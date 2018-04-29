David Wilcock: Critical Moment in Deep State Takedown is Happening Now

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By David WIlcock

The behind-the-scenes war to take down the Deep State has finally reached critical mass, based on multiple insiders. “It” is happening now.

Even though things may still appear fairly quiet to the casual observer, multiple independent sources are now saying major, visible moves against the Deep State are imminent.

This is not necessarily going to appear as the “Mass Arrests” scenario we had prognosticated before. However, we may well see high-profile arrests and new data dumps soon enough.

No one can deny there are over 24,500 sealed criminal indictments on the books right now in the US — an all-time high.

My friend David Seaman had his entire identity deleted off of YouTube and social media, only to return with stunning confidence — and new, direct intel about the arrests that are pending.

Alex Jones has a Lockheed Skunk Works insider named Zach who is claiming we are on the verge of disclosure events that could transform us into a multi-planetary society.

Unimaginable evil is being systematically exposed and rooted out. We have been talking about this for years and it is finally happening.

Our own immediate insiders have experienced significant, ongoing threat. The obvious and extreme nature of these attacks again suggests desperation is occurring.

We are not backing down. We have public appearances scheduled for New Living Expo April 27-29, Contact in the Desert June 1-4, our Colorado Ascension Portal all-weekend event July 27-29, and others.

VERY INTENSE TIMES

Once you understand the “shadow war” now reaching its crescendo, seemingly confusing and upsetting political events can take on dramatic new levels of meaning.

The payoff we will get if the Alliance succeeds in its campaign against the Deep State is almost beyond imagination.

[If you are new to this, we will define the Alliance a bit later on. A majority of the US military / intel community now supports Disclosure.]

As you may know, I have direct access to insiders who share very unique and compelling insights into the revolution now transpiring in our world.

As a result, we know that the Deep State has been hiding an astonishing wealth of ancient extraterrestrial ruins, crashed technologies, recovered bodies and reverse-engineered interstellar craft.

They also have ongoing, direct relationships with multiple intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations.

The scope and power of what lies hidden in these various underground vaults could literally transform us into the Star Trek age overnight.

WHAT STANDS IN THE WAY?

The idea that this much could be kept hidden from us is staggering. There is still widespread debate over whether any UFOs actually even exist.

I recently met two different people in the Baby Boomer age range at a birthday party, both of whom had impressive UFO sightings.

The ridicule factor was so high at the time they saw these obvious, intelligently-piloted craft that they were both actually saddened by it.

Each of these men decided to keep the sighting to himself because he “did not want to be one of those UFO kooks.”

Younger people are now the beneficiaries of four generations of gradual disclosure, and no longer see this as a subject of laughter and ridicule.

For the uninitiated, it would seem hard to believe how any government or organization would want to withhold such impressive, world-changing breakthroughs.

The main force preventing us from gaining access to this technology is an elite, hyper-wealthy Luciferian cult, sadly enough.

Many of their members engage in what most would call evil practices, such as pedophilia, sacrifice, human trafficking and the desire to greatly reduce earth’s population.

CRITICAL SELF-TRANSFORMATION

The steps I have just taken to transform my life were huge, but should provide a lasting solution — so we never need to suffer this much “down-time” again.

I did not want to publicly telegraph that we were making a major move from Los Angeles to Colorado during this last seven weeks, for security reasons that will become obvious in a minute.

The process began last September, and we were able to successfully buy a home. This was by far the most difficult worldly ordeal I have ever been through.

It was at least a full-time job from October 2017 until just the last two weeks or so. It often looked as if it was not going to work.

The freedom is just starting to “kick in” now that we have solved all the immediate personal crises from moving to a snowy, alpine climate.

Traveling an average of twice a month for work, over the last ten years, had caused me to feel severe burnout.

An incredible amount of productive time has been freed up by moving to the same city I work in. A taping now takes up two days of my time instead of two weeks.

THREATS TO INSIDERS

Pete Peterson and Emery Smith both endured new, nearly-lethal events in the time before, during and after our move, making this transition even more stressful.

Both of these insiders have stepped forward in the last year with many new insights about the Secret Space Program — and the Deep State appears to have punished them for it.

Although many Alliance insider groups want to see disclosure, there are still powerful elements fighting to the death to keep it all a secret.

The tragic events that recently happened to Emery and Pete do not appear to be random accidents.

These attacks are so blatantly obvious that the Deep State clearly appears to be in a true state of desperation to have even attempted them.

Thankfully, these attacks did not kill either of them.

The back-story is quite remarkable. In many ways the truth is far more fascinating than any sci-fi movie or television series I have ever seen.

It is difficult to imagine that any elite group on earth could be keeping this many secrets from us. It is also hard to understand why they would hide it.

Nonetheless, the pieces all fit together beautifully. Genuine insiders from this world have invariably experienced many of the same things firsthand.

BUILDING THE MOSAIC

Multiple insiders from very highly classified projects have independently shared testimonies that interlink in ways that defy all probabilities of fraud.

These insiders appeared thanks to the trust, credibility and connections I built as a UFO researcher working online since 1996.

This subject has now earned far more widespread acceptance than it had in those dawning days of the internet.

When I first compared insider notes with Corey Goode in November 2014, we found many dozens of direct correlations — far beyond any possibility of coincidence.

Corey’s information fit in perfectly with what Emery Smith had been telling me for the preceding six years — along with the data from many of the others.

We sadly lost William Tompkins last year — another insider who had been involved in this world since WWII, and whose data fit perfectly with everyone else’s.

Tompkins was directly tasked with interviewing American spies embedded in Germany’s secret space program, and relaying that intel to top officials.

He therefore provided critical historical context to the origin and development of what we are calling the secret space program.

In fact, Tompkins’ design ideas for submarine-type spacecraft, seen in this 1954 diagram, became the prototypes for Solar Warden, the classified program Corey Goode served in.

Ships like these were among the first that were built on the inside track, in the hopes of policing the extraterrestrial traffic coming and going through our solar system.

What extraterrestrial traffic, you might ask?

As it turns out, our solar system is a very popular place, as it apparently sits right next to a rare portal that allows travel to other galaxies.

The German Nazis ended up cutting a deal with the most evil extraterrestrials around — a reptilian-human race called the Draco or the Saurians on the inside.

Tompkins did his best to relay this information to top US government and military officials, who completely refused to believe it for some time.

All of this was kept strictly hidden from us, just like the Manhattan Project that led to the development of the atomic bomb.

The cubes that you see allowed these ships to be built in modular pieces here on earth before they were transported and assembled in space…

Continue Reading →





This article (Critical Moment in Deep State Takedown is Happening Now | Divine Cosmos) was originally published on Divine Cosmos and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

