The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»David Wilcock Comments on Fulford’s Latest
David Wilcock
Intel Reports

David Wilcock Comments on Fulford’s Latest

By on 1 Comment

David is commenting on Benjamin Fulford’s Latest report:

Wow… the photo should be on a hidden link that gives you the option to click on it after hearing what it will be.
[Editor Note: My thoughts exactly! I was not prepared to view that photo and don’t appreciate that it was shoved in my face.]

Corey Goode and I are about to publish a joint article on many different insider issues.

One key example will be that the Cabal may announce advanced ruins discovered in Antarctica as a last-ditch effort to distract the public from their imminent downfall.

I am finalizing it right now so stay tuned!

David Wilcock

Comment by dwilcock on December 5, 2016 @ 11:40 pm

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

1 Comment

Leave A Reply