David Wilcock: Stunning New Briefings: Mass Indictments, Targeted Arrests and Disclosure

By David Wilcock

On 12/21, we received remarkable high-level briefings about the takedown of the Deep State now in process.

Hours later we called the now-legendary 4Chan insider Mega Anon, who confirmed almost everything we heard in the briefings as being true.

She added much more detail we had never heard before, almost all of which is included in the second section of this report. I am very glad she reached out and made personal contact with us.

Mass indictments of arch-criminals are already happening. We can prove that 4,289 sealed indictments have appeared just between October 30 and November 22, 2017.

The normal limit is not more than 1000 sealed indictments for the entire year.

We are now also seeing many quiet arrests of lower and mid-level Deep State operatives.

Many higher-level people from the Deep State are apparently now wearing ankle bracelets with GPS monitoring to prevent them from fleeing the country.

[UPDATE: The Deep State is attacking the s–t out of this with hacks. Best bet is to use a Mac and stay away from Google browsers and/or Android phones.]

[UPDATE, 12/27: Three black SUVs followed our insider Emery and abducted his dog last night. The dog was found and is alive. More at the end.]

UFO DISCLOSURE HAS BEGUN

Just as our insiders had predicted, a limited UFO disclosure is now starting to happen as the Deep State’s back is up against the wall.

This is the last card they have left to play. They are hoping that they can throw off the ‘heat’ by getting us captivated in a magnificent new story.

Disclosure is only the latest in a series of very exciting signposts that true change is upon us.

So much new information has come in from high-level briefings that this is only the first of a series that will be at least three parts in length.

This first section illustrates how the Alliance “mass arrest” strategy has evolved – taking the Cabal / Deep State completely by surprise.

The accusations and resignations we are seeing in the open world, such as of politicians and Hollywood figures, barely begins to cover the full story.

This information will certainly trigger mega-hack attacks on this site and increase personal risks – so please help us spread the word ASAP!

And Merry Christmas! Here’s some Disclosure under the tree for you to unwrap and enjoy this holiday season.

“SOFT DISCLOSURE” BEGAN ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16th

On Saturday, December 16th, the New York Times and Politico both announced that we are not alone in the universe… nor in our airspace.

For really the first time in recorded, modern history, UFOs are being treated with complete seriousness — by whatever is left of the mainstream media [MSM].

This included military films of strange UFOs in flight, as well as statements from Pentagon insiders that unusual, non-terrestrial alloys have been found.

A group of credible experts who are calling themselves “The I-Team” are behind this, and they do indeed have impeccable credentials.

For whatever reason, the entire MSM has jumped on board this story, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in history. It has been quite stunning to watch.

Also amusing is how little anything has changed. The public has been so conditioned to UFO reality that we really haven’t felt much of a pulse in the public.

Here is a list of MSM links that started appearing in email chain letters shortly after this happened — in addition to the New York Times and Politico links we already shared:

MSNBC: UFO Pentagon Program

CBS: Government UFO Program

CNN: We May Not Be Alone

Washington Post: The Aliens Are Coming — And No One Cares

UK Independent: US Gov Recovered Material They Do Not Recognize from UFO

Fox News: Out of This World Encounter

TOP 90s POP STAR HELPS PROMOTE THIS DISCLOSURE

Blink-182 was arguably the top rock band of the 1990s, or at least could comfortably share the title belt with groups like Green Day and Oasis:

Blink 182 is Hugely Significant to Millennials

In fact, to fans of previous musical generations, Blink-182 might be two notches above nursery rhymes in terms of the grand musical canon.

Rolling Stone would call their 1999 album Enema of the State “harmless,” which is profoundly wrong.

Simply because there’s a huge demographic of college kids thinking hard about music who consider Blink-182 one of the most important bands of all time, in about a decade, the band’s best songs will achieve the respectable ubiquity of classic-rock radio.

This trio’s former guitarist Tom DeLonge has spearheaded the disclosure effort that just launched its first real volley into the mainstream on Saturday, December 16th, 2017.

DeLonge left the band in 2005 to focus his time on building towards the events now taking place. In 2015, he notably turned down a reunion offer, arguably to remain focused on this goal.

TOM DELONGE’S TWEETS REVEAL EVEN MORE

DeLonge’s initial public unveiling of his initiative took place in an event on October 11th, revealing that he did indeed have a team of high-level insiders…

This article (Stunning New Briefings: Mass Indictments, Targeted Arrests and Disclosure) was originally published on Divine Cosmos and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.