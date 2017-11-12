David Wilcock: Something Very Big, Part III: Saudi Mass Arrests Sign of Impending Cabal Defeat?

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By David Wilcock

49 top Saudi officials were arrested and hundreds more have had their bank accounts seized, beginning on November 4th.

Once we understand that these individuals were coordinating ISIS, 9/11 and other “false flag” attacks for the Cabal, the significance of these arrests becomes quite awesome.

The above image is of some of these officials trying to sleep on tiny cots and single blankets under the bright lights of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Saudi Arabia.

This is only one of dozens of explosive news stories all suggesting… you guessed it… Something Very Big is Coming, as we forecasted in Parts One and Two.

We have been granted the privilege of sharing new briefing details that are mission-critical and have not yet appeared anywhere else in quite this form.

This is going to be a shorter article than the previous rounds as there are many distractions occurring in the immediate term — but this needs to get out.

UPDATED Same Night, Next Morning: Do not miss! Scroll to red subheadings near the end.

EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD

We have extensively documented evidence that the world is secretly run by a cultish, racist, genocidal and sexually perverted group we call the Cabal.

We have also presented ongoing evidence of an increasingly powerful international alliance that is working to defeat this menacing, occult power elite.

One major surprise for newbies, or “normies” in 4Chan lingo, is the fact that much of the US military and intelligence community is now working against the Cabal.

The Alliance is clearly winning the battle. The events that are now exposing the Cabal are not happening in a vacuum. They are all very intentional.

We are indeed seeing the final stages of a “shadow World War III” coming to a completion.

The Saudi mass arrests of November 4th are as potentially significant as the defeat of the Germans in WWII — or at least some other key part of the Axis.

Even those who are the most disconnected from any knowledge of the Allliance and its workings are seeing undeniable, revolutionary changes.

LET’S NOT FORGET

Vegas was a horribly botched “false flag” incident intended to disarm the American public and make body scanners as commonplace as doorways.

This incident was littered with ritual symbology, as we discussed in Part One — including the attacks happening right in front of a pyramid with a glowing capstone.

At least three major media products ended up forecasting the event: the movie Mars Attacks, the movie The Hangover,and the Robbie Williams song “Me and My Monkey.”

The investigations into possible multiple shooters have now revealed compelling evidence of helicopters being used in the operation to insert and extract operatives.

Insider trading was another key element of Vegas, including MGM top brass selling off their holdings in advance — at 33 dollars a share, which has occult significance.

Several commenters pointed out that George Soros also had “just so happened” to take out a 42 million-dollar “open short” on MGM right before the disaster.

This meant that as MGM hemorraged money, Soros got to drink the blood.

THE WHOLE EVENT STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN

In Part Two, we saw groundbreaking new testimony from an insider on the 4Chan discussion group about what really happened at Vegas — and where it is going.

Although this tragic event only occurred less than a month and a half ago, so many things have happened since then that it feels like an eternity.

No surveillance footage has been produced. No formal investigation has been launched.

The closest we got to a sanctioned eyewitness was “Jesus Campos” appearing on Ellen.

Jesus Camp is possibly the single most mocking and degrading film ever made against Christian conservatives by Hollywood.

This was the worst mass shooting in American history, and the mainstream media just tried to rush right past it like it never happened.

This is another absolutely criminal indictment of the press, and the greater apparatus that is using it to promote mass destruction.

THREE WEEKS SINCE MAJOR INSIDER LEAKS WERE RELEASED IN PART TWO

It has been three weeks since we wrote Part Two, which documented stunning defeats for the Cabal and far more significant events to come in the near future.

In retrospect, Vegas looks like a panicked attempt to distract the public before the Weinstein scandal and other massive defeats arrived. It clearly did not work.

What we are witnessing at this time is a stunning unraveling of elite sexual abuse rings and cover-ups. Each new day is another horrifying and depressing “reveal.”

We went into great detail exploring the words of a 4Chan insider who has been called MegAnon. The contents have been extremely interesting to say the least.

This appears to be the same person who was active since at least July 2016, and who successfully predicted the contents of the Wikileaks Pedogate emails that appeared that same October.

UTTERLY WORLD-CHANGING EVENTS ARE COMING, IF TRUE

Most recently, this 4Chan FBI insider predicted that the US President would soon make a speech that would utterly expose the Cabal.

This speech would greatly impugn the historic credibility of the FBI, CIA and Federal Reserve, pinning almost unthinkably massive crimes on each one.

We also heard that Wikileaks has a cache of documents, photos and videos that are vastly worse than the October 2016 “Pizzagate” scandal.

Julian Assange released a code, known as a “hash,” that apparently would de-encrypt this file once it was released — whenever that turned out to be.

This file was apparently seized by the NYPD from Antony Weiner’s laptop after he was arrested for pedophilia charges — and before the FBI got their hands on it.

The file was undoubtedly compiled with the help of his wife Huma Abedin, who was vice chairwoman of Hillary’s campaign.

The title of the file was Life Insurance. It was apparently intended to be used as leverage to keep Weiner and Abedin from being assassinated.

The existence of this file, and its contents, was predicted in disclosures from a DC insider at TBRNews, as well as MegAnon on 4Chan — among others.

THINGS ARE PICKING UP IN STUNNING WAYS

The earliest possible date for this Wikileaks file to be released, based on previous patterns, was October 21st.

We rushed to release Part Two during this time, having no idea exactly how soon this “data dump” would be released.

The article was intended to provide proper context for those who might have difficulty following such a complex story.

There are over 10,000 political threads a day just in the part of 4Chan where the insider was posting, so we also worked to unify those documents in various links.

That way, even if you are not able to take the time to do this research on your own, the whole process could be greatly simplified…

This article (Something Very Big, Part III: Saudi Mass Arrests Sign of Impending Cabal Defeat?) was originally published on Divine Cosmos and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.