Corey Goode: Dark Alliance in Panic Mode

By Corey Goode

Death threats… by phone and in writing. Blackmail efforts for over a million dollars. Possible attempted murder by sabotaging car brakes. Anonymous calls to Child Protective Services saying my children are in imminent danger. All worldly possessions of a fellow insider, Pete Peterson, being illegally seized and sent to the dump – causing losses in the millions. Armed policemen, protecting the crime, with the homeowner guaranteed 90 days in jail if he comes within a mile of the operation. Simultaneous seizure of his truck, leaving him with no transportation.

This might sound like the plot for an invigorating thriller film. I wish that’s all it was – but this is my life as it stands today.

I am sharing information that, while hard to believe for many people, would utterly transform our society if it were true. Why would these increasingly severe, if not potentially lethal attacks be happening to me, to the people I love and to the people who support me if I were somehow making this all up – as the critics invariably suggest?



I am currently in McCloud, California, with a portion of the Full Disclosure Project Team. The rest of us should arrive late tonight. I have been on a three-week trek from Dallas, Texas through the Boulder, CO area to look at rental houses. Then we drove to the gorgeous Mt. Shasta area for our upcoming Eclipse of Disclosure conference.

We have been driving through beautiful and desolate geography, and I have been mostly unplugged from the Internet. On August 5th, I received a newsletter notification that David Wilcock had published a new article on his website Divine Cosmos. I was unable to read the article at the time due to all the driving. I did not realize yet that David had taken steps to defend himself against severe attacks against him and me that have been ongoing for all of 2017.

When I woke up the next morning, I noticed that David had sent me a few emails and Skype messages. He was describing the “hack attacks” that were occurring on his website after publishing his article. He stated that a person had left a comment on that article claiming responsibility for these aggressive and damaging hacks. The person threatened to release a “data dump” that would “ruin us both” if David did not make a grandiose, public “dumping” of me – cutting all personal and professional ties.

David had already privately informed me about being threatened in an extremely similar fashion through one of his once-trusted insiders on the phone, as of July 3rd. Some of the same phrases were used in both threats. This showed that the JackSmith message was related to the threat David had received by phone. This formerly-trusted insider told David that a major campaign was underway to “take Corey Goode to the slaughterhouse.”

David was told that his career would be spared if he would reject me in a public way. He was also told that if he did this, he would be rewarded with rapid career and wealth growth. This incident shocked David very hard, as he had established a friendly rapport with this individual over a number of years.

This insider stated that the information I was releasing about the Military Industrial Complex Research and Development bases in Antarctica had to be discredited. The R&D that is being carried out in these locations is said to be of the highest security clearances and most sensitive domains in terrestrial matters.

It was clearly communicated that the Lost Antarctic Ancient Civilization narrative was not only acceptable to report on, it was highly encouraged.

On Tuesday, August 8th, just three days after David’s article went live, I found a strange email in my personal inbox. In this email, the sender identified himself as “JackSmith.” By this point, everyone knew this was the alleged hacker of David’s website.

He was now claiming that he wanted to come forward as a whistleblower and expose the full nature of the operation that he was involved in conducting against us, on behalf of a powerful group. This group obviously appeared to be what we have called the Cabal. He said this information-sharing would be very dangerous for him to do, and that he wanted us to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for his protection.

He wouldn’t even reveal his identity until we signed, but he said we would be very surprised by the prominence of his family once we did. He also said that he wanted us to pay him back by promoting something for him later on. He gave no indication of what he intended us to advertise. This, of course, is attempted blackmail. He was actively hacking us, threatening us that it would continue, and saying that he wouldn’t tell us what he was doing unless we paid him for it.

I have made the full email available in its entirety, other than redacting a few names and pieces of personal information. The full email is available to legitimate researchers who want to investigate these matters.

I checked the Email’s “Host Header” for IP information that may provide information on where this individual was emailing me from. It was obvious that they had used a Virtual Private Network to hide their location. This was not unexpected from someone who claimed to be responsible for hacking a website.

I skeptically replied to the email, requesting more information. I received a fairly quick reply stating that they were a part of an organization that had been working to foment a civil war within the Ufology community. This team claims to have focused an attack campaign on me since the beginning of the year…

Continue Reading →

This article (Dark Alliance in Panic Mode) was originally published on Sphere Being Alliance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave

SaveSave