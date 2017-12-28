ET Autopsy Insider Emery Smith Hit With Massive Attack After Coming Forward

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By David Wilcock

Emery Smith claims to have autopsied about 3,000 different types of ET humanoids. The day after we announced his coming forward, he was hit with an attack that landed him in the emergency room.

Right before his health collapsed, three black SUVs followed him and abducted his dog Raven. Miraculously, Raven was found alive by a good citizen after the perpetrators dumped her off on the highway.

However, immediately after the abduction, Emery developed pneumonia-like symptoms with a fever that skyrocketed up to 105. The ER in Palm Springs could not admit him until 7AM the following morning.

His oxygen level went down to 90 percent, which when coupled with the enormously high fever could very easily have killed him. This all screams of “foul play.”

As we were finishing this article, his health slipped and he had to go back into the hospital once again. We are calling for your prayers for his health and safety.

Our last article shared the story of the dog’s abduction in an update, but not everyone reads updates. For Emery’s security, we did not say how sick he really was, or that he was in the hospital, until he stabilized.

These attacks reek of desperation on behalf of the Deep State. Why would they try to completely destroy his life if he was simply making up stories, as their paid trolls will assert?

[UPDATE NEXT DAY, 12/29: Emery had a miraculous improvement after our call for mass meditation and prayer and does not need to be in the hospital.]

CLICK HERE FOR OUR CHRISTMAS DAY ARTICLE FOR CONTEXT: “STUNNING NEW BRIEFINGS”

THINK ABOUT THE IMPLICATIONS

When you have been lied to for so long — in fact, born into a world where all you’ve ever known is lies — it can be very difficult when the truth finally appears.

It’s almost like a person who has been locked in a room their whole lives, never allowed to see the outside world, finally being set free.

There are plenty of movies, television shows, video games and the like that have prepared us for the type of cosmic disclosure that Emery Smith is bringing to the table.

However, for most people there is still an enormous difference between enjoyable science fiction movies and the idea that this stuff is actually true.

There is a level of UFO secrecy that goes far above the US military, the highest generals, even the Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces.

What we are calling the Deep State is in possession of far, far greater secrets than most could ever even imagine.

IT ALL WENT DEEP BLACK IN THE 1950s

The whole UFO-related insider world “went private” during the Eisenhower administration, from 1953 to 1961.

This led to his infamous 1961 warning about the “rise of unwarranted power and influence… by the military-industrial complex.”

Here is a copy of that part of his Presidential farewell speech from the US National Archives:

EISENHOWER WANTED TO INVADE AREA 51

In 2013, a former CIA insider revealed Eisenhower had tasked him to threaten the folks at Area 51 that they would be invaded if they did not share their information.

This is what the insider said, in his own words, about Eisenhower’s reaction when he was called in to be part of a team that would confront Area 51…

Continue Reading →

This article (ET Autopsy Insider Emery Smith Hit With Massive Attack After Coming Forward) was originally published on Divine Cosmos and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related: