allowing them to wreak the whirlwind of public outrage. Patsies.

Such changes are coming as will derail the entire Cabal and Jesuit strategies as have been developed by the likes of Brzezinski with CFI and Tri Laterals global hegemony colluding parties such as Kissinger, the Bushes and Knights of Malta under strict Jesuit control. The Vatican, unchecked, would have laid siege to the very Souls of humanity, in its own vanity drive to enslave the planet to its own Luciferian agenda.

Centuries of their planning are being overtaken by the curve balls of an emergent Eurasia, the uncontrolled internet where the sheer explosion of inquiring minds among the switched on levels of humanity, has overturned the Machiavellian Agency policies of media control, and unleashed alternative truths to a worldwide receptive humanity. Truth to set all free.

A new world where a man like Trump can just challenge the presumptive arrogance of the old Bush dominated GOP, and speak out as a voice of America’s people, challenging the rights of Feudal and corrupt families like the Bush / Clinton Crime Families and the vast corrosive networks of both CIA and Jesuit KM / Masonic oligopolies controlling the power and very body politic of the US itself.

In the UK, we have seen the consequences of a free thinking people who only last year mass removed both Socialists and Liberals by a democratic voice process, which reshaped Parliament back towards the will of its people, and the voted out the mass loss of entire networks of Political free riders and their corrosive influences.

This followed by a Brexit vote where the people faced down the Government, and despite the entreaties of a full on Government Lobby vote to remain in the EU, voted NO instead with their feet and voted out. Thinking people and real Democracy. The people don’t want a NWO.

That in turn created a seismic collapse in confidence in the PM who was forced to go, followed by electing the nation’s second only Female Prime Minster, who promptly sacked the Preppie Boy set and brought in experienced street wise Minsters to get the nation out of the EU and to build new Global Trade relationships. All away from US and EU oversight or dependency. All a major step away from Merkel and the Jesuits’ Socialism agenda of Fortress Europe under a single religion Jesuit control. The UK is distancing itself away from the sterile, characterless Zombies like Herman Van Rompuy, and serial alcoholic Jean-Claud Junker, placed unelected into key EU Leadership roles to follow the mindless dictates of Rome. These are the levels of dross which for 20 years have failed to get their accounts audited, and if running a Public Board, would have been long since fired for incompetence in office. But not in the EU. As long as subservient to Rome, all is good.

Further, among this bunch of sad Jesuit bought misfits, is placed Phony Tony Blair, wallowing in his Vatican Bank account, another of the Jesuits politically corrupt hirelings. A sleazy Cabal crony face on a world stage, inept and a disgrace to his nation. Yesterday’s men who will not be treated well by history.

Europe is in turmoil. But with it comes hope. If Americans, seeing what has been achieved by the combined might of the British Voters Democracy, decide they too WILL be heard, it may be possible to overturn the corrupt Cabals fixes with the Diebold Counting machines, and deliver a Protest Vote candidate like Trump to the Oval Office. All the best laid plans of the Cabal and Jesuits then stand to fragment where centuries of abuse will lay in tatters, and with Trump in the Oval office, does he then deal with the Bushes and Clinton’s decades of criminal abuse and Treason in office? Few missed Bush 41’s vicious, evil eyed throat cutting gesture towards Trump, and poetic justice for Trump would be payback for the nation. There has been no more truly despotic and evil President in office than Neo-Nazi George H. W. Bush, Knight of Malta and Vatican Jesuit hireling, a Cabal / Agency Traitor to his nation and humanity. Trump, if elected, just may bring the ignominy and shame this perverse Bush Crime family truly deserves. To face a Congressional inquiry, shamed before his peers, and exposed for all to see the true depth of his chicanery and misdeeds, may appeal also to Trump’s own ego sense of payback on the big stage. He bagged the big one. Some epitaph.

So, the real big question. If elected will Trump allow his heart to rule his head as a real Patriot and set America free, taking down as he must, the Inquisition Hierarchy in America, or is the Jesuit Rot too deep in the ex-Fordham Scholar, where he reverts to type and sells out Americans and Humanity for his power and pot of gold. When has Trump ever shown integrity? If elected, will the Office make the man? Is Trump man enough to Man Up?

OWoN © All Rights Reserved. Republished on The Event Chronicle with permission from One World of Nations.

Source: One World of Nations

