David Wilcock on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Corey Goode ended up in the ER minutes before showtime… he was scheduled to talk about his 26 page document that was about to be published on Divine Cosmos… Jimmy got the text 20 minutes into the broadcast… and immediately reached out to David Wilcock to jump in and cover for Corey… which he did.

What resulted was this broadcast… David and Jimmy walk and talk through the highlights and discuss Corey’s latest update… in what may be the most important show of the year… and it’s only January.

SaveSave