David Wilcock: The battle leading up to disclosure is still very much occurring

David Wilcock stopped by Fulford’s blog this morning to comment on Ben’s latest report.

David Wilcock says:

Lots to think about here. The greater context is that the battle leading up to disclosure is still very much occurring, as Ben has explained in previous weeks. This includes purging of underground bases by the Alliance. We are also seeing more and more signs that Antarctica will be revealed as the “lost island” Atlantis, complete with all the artifacts to prove it. I just did a huge talk about this, releasing all the new intel, on Saturday night. There is also some very interesting activity going on with Wikileaks and “Vault 7″, which they have now linked directly to Soros by posting a picture: http://www.theeventchronicle.com/media/informational/wikileaks-vault7-rabbit-hole-goes-even-deeper-preparing-bring-ringleader-george-soros/ Other analysts are seeing Wikileaks tweets suggesting that Vault 7 might be related to Building 7 and 9/11 truth. We do know that the entire operation was coordinated from Building 7 and it was demolished after everything was finished:

It does very much seem we are right on the threshold of some major events. It was perfect timing for me to drop knowledge and intel on stage at Conscious Life Expo and know I am practically guaranteed security. There was also a live stream of the event. I have another one tonight on the grand finale — the solar flash that creates Ascension, the science behind this and how we can prepare for such an event. This will be streamed LIVE beginning at 8PM PDT tonight. You can see all three of my talks, including a highly well-received joint lecture with insider Corey Goode, at: http://www.consciouslifestream.com/ It is a paid service and your support is needed more than ever to fight this battle. It is also a great way to get out new intel in the most timely and safe fashion possible! David Wilcock

Oh… and the site is optimized for the Firefox browser. More specifically, if you try to watch the videos with Safari they won’t even play except for anything actually live. David

Indeed, even the MSM is saying the cause of the huge breach in the Oroville Dam is “unexpected erosion:” http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/02/12/emergency-spillway-flow-slows-oroville-dam/ Unexpected erosion chewed through the main spillway earlier this week, sending chunks of concrete flying and creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole that continues growing. Engineers don’t know what caused the cave-in, but Chris Orrock, a spokesman for the state Department of Water Resources, said it appears the dam’s main spillway has stopped crumbling even though it’s being used for water releases. “There’s been no additional erosion that they can see,” Orrock said. D: Let’s all pray that the dam holds true. I had a dream about a massive flood risk near my home just a few days ago and it now appears to have been prophetic of this situation. It is clear that the Cabal is very angry about the Alliance saving us from the drought and is still trying to hit back even though they know they are already out of time. It’s spiteful and only further emboldens and hastens the Alliance to finish the job. I am definitely going to work this into tonight’s talk with the latest, as well as into a post on my website today that will announce the whole weekend. David Wilcock

