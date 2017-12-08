David Wilcock: California Fires Update & Everything we want to see has already started happening

By David Wilcock

FIRE UPDATE: We had five utterly brutal days of raging winds in Topanga, but thankfully none of the fires made it this way.

Many of you had asked if we were OK. If something ever happened where I felt there was genuine risk, I would post about it.

There was a fire in Bel-Air that could have jumped the 405 freeway and possibly made it to us, but thankfully it did not.

That didn’t change the fact that we had some very frightening moments, including the phones firing off the jarring “Emergency Broadcast System” squelch noise. This has been a very, very busy week, on multiple fronts, and things won’t really calm down until next week. So I won’t be able to make any significant updates before then. Intel is still rolling in on a variety of subjects, so there is definitely a lot to talk about. Thank you for your concern. I consider myself relatively fearless but this was definitely a challenge. I have had another discussion with Mega Anon, this time for much longer, and it is exciting to get an advanced look at what will be coming our way. The biggest message I would give from that discussion is that everything we want to see has ALREADY STARTED HAPPENING. The main ‘problem,’ if you will, is that people want some sort of epic Hollywood action-movie climax. It’s not happening that way. There will be efforts to ensure it is far more peaceful than that. Some of the next wave of things we will see will be very, very revealing and upsetting. This is all part of the great cleansing we have to go through, so I feel we should all embrace these changes. Thanks again for your concern. The winds have finally stopped being a constant noise nuisance and I will be able to sleep without feeling the room shaking tonight! Source: David Wilcock, Via Facebook