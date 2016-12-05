David Wilcock Comments on Fulford’s Latest

David is commenting on Benjamin Fulford’s Latest report:
Wow… the photo should be on a hidden link that gives you the option to click on it after hearing what it will be.
[Editor Note: My thoughts exactly! I was not prepared to view that photo and don’t appreciate that it was shoved in my face.]
Corey Goode and I are about to publish a joint article on many different insider issues.
One key example will be that the Cabal may announce advanced ruins discovered in Antarctica as a last-ditch effort to distract the public from their imminent downfall.
I am finalizing it right now so stay tuned!
David Wilcock
I find it hard to believe that Putin is one of the bad guys, as was mentioned in B.F.’s latest report.