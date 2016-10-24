The City of London’s ReColonization of America

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Secret Slavery has never been so well camouflaged!

By Preston James

As many Intel insiders know, it’s a fact of life that the world power structure is divided into three main action agents, the City of London, the Vatican and Washington DC.

Each are controlled by a Luciferian pedophile network many call the Old Black Nobility, the Olympiads or the Illuminati. This small number of men prefer to work in the darkness and maintain a low public profile — instead directing these three control structures to do their bidding.

The Vatican has been infiltrated by this satanic network and, instead of providing sound Christian doctrine, provides spiritual misdirection designed to use unbiblical traditions to lead believers away from truth.

Washington DC was set up as an illegal, unconstitutional secret Illuminati independent nation by High Freemasons of the Crown to transform America the Republic into the financial engine and secret military arm of the RKM Banksters who run the City of London.

Yes, the real power to control America and the western world lies in the City of London, which is a separate financial district and an independent nation-state inside London, UK, comprising about one square mile in area.

The City of London (COL) is where the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia (RKM) private Fiat Banking with pernicious usury system is centered.

This COL/RKM Bankster system was able to hijack the American monetary creation and distribution in 1913. The purpose of this was to begin the process of recolonizing America.

And yes, by now you probably realize that the most powerful structure in the world has been the COL/RKM private Banksters, who specialize in creating debt-slaves all over the world by making money from nothing that is backed by nothing, and by charging the public pernicious compounding interest in order to use what should have been theirs in the first place.

The American Colonies were nothing more than an expansion of the corporate enterprise known as the City of London and the RKM Banksters who own it and run it.

At the time of the American Revolution in 1776, the American Colonies had been making them a lot of money, but this served as a major wake up call and sent the COL/RKM into a serious planning session on how to recolonize America.

However, when the City of London Rothschild Khazarian Mafia (RKM) Banksters finally realized they had lost the American Colonies, they developed and deployed a very crafty 200 year plan. This was a secret plan to recolonize America and was deployed covertly in order to prevent We The People realizing it was being done.

The overall purpose of the COL’s long term plan was to recolonize America in order to transform Americans into COL/RKM Bankster owned “debt slaves”, but also Serfs of the Queen of England and the Illuminati (the secret Satanic network of RKM Bloodline families that owned and controlled the COL).

Yes, when the American Colonies were lost because of the Revolutionary War, the COL/RKM were furious and felt that they had been robbed of a personal possession given to them by Satan, their secret master, who is the god they worshipped with their strange and evil Baal-type child sacrifices and pedophile rituals.

The RKM Banksters felt deep-seated hatred for the colonies’ rebellion, especially because the colonists were for the most part Christians or Deists, whereas the Illuminati worship Satan as their god and hate Christianity and Christians and desired to eradicate their Christian beliefs.

Even today these COL/RKM families still harbor a great deal of intergenerational anger at America the Republic for the Revolutionary war and Andrew Jackson’s routing out of the COL/RKM Banksters at the Battle of New Orleans.

A plan based on private RKM money power, human degradation and secret slavery of We The People was deployed to recolonize America. And sad to say it has succeeded. But now as in 1776, many Americans are waking up to this hijacking of their government by a totalitarian Cabal of oligarchs and plutocrats and are working to once again break free.

One of the trademarks of any successful colonization by the RKM/COL is to disarm the masses. This was attempted in the American Colonies and led to the Revolutionary War as the colonists decided they would die fighting rather than be disarmed.

Right now this same process is being re-instituted in America to get the guns by the COL/RKM Banksters and it too is being heavily resisted and will once again lead to another Revolutionary War against the City of London and the RKM.

What exactly has been the COL/RKM plan to recolonize America?

This plan to recolonize America consisted of infiltrating, hijacking America, and deploying America as their financial and military engine, so they could take over the world for their banking operations and to obtain cheap natural resources and markets for their international corporations.

This plan was based on a secret age-old Satanic inter-generational Agenda of Evil, one which tracked back all the way to ancient Babylonia and to secret societies and their Babylonian Black Arts through their “Bloodline” families.

The COL/RKM Banksters come from thirteen plutocratic Euro-pean “Bloodline families” who have claimed to be the Earthly “chosen ones” of Satan and believe they have been specially anointed with Satanic power needed to take over the whole world step by step and rule it.

It is also their belief that, if they are obedient and properly deploy their “end justifies the means” tactics while keeping their intent secret from the masses, they will be rewarded by being transformed into “gods” with eternal life. They believe this transformation into gods will take place when they are able to seat their own Globalist NWO Ruler as Satanic World King and Messiah in Jerusalem. That is why the COL/RKM have always been obsessed with occupying Palestine, and especially Jerusalem.

The COL/RKM have always infiltrated societies by seeking out the organized crime underworld and threatening it with eradication, while offering a partnership for growth as an alternative, which the criminal underworld always accepts.

The COL/RKM philosophy is that there are enough spoils for both groups, so they can share them with organized crime. But the COL/RKM have always had a secret agenda to rule over organized crime, to keep it weakened using their police powers and the military if necessary, and to keep them on a short leash as their serfs.

This gives the COL/RKM a ready-made crime network through which they can control communities, collect Intel and murder opponents. Because the COL/RKM are themselves the world’s biggest criminals and soulless psychopaths, it has never been difficult for them to work closely with organized crime.

And like the COL/RKM, organized crime in general is nothing less than the use of thuggery, force and manipulated fear and terror to acquire power, corrupt LE and the courts, in order to gain more money and power.

That is why it is so easy for the Intel agencies like the CIA and Mossad (which are totally controlled by the COL/RKM) to create and arm a secret mercenary army like ISIS, and to deploy terror that includes blowing up, raping, torturing and beheading innocent men, women and children; and all the torturing and murder at Abu Ghraib and the numerous other CIA black prison ships and torture sites.

These torture methods (“enhanced interrogation”!) were developed by two APA Psychologists helping the CIA is itself a byproduct of the evil mindset of the COL/RKM, which permeates all its Cutouts. There is no statute of limitations for these war crimes and crimes against humanity, so eventually these men will likely be sued and brought to justice.

Some conservative Christian critics of the Satanic Network know of their plans to seat a Globalist NWO Satanic ruler who will be the anti-Christ. It is expected that this will be a man with extraordinary spiritual and physical powers, able to do many miracles, and will set up a novel money system that solves a lot of current problems. But they also believe that this False Messiah will have a short reign, and will then be staunchly defeated by the real Messiah, Jesus Christ, when He returns to take complete dominion over Planet Earth and defeat all evil.

According to these conservative Christians, the anti-Christ will come as an angel of light and will pretend to be good. With his powers, he will heal the sick and impersonate Jesus Christ, and will announce that he is the Messiah. Many will be deceived.

But what the COL/RKM folks will not understand is that, in order to appear as good as Jesus Christ to fool the people into believing he is Jesus Christ, he will clean out the COL/RKM and deconstruct all their organizations. The COL/RKM will be bushwhacked, and will have great difficulty understanding this sudden turning against them and stripping of all their power, wealth and status.

It will then be bye-bye time for the COL/RKM, and their whole satanic pedophile network will be exposed publicly and deep-sixed. These COL/RKM do not understand that Satan is not loyal to them at all, but has assisted and supported them only until he needs them no more. How stupid to ever trust the Devil to keep any promises, for he is a cosmic parasite feeding off human suffering and death.

In order to attain this agenda of evil, the COL/RKM knew they would need to take over the whole world step by step and would be best served by raising up a secret world oligarchy of these bloodline families.

Such a desire had driven so many rulers before including the Roman Caesars, the Vikings, the Huns and so many more warrior Kings.

Illegal Taxation and pernicious usury for using what should have been their own money would be used to transform the American People into secret serfs of the RKM/COL Banksters.

Once America had been used to Globalize the world its borders, language and culture would be destroyed by massive immigration, legal and illegal, political correctness, diversity and destruction of sovereignty, normal sex roles, the family, and basic religious and moral values that made America strong at first.

Once America the Republic was thus destroyed, the remains would be folded into the COL/RKM’s Globalist NWO of nations. And by that time the COL/RKM would have built up a worldwide network of 140 wealthy corporations to provide all their needed wealth, power and status.

Those who have studied the covert re-colonization of America by the City of London Rothschild Khazarian Mafia Banksters understand that the extreme power behind their secret two-hundred year war against “We The People” is the COL’s deployment of Babylonian Talmudic “money from nothing” perniciously usurious, Luciferian black-magick Money Power.

The COL’s war against the American People has been a well-coordinated effortto transform America into their secret colony, their personal bitch, their endless supply of labor, military might and markets for the industries they control and profit from.

The COL/RKM recolonization effort has been a long term effort to manipulate Americans into serfs, deploy them in their illegal aggressive wars of acquisition to steal natural resources of other nations, to gain more power, and for extreme profits for themselves and their associated corporations.

Unless the Congress and the President of the United States of America had been bribed, compromised and blackmailed into submission to allow the illegal unconstitutional passage of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913 which has facilitated the COL’s hijacking of America, such a hijacking would not have ensued.

After the American Colonies were lost in the Revolutionary War, the COL/RKM Banksters held numerous strategy meetings on how to retake the colonies.

The War of 1812 was a British Invasion and a failed attempt to retake America by force as was the later Civil war which the COL/RKM Banksters spent years preparing and provoking but still failed.

President Abe Lincoln, like President John F. Kennedy was assassinated upon the orders of the COL/RKM Banksters because he decided to print US Notes and use them as money without charging the American People interest, all done outside of the Federal Reserve System.

These actions like the actions of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi to set up a gold backed real monetary system so incensed the COL/RKM Banksters that they ordered The US Administration to attack Libya and assassinate Gaddafi.

How interesting it is that when interviewed by BBC at an earlier time and ask if he had any recommendations how to defeat world terrorism, Gaddafi had replied that if one sent a nuclear-tipped cruise missile into the City of London that would end it all.

When you take what the COL/RLM Banksters feels Lucifer has given them because they are his “chosen ones” destined to become eternal gods (much like those of the Parthenon of Roman times) these folks will deploy whatever means they feel is necessary to get it back. And that means covert and overt murders, a wide variety of other sophisticated covert operations including engineered recessions and depressions, war, engineered diseases and plagues, false-flag terror and major psychotronic and psychological operations.

A very crafty solution was chosen by the COL/RKM Banksters to reverse their loss of the American Colonies.

They decided the solution they would deploy was the same solution they were going to deploy to correct for their loss of other colonies and the obvious decline of the British Empire which they controlled.

A secret plan would be deployed to secretly infiltrate America with COL/RKM Banksters, enriched and empowered Cutouts serving as stooges.

These stooges would serve as secret agents for the COL/RKM Banksters and would consolidate American industry into large monopolistic corporate conglomerates that would serve as Cutouts and puppets of the COL/RKM Banksters.

The New American Oligarchy

After America was successfully recolonized in 1913, these COL/RKM stooges the new industrial corporate elites, who often shared numerous Boards of Directors, proceeded to consolidate all industry into various monopolies. This was done in order to make them easy to control by the new American Oligarchy, best known as the Establishment Hierarchy (EH), which was the secret, hidden hand of the COL/RKM Banksters.

A central part of the COL/RKM’s plan to recolonize America and transform it into their personal slave state was to infiltrate, hijack and then consolidate all American Mass Media and major news “Talking Heads”. This was all done successfully under the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird and they were able to form a virtual media and news monopoly best called the Controlled Major Mass Media (CMMM).

It is important to note that all American Intel Agencies as well as the FBI and Federal LE were originally set up by agents of the RKM/COL Banksters. But they were programmed to play a two-faced role like all of their owned politicians and USG officials which they were able to capture by either bribery, human compromise ops or outright lethal threats such as the “take the silver or receive our lead” gambit.

The RKM/COL Banksters’ Globalist NWO plan was to be completed by the year 2,000. But numerous unforeseen problems have arisen along the way and now it is unraveling by the minute thanks to the massive truth disclosures of the worldwide Internet, the New Gutenberg press.

Looks like the massive worldwide populism that has spontaneously emerged from the immense communication of cell phones and the vast availability and diffusion of truth nuggets is truly eroding the previous strength and power of the RKM/COL Banksters.

And it looks like any anointing for special power from their supposed evil god Lucifer is now rapidly eroding.

Such power cannot exist without near complete abject secrecy of their two-faced existence, a secret evil nature on the inside, coupled to a nice face and fake public face and a presentation that they care about humanity (which they don’t).

These RKM/COL Banksters face another problem, too. Their current policies developed in the 1850’s and 60’s inside their associated secret societies related to High Freemasonry and their worldwide satanic pedophile network require them to reduce the world’s population by 90%.

In their discussions that have followed, they have concluded that ordinary perpetual ongoing wars no longer kills off enough humans, and they have to deploy other means, such as a major war based on ICBM nuclear exchanges between the super-powers, and such as mass plagues from the US Army lab at Fort Detrick.

Some of the members of the ruling council of the RKM/COL Banksters have recommended such a full scale ICBM-based nuclear war to rapidly reduce the human population down to their goal or massive plagues caused by seeding biological weapons developed at Fort Detrick and the former Plum Island facilities.

Some factions believe that the extensive cell phone communications, Internet and technology advances itself are the causes of the actual failure to attain their Globalist NWO Agenda by the year 2,000.

How interesting it is that their own lust to spy on We The People and track our every thought and movement has apparently led them into this massive trap of immediate, extensive communication they did not understand would be their undoing.

Certain RKM COL Bankster factions believe that knocking most of mankind back into a primitive existence will make it much easier to control those that survive. They believe that this will allow a return to the old Lord and Serf system of earlier times in England and Europe.

Conclusion

Meanwhile the facts diffuse around the Western world, in America and in Russia at an astounding rate, and the RKM/COL Banksters become exposed for their abject evil more and more each day. It is reaching the point where the curtain is being ripped back and the Wizard of Oz is being revealed for what he is two-faced, evil beyond imagination, selfish, self-serving, and murderous.

Just as the COL/RKM Banksters tried to maintain their power of America by starting to disarm the colonists, the COL/RKM police state that has been set up in a now recolonized America is attempting to do the same.

They realize that unless they get the guns like they did in Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK, America will once again break free and will become a sovereign republic once again.

That is why they set up DHS and have been working to disarm America in Fabian-style baby steps which involves the numerous deployment of false-flag terror such as mass-shootings in gun free zones — some real, others completely imaginary, like at Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

Don’t ever count Americans out until the Fat Lady Sings. There is a sleeping giant in America that is now arising, and when fully awake, these satanic enemies within our gates – these foreign COL/RKM infiltrators and hijackers – will pay for what they have done in spades!

In an upcoming article soon to be published here at VT, you will be even more fully briefed on the hidden world of mass psychotronics which have been deployed by the COL/RKM to keep We The People asleep at the wheel so they can stay in power. But, that, too, is now in the process of being incrementally exposed and derailed. There is more…

Addition information for those who have time and interest in how the World is run by the three small city states:

Preston James is a Social Psychologist with Doctorate from Major Midwest Big Ten University. Retired after serving the community for over 36 years during which time there were numerous contacts with those associated with Intel and Law Enforcement.

Source: Veterans Today

