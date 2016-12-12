34 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By David Wilcock and Corey Goode

The Establishment is threatened like never before. Are they about to disclose advanced, hi-tech ruins under the ice in Antarctica, and a limited secret space program, to try to save the New World Order agenda?

This is some of the most surprising, fascinating and relevant inside intel we have ever posted. Multiple groups have urged us to get this out as fast as possible, and here we are.

The story is so incredible that you may need to just treat it like a sci-fi movie… but even if that’s the only level you can accept it at, you should still find this to be a most fascinating read!

[UPDATED 12/12: Fixed animated GIF for “Sun Cruisers” and added new images of “The Banished.”]

By Corey Goode and David Wilcock

ENDGAME PART TWO – THE ANTARCTIC ATLANTIS

INTRODUCTION (BY DAVID WILCOCK)

The truth is exploding across the internet. Millions are learning for the first time that there really is a “negative elite” running the planet, engaging in child trafficking among other heinous crimes.

The Cabal’s brazen efforts to completely destroy this information are quite surprising to the millions who are only now discovering the scope of the problem.

Although this information is extremely disturbing, it is also true. The only way we can heal as a planet is to face it and deal with it, individually and collectively.

Part One of ENDGAME has spread more quickly than anything we’ve ever written before, getting its first 100,000 views in less than 31 hours, hitting 180,000 in five days, and topping 10,000 Facebook Likes.

Perhaps not surprisingly, my (David Wilcock’s) page was completely deleted off of Wikipedia after publishing this expose’. It was always heavily compromised but now it doesn’t exist.

Our goal in Part One was to create a unified resource of information to show how rapidly the Cabal / NWO / Illuminati’s whole agenda is plummeting.

Even if you have read and understood the data in Part One, you still have only identified one small (and very negative) aspect of the “Big Picture.”

The full story is much deeper than most people could even imagine – and reads like an epic series of sci-fi novels with great surprises in each new volume.

COSMIC DISCLOSURE IS NOT “FAKE NEWS”

If you are a viewer of our weekly Gaia show Cosmic Disclosure, or have been following previous updates on Corey Goode’s intel, then you are already familiar with this new reality.

Corey’s experiences are so highly bizarre that most people identifying as skeptics couldn’t even follow us more than 10 percent of the way – if that.

Nonetheless, Corey’s intel has checked out with what many, many other high-level sources have leaked to me over 20 years of time. The truth is extremely surprising and complex.

The intel also dovetails beautifully with the material in the Law of One series, which I have scientifically validated in three different published books with over 2200 total references.

The Cabal has now taken the incredibly brazen step of black-listing 200 highly popular sites, including Gaia, our main portal for disclosure TV episodes.

They are using Google, Facebook, Apple, Snapchat and other assets to prevent you from ever being able to find these sites—even if your friends wanted you to see them.

YouTube has begun aggressively taking down every person posting videos on this scandal, including all three we mentioned in Part One — David Seaman, “Reality Calls” and the Alex Jones video.

This is the work of a third-world fascist dictatorship—hardly what we would expect in a democracy. If this was truly all just a big misunderstanding, why are they being so aggressive?

WHY BLOCK GAIA?

Why would Gaia have made it onto the “short list” of 200 Cabal-banned sites if Cosmic Disclosure was just a big joke?

How did we end up threatening the media elite enough that they literally do not want you to have any chance of finding it – even if your friends sent you the link on Facebook or Gmail?

From the world we are working within, the answer is simple. Child trafficking and “spirit cooking” at the highest political levels is still just the very beginning.

The whole subject of UFOs, ancient civilizations, advanced technology and ETs has been strictly controlled by this very negative Cabal.

Much of this classified information is incredibly positive and uplifting – including the idea of an imminent, mass human evolution that many refer to as Ascension.

The Cabal is the proverbial dragon guarding the huge pile of gold and treasure, and the gorgeous virgin being held prisoner.

If this group wasn’t restricting our access to information, we would be living in a vastly more interesting world right now – with much greater technology.

IS COREY TELLING THE TRUTH?

By working around Corey for an average of one out of every six weeks over the last two years, I have seen ample evidence that he is telling the truth — as he has seen and experienced it.

We have endured death threats, betrayal, financial hardship and incredibly toxic abuse. This journey has not at all been fun or easy for him, nor for me.

This is a spiritual war, not just a physical one. The Cabal is messing around with very real forces that are extremely negative and can influence those around us.

It is all too easy to make mistakes and “authorize” attacks to come your way from these same forces.

In my case it comes mainly through the interference of others. This has been extremely difficult and exhausting, but it all reads as fairly mundane stuff in the worldly sense.

In Corey’s case he has had very horrible physical experiences that most would consider paranormal, including being abducted by various human or ET groups.

The only way we can protect ourselves is to try to have as positive and loving of an attitude as possible. Nothing else is sufficient. It is a moment-by-moment discipline.

FIVE DIFFERENT GROUP CATEGORIES ALL REQUESTING ASSISTANCE

We also have five different major categories of groups that are now feeding us intel and requesting our assistance. We will learn more about each of them as this update goes on.

Each of these groups is fighting as hard as they can to transform our planet, and have suffered horrible casualties along the way:

1. The Earth Alliance. This is the group Dr. Pieczenik spoke on behalf of in Part One. It is comprised of brave fighters in all 15 of the US intelligence agencies, and many international factions.

2. The MIC SSP (military-industrial complex secret space program). This is a series of factions that believed they were the “only game in town,” up until recently. They are about to be publicly revealed.

3. The SSP Alliance. This is a breakaway group within an SSP that is much more advanced than the MIC version. The SSP is controlled by the Cabal, but the SSP Alliance is definitely not.

4. The Inner-Earth Alliance. There are several different human ET civilizations living in huge caverns beneath the Earth’s surface. Each racial type we see on earth appears in these groups.

5. The Sphere Being Alliance. This is a group of super-advanced ETs that have been called “The Guardians,” and manage the spiritual and physical affairs of entire solar systems.

It is not easy to have requests consistently coming at us from all five of these different groups, with the message always being that each new piece of intel is extremely urgent to disclose.

We keep getting pounded with obstacles and challenges while trying to navigate and meet these expectations.

Despite periodic lapses in both of our productivity levels, Cosmic Disclosure has continued to come out with a new episode every week, uninterrupted.

We are now under direct attack by the Cabal, as they are trying to wipe us out of existence with a total internet blacklist…

Continue Reading →

Source: David Wilcock — Divine Cosmos

