David Wilcock Comments on Fulford’s Latest Update

Nice to hear some positive news.

In case you haven’t already seen it, I wrote what may well be the definitive Pizzagate expose’ in an article entitled ENDGAME: Disclosure and the Final Defeat of the Cabal:

http://www.divinecosmos.com/index.php/start-here/davids-blog/1208-endgame-pt-1

This was followed a few days later by ENDGAME II: The Antarctic Atlantis and Ancient ET Ruins:

http://divinecosmos.com/start-here/davids-blog/1209-endgame-pt-2

I would consider both of these to be must-see. They are bursting with images and information. This whole area of disclosure in Part II is something Ben doesn’t really get into, but it is highly relevant.

The increase in noctilucent clouds over Antarctica is yet another one of the stories going on right now that I wish I could cover if I had more time.

I have been exposing interplanetary climate change for many years. The planets are all getting brighter, hotter and more magnetic.

The brightening of the clouds over Antarctica is a local way of seeing how the Earth as a whole is brightening in the same way as the other planets.

Now I need to catch my breath and dig in on the new book I have agreed to write, Awakening in the Dream, for an August 2017 release. Given the events coming in our future it was really important that I do this quickly.

David Wilcock

