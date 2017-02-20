David Wilcock: There has never been a greater need from the “Deep State” to use any and all possible means to win

28 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



David Wilcock stopped by Fulford’s blog this morning to comment on Ben’s latest report.

David Wilcock says:

Ben passes along the intel that he receives, and leaves it up to us to decide what is truth. Let’s remember this and not consider his intel as gospel. He is stunningly right in many cases but there have also been many inaccurate statements as well, which I am sure he would acknowledge.

Up until now I have not heard these allegations of Trump having sex with an underage teenage girl. It is possible that they are true, and also possible that they are deliberately contrived disinformation to further the attacks against him.

This might be exactly the kind of thing the Clintons would cook up to create a perfect “do not go there” trap to ensure Trump never discusses this incriminating issue. On Alex Jones’ show, Trump acknowledged visiting Epstein but said he was offered an underage girl and flatly turned him down, leaving immediately thereafter.

Given how hard the Cabal fought to destroy his candidacy, it seems that any and all ‘real’ dirt they had on him has already been weaponized to its greatest possible extent before the actual voting took place. They know how hard it is to unseat someone who won an election once in office.

There are at least three other insiders who have come forward with their own versions of why Flynn was let go when he was: Steve Pieczenik, “FBI Insider” and the “CIA Insider.” This is a complex subject to say the least and will take time to cover properly.

Given that Ben’s intel is different than these other three, that’s only a 25 percent correlation ranking. Then I also have heard nothing about this from any of my own guys, making it currently a one-out-of-seven-insider opinion, or 14.2 percent likely to be true.

Again, it is possible that this is true. However, again, there has never been a greater need from the “Deep State” to use any and all possible means to win this very obvious, public war that is being staged against them. It is quite surreal and very useful in how it is causing a mass awakening to the deeper truths.

Another strange example of this is that never before have we heard the name Lewis Eisenberg in Ben’s reports, but now as soon as Trump makes him ambassador to Italy, we hear that he is “the head of the Satan-worshipping faction in the US.”

Notice that Ben was also careful to say that this intel came from “certain royal family members.” Wait a minute… isn’t the whole point that certain, if not many royal families have been practicing Luciferianism for centuries?

When I hear a name I’ve never heard before and now he is “the head of the Satan worshipping faction in the US,” not someone like George Soros, Henry Kissinger, David Rockefeller, George HW Bush, et cetera, it raises an eyebrow, if not both of them.

I am very grateful that Ben has continued doing this week after week. It is also important to remember that he is passing along intel that he receives from a wide variety of sources, some of whom have obviously been incorrect.

Therefore I use this as an investigative tool, not as a source of irrefutable truth.

Some people are very upset about Trump being in office and I saw that at the Conscious Life Expo recently. In trying to clear this up, I compared him to a “battering ram” that smashes down the front gate of the castle. Let’s make it Balmoral just for fun, “the most evil building on earth.”

Even if Ben’s intel was true, this will not stop the Alliance from moving forward. There is indeed a holding pattern going on at the moment as this battle continues.

One piece of intel I do feel is very solid is that the Cabal has a much stronger hold on power than the Alliance expected. Many people in the CIA were claiming to have joined the Alliance but then had enough lethal pressure put on them that they flipped back to Cabal, at least for now. So that is one thing that appears to be reliable.

The cat is out of the bag. The movie Vaxxed is now out on video and my God, once you see it you have no doubt that such a Cabal exists. They have been shoving forward population-destroying vaccines through the CDC like their life depended on it since 2001, and only now can people see the “horror movie in real life” based on it.

This film revealed the vaccines are ethno-specific, 264 percent more effective at attacking blacks, and gender-specific, significantly more effective at attacking boys. By 2032, if the curve continues, 80 percent of boys will be vaccine-damaged to the point of autism.

So even if Trump is guilty of these accusations, the avalanche of disclosure and Cabal defeat will continue. The gate has already smashed open and now everyone who wants to can run in and see it for themselves.

I have a new 2.5-hour video in the final stages of production, a distilled summary of 9 hours of appearances at Conscious Life Expo. I hope to get it out very soon, so be on the lookout for that.

David Wilcock