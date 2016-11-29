David Wilcock Comments on the “Continental Dollar”

33 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Not much to report this week until my article comes out, other than to say that the US currency we were directed to is very clearly and obviously a complete fraud.

The website is bare-bones, has almost no content on it whatsoever, and is an example of taking an additional word and adding it on to the front of another credible URL, in this case for the USPS.

The appearance of the alleged money lacks sophistication, including straight lines and Arial font, and appears little more than a Photoshop effort that took one individual a few days to complete.

We should be aware that there is awesome counterfeiting being done, so this may be deliberately planted disinformation to stop the real money from being interfered with.

Lots of great and inspiring data here other than this one very obvious problematic issue. I am finally moving into a position where I can sit down and bang out a mega-article on everything going on without significant problems requiring my attention first.

David Wilcock

