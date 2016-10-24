Chessboard Earth Part 4 — Geopolitical Implications for America’s Real Future

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



One World of Nations

Chessboard Earth Series

24 October 2016

America is now in chaos. Two parties are contesting the Presidency. One appallingly criminal. Co-partnered by a sleazy and dysfunctional degenerate husband who is a sexual predator and a disgrace to America. This needs to be the moment Americans break free from the Criminal Military Industrial Cabal and the ruthless Zionist stranglehold on Finances. Time also for the vibrant, caring alternative media to support Trump and smash the treasonous MSM. They have conspired with Clinton, cheated and lied to fellow Americans. Payback needs to come hard. Americans now view them with a contempt they deserve.

Trump grows in stature daily and is devastating the Clinton / Obama sham.

Trump, well he’s colourful for sure. Neither are fit for office, but one a total Cabal sold out hireling, a Traitor to America, and Trump right now is America’s only hope to take on the Cabal and change America for the better. However, to understand the problem, you need to understand the background, the history of subversion and subterfuge which has been in play, as deep and Venal sources behind the scenes are creating and controlling the mind games and moves for their own deep rooted interests, with NWO strategies which if left unchecked, will simply lead to Global domination and worldwide enslavement of the species and with coming technologies, the future for humanity will be abysmal. The Female Vote will now make or break America. The more this idiotic Mutt offends women, the harder it will be. Grow up fast Donald, this IS Your Moment!

The MSM have sold out, and truth has died. Only the Alternative media now fight for the voice of YOUR freedoms. Those fighting for YOU. Just for your right to be – Free! To matter. Every lying, deceitful act of MSM chicanery has failed. Trump needs none of them now. The people will decide and these shills will pay.

Just look at how even a Televised debate was RIGGED with the appointed Moderator, and now he’s caught on Camera as a BOGUS CHEATING RAT responding to finger signals from the biggest Liar in US Politics. Now he will live with the shame of his ignominy! The Jesuits boys Mole, and her Jesuit VP, will stoop to anything.

The FIX is in! The Lying US Media is an abhorrent Disgrace!

So many Knights of Malta dancing to the Vatican tunes, each placed in with care in all key State, Military and Agency roles, and such unbridled power in the ears of nations Leaders. Placed even higher is the Vatican’s own Jesuit VP, a Trojan Horse carrying before him the mark of Kaine! However, the Sheeple are waking up, and long overdue. But is it too late?

So near, but Public awareness is growing, as wars are lost and Banksters finances are in a shambles. So many mighty are falling. The British Brexit just overturned the controls of State. People spoke and voted No! No more EU, and no more unchecked mass immigration. No more unwanted State controls. Set Americans Free!

This is a culture shock to the long held Jesuit plans of the NWO establishment.

What now for the long held Jesuits power game as thinking Americans now have a chance to slip their leash? If only they had a Patriotic and courageous MSM. No Clark Kent’s are left for sure.

After Watergate the CIA suppressed everything. Who’s who in the Jesuit Zoo?

Look at what is behind the appalling criminal Jesuit Bill Clinton, and the narcissistic intellectual lightweight VP, Jesuit Tim Kaine. But what a Vatican appointee, the ultimate Jew / Israeli hating figure, ready to appoint future Jesuit strategies if their long held plans for the destabilisation for and failure of America is to proceed. Unknown, to a semi aware and part literate America, who is Kaine?

Kaine, masquerading as a Catholic, is a Soros funded anti-Israeli Senator who was one of eight who walked out of Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session in Congress. He receives multi-level funding from numerous radical Muslim Brotherhood members, and is the top recipient of Soros’ anti-Israeli group, J Street.

In return for campaign funds, true to Clinton style (also a Jewish modus operandi), he appointed Esam Omeish, a member of the overt Muslim Brotherhood in America, and appointed him to the Virginia Immigration Commission (which one month later had to resign due to the use and promotion of ‘jihad’ in a speech). Omeish is the VP of a radical mosque that has the al- Qaeda linked Anwar Al Awlaki as its Iman, 2 of the 9/11 hijackers and Nidal Hasan, perpetrator of the Fort Hood shootings as members. Kaine also has close links with Jamal Barzinji, declared to be the Founding Father of the US Muslim Brotherhood. Kaine is considered to be an influential source of protection for militant Islamists in America, apportioning them cover and power for money. No less than Soetoro has done, posing as Obama, now ensconced as the Closet Muslim President of the US, with radical Muslims in many roles. Take America back and reverse these Wookie’s Executive Orders.

Hillary’s choice of her VP is a clear indication if elected, she will show scant regard for Homeland Security, with anti-Jewish and dubious Israeli affiliations. Be in no doubt of Clinton’s contempt for the Jews. No less for Catholics. Y

et the MSM purports Trump, a self-confessed ‘Make America Great’ again candidate is dangerous? The well placed Jesuit Mole of real danger is the Clinton / Kaine Cash contrived importers of Jihad terror coming to America.

Jesuits? Remember their key agenda to collapse America and make a Jew Hating Jesuit President?

With Kaine as VP, how long before Hillary gets it and the Trojan Horse move plays out?

Jesuits? See the big game in play here!

The same as Jesuit Bill Clinton who made over 26 recorded flights to Epstein’s Sex Island where it is alleged Clinton regularly used these poor, often underage trafficked girls, and more heinous, raped them. New reports are circulating of a 13 years old allegedly raped by Clinton, and the chain of this lewd, immoral, rotten man’s relationships are never ending. Totally unfit for the White House, the psycho Benghazi Traitor Dog also.

Worse, new allegations are emerging of the Israelis having secretly filmed this known dirt-bag raping an underage girl in Epstein’s Sex Island, to be used against them for blackmail purposes. There is no bottom the Zio Trash will not sink to for gain. Look at the foul subhuman plea bargaining spawn that is Epstein. He and his kind who also run Hollywood Porn, Las Vegas, Chicago and the Banking rackets. Same genetic Turd Pool. Epstein is a disgrace. Only in America could vermin like him Plea Bargain fixed by the Cabal.

Is this Mutant pair what America or the world wants with a finger on the nuclear button in the White House? How can such a nasty pair even be running? Cross combine this with the litany of Child Molestation charges against Jesuits worldwide, and a clear pandemic of evil rot emerges.

If Hillary gets in, should she fall, Kaine steps in, as the new Jesuit Clone and the Vatican’s evil chain is complete. Jesuits, you want this Kiddie Fiddling trash running NWO and America?

It’s a Tale of Two Papacies and acting as the Carnal House for the Black Nobility, their heinous, corrupt influence upon the entire Global body politic and Royal families. One more gruesome than the other. Is it a tale about religion? No! Just corruption, sleaze, depravity and the appalling danger allowing these deviants and perverts access to the minds and bodies of our children. Also your feckless Leaders and Democratic right even to exist. NWO and Agenda 21 is a Jesuit Policy Plan! The Vatican and Jesuits? Out of mind is out of control with these evil predators loose at large. Their complicity and real agenda is loathsome and must be stopped. Wake-Up! Your all in play as expendable Pawns by doing nothing!

As Obama is just a Usurping Puppet on a string serving higher interests, the Jesuits likewise operate a similar role, but are wholly more intelligent than the Singular US Cabal and narcissistic Soetoro. He doesn’t even know who his real father is. How can he judge anything?

It’s a questioning report, a probing Expose about the false Priests who hold counseling and Confessor roles to the Global Leaders, the false, corrupt influence they peddle, their ability to corrupt nations and orchestrate wars for profit. It’s about exposing the mountain of festering lies and deceit, in the Sewer Pit of this Child Molesting, deviant Vatican. This monstrosity of perversions and Satanic cults. It’s about exposure and closure. They hold awesome power over the infiltrated Political, Military, Banking and Intelligence Agency Leaderships affecting all your lives, and this is the Claw, not hand which rocks the cradle of Democracy. Some chance! What is truth with these Charlatan Cardinals?

The Vicar from Hell, Hitler Youth Joseph Rat-Zinger, Pope Bene – Dict everyone!, who now avoids arrest for an alleged litany of crimes he needs to answer for, was allowed to evade his pursuers, and is protected within Vatican City by the present Jesuit Pope Francis, alias Jorge Bergoglio, himself an alleged Jesuit deviant party complicit in War Crimes. The allegations are so serious that he needs to be ripped out of there! If not true, why did he resign, as Popes die on the job? Popes don’t resign unless a deal is cut, and clearly, what the Jesuits held on Rat-Zinger was huge! Big enough to demand his resignation, which even then he only agreed to as long as his ‘alleged’ homosexual lover, and Private Secretary Archbishop Georg Ganswein, referred to as Gorgeous George by the Fey Aristocracy of Vatican City, was allowed to move into protective custody exile with him because of the blatant arrogance of defiant Rat-Zinger.

These men lead World Leaders and nations! Why?

Rat-Zinger was previously Head of Security for Opus Dei. Which is the Vatican SS! Where all the dirty little secrets are buried to blackmail or remove impediments. The old Inquisition Unit who murdered millions over the centuries. Evil personified. The Rat threatened, coerced and blackmailed his way into the Papal ring. A deviant in power, dropping the bar akin to the Bushes or Clinton’s. Failed men. Sordid and sad men.

Rat-Zinger has long since been accused of Child molestation. This now Deposed Pope has a lot to answer for. His Legal Immunity clearly came at a price. Why do we allow Immunity for Vatican City? This MUST end! Why do we allow a Papal State?

Why do credible World Leaders not demand a withdrawal of Immunity for Despot City, demand the complete files and arraignment of all known pedophiles, their locations, and evidence records, with witnesses, and apprehend the lot? Justice needs to apply to all! Where is the backbone of Real Leaders?

No Child can be free on a Papal Knee!

If you believe in a God, DEMAND we act in his name!

God’s WILL be Done! Or you have nothing! All life is sacrosanct. Defenceless Children need our love, care and protection. Why has the Vatican enclosed him from arrest? Why have we allowed it? This is the 21st Century. This cannot be the new Hole in the Wall Gang’s safe-haven!

Why is The Hague not issuing an arrest warrant? Where is truth? For 1,700 years the Vatican has murdered, usurped and plundered at will. No less than the so called Crusaders Genocide programs across the Arab world. All with Papal dispensations for a cut of the plunder! A truly despotic regime of madmen usurping any Gods name.

With the historical trafficking of the children to numerous Colonies such as Australia, history evidences so much suffering. Shameful multi-church exploitation including the C of E!

This is the 21st century. End ignorance and let truth be tested. Come of Age!

All life in God’s name has the Covenant and protection of God’s love and will. Or you have nothing and not Justice. False Papal Decrees are neither Just nor Justice. Why submit to this Carnal House Deviants Charters? Rights they took! Ordained by no God. Take them back!

Right must Rule. Truth must be set free. Do these scum deserve retribution?

Reflect first on this farce which passes for a Church of Rome, the conflicts, lies, and sordid betrayals of faith by this oh so desperate collective of deviant liars. The Vatican rot is total!

The current Jesuits Leader is a Spanish Japanologist, Adolfo Nicholas. He took on the role from Peter Hans Klovenback, known widely within Intel circles as Kloven Hoof, the Luciferian Master Assassin of the order, who has been behind most of the Vatican conspired regime changes and regional wars to establish Jesuit control or influence to suit their own perverse agendas. He, and his key cohort henchman rule the Zoo, and are Luciferian believers, enforcing their will and monetary power across the Catholic domains. The White Pope himself is no more than a Jesuit Pawn. Albeit the interesting encirclement we currently now have, is a Jesuit White Pope, working in conjunction with the Black Pope Jesuit General Klovenbach operating worldwide subterfuge and insurrections in the shadows while the other Black Pope Jesuit Adolfo Nicholas runs the day job store leaving Klovenhoof free in his Middle Eastern bolt holes, free to conspire with CIA Agents to fund, arm and direct further terrorism, to create worldwide mayhem furthering the Jesuits true agenda of ruling the world from Solomon’s Temple they seek to rebuild in Jerusalem. Satanist Kloverhoof is true evil personified, and a forerunner of the Jesuit Agenda for transhumanist control of the species.

This is the very heart of the Luciferian coven. They rule with murderous zeal an empire like no other on earth.

In the US they have at their fingertips on the Mafia Dons, working to Jesuit order, co-linked with all the usual Mafia crime families, the Gambino’s, Luchese’s, the Columbo’s, all of them. The Jesuits are a Military Order, not a Christian undertaking. Evil truly stalks the earth. The Jesuit Superior Order is a truly evil Empire. Judge it by the company it keeps.

The Jesuit General is the absolute, complete dictator of all, as a Babylonian Government autocracy dividing the world into 83 Provincial Orders. There are 10 Provincial Orders in the US creating havoc to their will. Similar to the Freemasonry where the gullible, trusting, lower Shriners have no idea of what permeates through at the top.

One of the American orders best known members, Donald McGuire, was jailed for 25 years for serial child abuse, and many, many, more are being covered up. In Germany Klaus Mertes exposed the record of abuse at his own Jesuit School, and also so many other Catholic schools. Under what other circumstances would such a vile Cult sheltering so many known sexual perverts, and serial Child abusers, be allowed to run schools as a commercial operation after so many disclosures? The Jesuits are riddled with it. But protected by KM’s, Knights of Columbus and the Catholic hierarchy in all countries. The Global extent of their corruption and sick perversions is mind numbing, as is the true extent of their power, duplicity and subversion. No intelligence Agency in the world has such a refined operation as the Jesuits embedded in such vast Elitists control in each nation. They have, in effect, a Global Governmental lock-down in each country they have infiltrated. As is their Mantra. Subversion is a primary tactic. Worse, they control the children and colleges. Was ever such an order, or religion less fitting for purpose? We allow them license to subvert our children!

The sheer extent of Jesuit murders of White Popes is on public record and open to research. Such a scale is enlightening. As for example is how Richard B Myers, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported to his Vatican General in Rome. Not to the US President. Once you open those windows of knowledge, nothing will ever be the same for you. Enlightenment at a price. Is nothing sacred? Not in the Vatican for sure.

The Social Security and Tax numbering system is the Vatican’s World Government number by which the Jesuits, through the FBI, CIA, SIS, Mossad and others, can keep a track of all citizens through the Empire. Your Slave number is beholden in tribute to them registered as a Stock Asset of the Holy Roman Empire.

In the US, the Archbishop of New York is the real Master of Presidents, he in turn answering to Rome, from which there are numerous well publicised photographs of the US Leaders as they line up submissively to Kiss the Papal Ring, as instructed by their Ringmasters at Georgetown University. But never, ever will a Jew be admitted into the Society of Jesus.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties are no more than Jesuit public vehicles controlled in turn by the Council of Foreign Relations whole operating policies are directed by the likes of Brzezinski with Vatican oversight. Neither party in fact seek to preserve or operate The Constitution as that offers a truly Liberal Government, serving the nation, not Rome. The Primary Objective of the Vatican authority is to bring a Jesuit controlled, Jew hating Fascist Dictator to the Presidency, he in turn subservient to Rome. All, for the greater Glory of God, who sits in the Chair of St Peter. Timing is key and the process in well advanced now. Visibly so. When opportune the Black Pope will order the US Protestant Reformation culture removal, and it will collapse. His Masonic Shriners, Knights of Malta and Columbus on Wall Street will cause an economic collapse. Anarchy will be orchestrated in the inner cities fueled as race wars, further exacerbated by the Islamist pouring into America hosted by the Muslim Vatican Usurper in the White House, working as does to the dictates of his appointed Jesuit handlers. The Constitution will be suspended and Martial Law declared by a final order of America’s Commander in Chief as a new Fascist Dictatorship backed by the economic power and might of the well placed Knights of Malta.

The procedural plan will be the confiscation of the guns, the mass persecution of the Protestants, Baptists and Jews orchestrated with the military might of the Cabal State. Alaska has been earmarked as the Jesuits Siberia for Gulag Concentration type detention centres to front the Jesuits relentless war on the heretics and Liberals. Extermination camps. Look at what is in play.



Being set up now, and we have forewarned you before, may be a controlled war, followed by a Foreign invasion of Russian, Chinese and Islamic mercenaries, all under Jesuit General control. Their plan is to purge America. Reduce the numbers, remove as Bush called them, the Useless Eaters, erase the Jews, and in turn, they will then deal mercilessly with the Islamic insurgency they have used coming to America. All this without even factoring in a similar like type end game tracking from a possible WW III outbreak.

Whichever way America’s end game plays out, its ending is likely to be face down as the Russians did to the Germans post WW II, or as Eisenhower allowed to be done to one million German POW’s conscripts who died a tortured end, with no media exposure of yet another genocide. Eisenhower was a cruel and ruthless bastard. The closest he came to real action was his affair with his female driver. Hero, WTF? The story is she gave him a B minus. As with the usual Zionist media, if it’s not Jewish Wailing Wall material, what is truth?

A million forced conscript POW Germans, all somebodies’ son, died doing no more or less of what US forces and Contractors do now daily worldwide to others. War is an ugly business, but only the Cabal and Jesuits are in it for profit. The Jesuits are NOT a Religious order, but pose as one!

The West is infiltrated and riddled with this Child Molesting Vermin Cult. But has Asia fared any better?

Not particularly so. In 1582 Matteo Ricci arrived in Macau to begin his missionary work, and was the first European to enter the Forbidden City of Beijing on in 1601 invited by the then Wanli Emperor who sought his guidance with Astronomy and science. Ricci studied the Chinese language and customs, but in 1589 was expelled from Zhaoging by the new Viceroy. Another Jesuit Priest Michelle Ruggieri had been invited from India to study the Chinese language and script. They created a Chinese / Portuguese dictionary, and in 1584, Ricci composed the first European style map of the world in Chinese. Once established in Beijing Ricci was able to convert numerous officials and Cultural Leaders to Christianity, some of who provided the Jesuits with a wealth of information. As always the Spying comes packaged. The Jesuits and Catholicism is widespread throughout China and Asia. They come, infestation follows if not checked. They laid down their foundations across China and Asia over 450 years ago. With a cynical and duplicitous agenda.

China and Russia need to be well advised to scourge this Cult in a new enlightened world.

Contrary to the average societies low levels of Ethereal and Cultural understanding, their so false concepts of life of life revolves around the manufactured Religions agendas as the varying groups evolve their own mantras of power and command structures. Each subjugate free thought.

As the 1960’s revolutionised the sexual freedom revolution among Western societies, only now is a spirit of new consciousness challenge emerging and this is becoming Global. Hands and minds are reaching across oceans. Humanity, hopefully, is awakening. Time to rethink false religions. Life is not a simple childlike Kindergarten playground where the limp brains can roam at will.

Life is an ever evolving battleground of competing national forces each seeking evolutionary supremacy and indoctrination. No different than ageing punch drunk has been boxers, such nations profile as badly when it’s as clear they are losing the plot, and risk being used mercilessly as a punch bag by new emergent more powerful opponents.

Evolution of the species lifts the bar. Those not able to compete, face evolutionary defeat.

Be clear, transhumanism is coming fast. Be assured, it is already highly advanced with competing nations. Each with agendas with nothing good for you.

With the emergence of this new technologically enhanced life form, species segregation will occur.

WILL!

Our new superior beings will have a 50,000 times greater processing and memory capacity, aligned with enhanced thought processing, and vision / strength advantages. To the Plebeian’s a Super race. How can you compete, facing inevitable defeat?

With a New World Order will come a new stage of citizenship, and social standing. Superior beings will prefer to align with like type advanced civilisations, leading to instant grading of the species.

There will no longer be the same ethical or humane considerations, leaving non-surgically aided beings perceived as a lower order. Have you seen how Chimps, Rats and Dogs are treated in Lab testing stations? If of the lower future social order, just how much consideration do you really think will be contemplated for your being?

More to the point, post the evolution of such a society, considering its then technological and scientific capabilities, left as a failed subspecies, having an effective consideration value to them of a Chimp equivalent, what purpose will you serve in new order of society not designed to serve you? With transhumanism will come longevity of life into centuries and then Millenniums. With you as Organ Donors?

Different ethereal values and life remits will be formulated. New man’s capacity will be exponential. Cyber beings will serve. Non-enhanced you will serve, to them, no purpose. Mainly perhaps to be viewed as a needless pollutant.

Be clear, for what is coming, if you don’t serve a purpose, you won’t have one. A point not lost on the life force contemplation of a Higher Order. With no say, if of secondary standards, how do you pay? With your life? Who will feed what has no need? No purpose.

Is indifference the Opiate of the masses? To allow them to run your schools, molest our children, subvert your freedoms, and subjugate you to their will? No Corporate Organisation would ever be licensed to run schools with such a mass of Sex Offenders transgressions, and Political influence of Presidents? With the Jesuit Agenda why are they not disbarred? Time to say NO to NWO and to ask, who can save America?

Never more has your vote mattered. Use it with care, it’s not about Parties but the quality of the people, and sadly, which is the lesser of the two evils of choice? For free Americans, this may be the last chance of a free America you will ever get. Lose it and there will be no end to what is coming if not checked. Soetoro has been a disaster and Clinton will be worse. How do we check ignorance in the US voting masses? Have they a clue what the HELL is at risk here? Time for Americans to really think, if the coming conflict is not avoided, and you lose, have you any idea what will happen to you? This will come home with savage repercussions. Inhumane retribution. Where life’s innocents will pay. America’s largess of actions is coming home. Ask how did it ever get so far and so deeply entrenched? Complacency of the masses!

All key roles are held by parties appointed as Knights of Malta or Masonic lodges. How did it ever get so far? Even Obama’s Principal Religious Advisor is a Jesuit, and he is orchestrated by a Jesuit Policy group. History shows the extent of their guile, duplicity and betrayal. NWO is their primary innovation. Be in no doubt, the projected c500M ideal global population balance is a Jesuit concept behind Tri Lateral and CFR discussions. Encompassed and supported by intense Trans Human research and scientific breakthroughs, once armed with a sufficient Global network of Jesuit appointees responding to its deeply entrenched hierarchies worldwide, at what stage will population reduction be invoked? How? As always, when the Sheep get corralled, have they any clue the abattoir is waiting? Talking often to the Sheeple, the lack of societies even base awareness of how bad things really are, brings home to knowing parties who take care to be aware, just how naïve, and even truly stupefied the masses really are. But that is also a Global pandemic. Each nation’s as guilty of all freedom lapsing on their watch. If those Nukes start flying, neither they, nor radiation, will have any concept of racial selection or segregation.

Do you really think that the accelerating conflict surrounding Russia by US and NATO forces, Bombers and Missiles, is not Jesuit coerced by their intense Network of Pentagon and Agency and NATO KM’s, all working towards a Vatican agenda? The EU is riddled with Jesuits marching to the Vatican drum. Look at the Bushes lining up to kiss the Papal ring. All subordinating to Jesuit power.

If the escalating US/ Russian/Chinese conflict goes nuclear, what will be the life cost from this madness? Certainly, there will be a significant numbers reduction. Who can reason with the contemplations of Despots like the Jesuit Command or their self-serving agendas? How many nations ended up removing them or cursing their very existence?

Once this rigged shamble of the American election is over, if the manipulated counting machines pre filled ballot boxes, and Agency controlled US MSM has successfully manipulated Clinton into office, with her crooked Jesuit husband, and Jesuit VP, with the blackmail tapes of Clinton on Epsteins Island, and alleged rape even on his planes, what then for Democracy? Who then pulls the strings and for what agenda? Clinton laughed having got a c40 year old man off for raping a poor 13-year-old girl, a Child! Knowing he was Guilty. What sort of President is that? What sort of Mother? There is neither morality nor compassion in the Clinton Crime Family. The Jesuits teach and control them well. Be assured, any chance of reversing America, and its own poor national’s from impending Nuclear confrontation, and the abysmal depopulation following Jesuit ethos rests only with electing Trump right now. The choice is between flawed or despotic. Worse, with Clinton, accelerating the Jesuit game plan centuries in the making.

The entire US Government and Justice system are cross involved in Crime, lies, obfuscation and Racketeering. No less the Vatican and Banks with them. The rot is endemic. Maybe a real war and the justice of a new Phoenix cleansed society is needed, as the Leper led US establishment will not heal itself. How does such a plague of despotic humanity, something so utterly diseased, heal itself?

Be in no doubt, as the Russians have already indicated an unparalleled alert of escalating nuclear conflict if Clinton is manipulated into office, as seems likely, and that if so this opens the doors for fundamental population reduction strategies, while occasioning blame to others. Senior Russians are indicating the unbelievable nuclear havoc this will wreak once unleashed, as both Russia and China will combine and wage such destruction upon America and its Vassal states as to end its Empire, but at appalling cost to its civilian masses. For once, this time what is unleashed on others will come home. Karma in Mega Ton K’s! Shock and Awe by the thousand in every town, city and Base in America and all its Global bases.

Elect Clinton and the Chinese / Russian Pact forces may not wait for the US Global military build-up visible now. Attacking the bases at least neutralises much of America Global power then. Leaving the US a choice of a full blown out Nuclear War on its own soil. The mass annihilation of its cities, all its bases, Sea Ports, fleets and infrastructure. China and Russia have to pre-empt to have a chance. Two big dogs who attack first from the West Coast, East Coast and over the poles. America will be erased as a nation. But so will a non-participating world. American leadership? The mass Cabal and Zio Trash corruption has brought us to this impasse. Madness!

Russia at least has Bunkers for 40M of its own people underground to shelter. Russia will put at least 40 M Americans underground for perpetuity. What mad men chose to invoke this?

As the Jesuits will be deeply ensconced in their own Vatican Bunker, where is God for the victims?

The American PTB cannot even be truthful electing the best of its nation to represent its Democracy. Where does Truth LIE in this abysmal Cabal, answering via the KM Gatekeepers on every post to who? Each puppets of a Jesuit chain.

Does America have to die to invoke the Constitutional Rights of its people? Has any nation, apart from Rome, been so poorly and cynically betrayed from within? How many must die for a Jesuit Vatican lie? Will the acid rain falling, if invoked, be the tears of billions of Souls lost in such Wanton, inhumane disregard? How many American Turkeys will vote for Clinton and Thanksgiving? Was a vote ever more Epoch fulfilling?

Is the future to be Acid Rain and Jesuit Trojan Horse Tim Kaine? Your vote can save America!

Every

day Trump now grows visibly in Stature.

All the dirty tricks of MSM chicanery have failed. As with Britain, there is a growing public revolt to take America back. So YES Trump, commit to revoke Obama’s illegal Executive Orders.

Commit to remove his Muslim chain from all offices of State and revoke unchecked immigration.

YES, Trump, send back the illegals and the Drug Traffickers – deport the criminals.

Now, the growing anger with the conniving Zionist Publishers and Media Barons who sold out the voice of the people, now your turn is coming. If elected Revoke their licenses and install a truly representative media.

Strip the CIA of Media control.

Bring the Agencies under Presidential and Congressional control. Jail Criminal CIA Agents and Officers. STOP All CIA Drug Running! Jail those involved.

Hold a Congressional Inquiry into the actions and history of the Bush / Clinton Crime families. Jail the Clinton’s! Allow No Obama Pardons. He’s a Usurper anyway.

Give a pardon to Assange and the right to publicise what is safe for Americans to know. Do this and then MSM are smashed. You will be elected by a landslide.

Be a True Patriot now in America’s time of need. Stop the Jesuit Hegemony. Educate as a State, not as Jesuit Captives! Be the Nation YOUR Forefathers died for!

Be – FREE – Americans!

