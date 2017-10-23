David Wilcock: Something Very Big is Coming, Part II: Is Wikileaks About to Drop the Nuke?

By David Wilcock

Are we on the verge of stunning, public announcements that will change everything we thought we knew?

In 2009, we began providing direct insider leaks from “The Alliance”. Everything they told us is now coming true.

The 4Chan insider from our last article is “singing like a songbird” and we will summarize the newest intel in this article.

If what we are hearing is true, Wikileaks is on the verge of dropping a much more damning set of information than October 2016 — literally at any moment.

This would then set the stage for a much larger announcement that will directly expose the ugly secrets of the FBI, CIA and Fed for the last 60 years.

The Vegas mass shooting may well have been a desperate attempt to distract the public from these impending, epic geopolitical developments.

We have every reason to believe that this collection of data provides signposts that a very big announcement may lead to a defeat of the Cabal.

THE OFFICIAL NARRATIVE IS RIDICULOUS

Just to briefly review what we discussed, the Vegas mass shooting was almost certainly not the work of a “lone gunman” with no clear motive.

Instead, there were multiple signatures of this being orchestrated by a powerful international organization we have been calling “the Cabal”.

Las Vegas is just 13 miles from Nellis AFB, which is enormous — and less than three hours from Groom Lake, site of the infamous Area 51.

Multiple insiders have revealed that there are secret elevators in these casinos, leading to underground shuttles that take you to these very bases.

Certain individuals will have “cover jobs” working at casinos while they actually hold jobs requiring a security clearance at the same time.

The shooter had last worked for one of the most notorious “black ops” defense contractors in the world — Lockheed — and showed clear signs of mind control.

He would blow 10 to 30 thousand dollars a day in casinos, was a well-known VIP, and took multiple cruises to countries like Jordan and United Arab Emirates.

He may well have been a black-ops employee involved in smuggling weapons, drugs and / or humans, making tons of cash, and was then set up as a patsy.

FACING IT HEAD ON INSTEAD OF COWERING

Although this may cause fear, anxiety and paranoia, we need to look at this head-on if we ever want this global nightmare to stop.

The international alliance opposing the Cabal is very real, and the most recent events have made that clearer than ever, as we will again discuss.

Information can release fear and inspire confidence. The Cabal is on its last legs. Everyone knows the truth. They are the proverbial wounded lion lashing out.

One young woman who posted about there being multiple shooters, and wanted to organize a group of witnesses, was found dead just five days later.

Her testimony was that gunners on the ground were shooting from both directions, as she and other survivors ran back and forth trying to avoid them.

Yes, she did have pre-existing health conditions, but the timing of 28-year-old Kymberly Suchomel’s death is extremely suspicious.

There are multiple classified technologies, some satellite-based, that can be used to nudge someone over the edge if they already have health problems.

This could be as simple as a carefully-targeted microwave beam while someone is lying motionless during sleep.

A sinister group like this would not have killed Kymberly Suchomel if they were winning the game, and successfully controlling the narrative.

Instead, this is another act of extreme desperation that allows us to reach a solution much faster than would otherwise be possible.

As you read in the previous article, we had already been warned not to single out any of the witnesses of multiple shooters for this very same reason.

However, the ones that have been exposed in this Infowars compilation are already out there, so you can visit this link to learn more.

MULTIPLE WEIRD CLUES THAT MAY HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY ENGINEERED

This event featured symbolic and numerical clues that were left behind much in the style of a classic serial killer — but on a corporate-sized level.

The hotel name Mandalay may be a reference to a mandala — an organized pattern that carries a deeper spiritual meaning.

Senior management of the hotel’s parent company, MGM, conducted a mass sell-off of stock just weeks before — all at 33 dollars a share.

The beloved American rock / country icon Tom Petty died almost simultaneously as the timing of this tragic event, with no easily conclusive explanation.

“Stephen” means Crown and “Paddock” is an enclosure for farm animals. Names often have symbolic codes in them when dealing with events like this.

The shooter’s name may hint at how the Cabal (Crown) had their victims gathered in a paddock-type enclosure, and wants to turn us all into their slaves.

A Robbie Williams song from 2002 features him going to the 33rd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel with a gun, and ending up in a likely shootout.

The massacre occurred directly in front of a pyramid, sphinx and obelisk. The pyramid has a glowing “Illuminati” capstone that beams up into space.

The movie Mars Attacks (1996) featured an ET-driven massacre in the exact same spot, where the key to defeating the ETs was playing country music.

The movie The Hangover (2009) opens up with a helicopter shot of the exact corner and floor of the hotel where the shooting occurred.

The song at this moment says “Got a number 13 tattooed on my neck,” just like we saw in the photo of the killer that the media released.

Notice also that an Egyptian-styled obelisk appears at the right-hand side of the frame.

These types of clues are not random. Psychopaths in the Cabal love it if they can construct something with this many tie-ins to previous visible markers.

Furthermore, it is even possible that an event of this nature had been planned years ago and held onto “for a rainy day,” as these people might say.

A 4Chan insider telegraphed the entire event three weeks in advance, on 9/11, warning people to stay out of large crowds in Las Vegas.

This is absolute, written proof that Stephen Paddock did not act alone. At the very least, several others were aware of what he was going to do.

The insider revealed the deeper purpose of this assault would be to have body scanners put in place for just about everything…

