Heather Ann Tucci-Jaraf Court Hearing Today: Current Status of Events Now Unfold

Today’s Court Hearing

Will be held at U.S. District Court

333 Constitution Ave, WA DC 2003

Time- hearing is at 2pm

courtroom 4 2nd floor

Case number- 1:17 mj-531

Hearing type- Identity

Magistrate Judge- Deborah Robinson

David Bos- appointed defense attorney

Neil will be live streaming when he can at District court house.

Randy Update 1.31.17

“Randy has requested I post his location and address for cards and letters if possible, please:”



Blount County Jail

920 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway

Maryville, TN 37804-5002

Randall Keith Beane

ID # 295122

[7:20:59 AM] Red Wagon: Any one who can contribute to Randy’s expenses, specifically his rent and utilities, would be greatly appreciated. His family is taking care of what we can. Donations that have been received thus far is approximately $912.00 with his rent being $2,000.00. Please consider donating to the following pay pal account of Angie Lindsley, who is helping the family: [email protected]

[7:21:35 AM] Red Wagon: To ALL that have helped….THANK YOU! Randy APPRECIATES it more than words can express!!

[9:57:11 AM | Edited 10:03:29 AM] lisa shannon: Clairfying Information from Valerie and Alex

[9:49 AM] Alex and Valerie:

<<< July 24, 2017 8:00 pm

We decided to go for a walk towards the White House (WH). We walked to the SW gate to see if she was in the WH system for a meeting yet. After handing the Secret Service our passports we waited near the gate. Heather explained to SS she just wanted to see if she was in the system for a meeting. I (Valerie) did not hear the entire dialogue but did hear Heather say “banking corruption”. Heather told SS that she was colleagues with Karl Langenstein and Johnathon Betts, and they had referred her to the WH for these meetings.

Heather dialed Karl Langenstein. The call was dropped and Heather called him back immediately. When he answered, she handed the phone to an agent.

Apparently, Alex Webner has a warrant (Failure to Appear) out for his arrest for a misdemeanor (speeding ticket) in Jasper, Arkansas. (This is true and we are working on the resolution right now). Alex was handcuffed and seated on the curb awaiting information about the extradition status of the warrant. The handcuffs were tight on Alex, and they did loosen them after he informed them he was in pain.

During this time, many agents questioned us about our time in DC, our relationship with Heather, occupation, etc. Alex was then released from handcuffs, as the Arkansas warrant is non-extraditable. We were all still in the same gate area.

Then arrived 3 plain clothes SS agents and we were formally interviewed. As my memory serves, these were the questions asked: name, address, ss#, reason for being in DC, education, military experience, family, clubs or hobbies, gun use and ownership, drug use, character reference, medical. All three reports were verified and we were released soon afterwards.

NOTEWORTHY: During his interview, Alex overheard the agent that talked to KL tell another agent, “he says he has never heard of her”[9:50 AM] Alex and Valerie:

<<< We both could use a big dose of good energy as we are pretty shook up

[9:59:38 AM] lisa shannon: Please send LOVE and HEALING to ALL here and remain steady as we move through these moments (heart)[10:01:41 AM | Edited 10:02:45 AM] lisa shannon: The events posted from Alex and Valerie were from last night – this morning’s events are still being felt and processed and ALL are NOW DOing all we (this is ALL OF YOU/US) can to bring these matters to the perfect closure. LOVE YOU ALL – In Gratitude (hearteyes)

Karen Sutton

All. This is perfect. The old paradigm of separation and power is making its last stand .. and in true human fashion, quite dramatically. But all it will do is unite us fully in our common goal of loving and releasing the old ways and storylines forevermore. Heather knows this. So do we all. Terran said “This will not go as they expect.” Indeed it will not. This is OUR time to show OUR love for Self and for ALL. Love you Heather! Love you Val and Alex! Love you Randy! Love you all! Love ALL EVERYWHERE. We got this!! (heart)

Alex and Valerie

July 25, 2017 10:00 am

Additional data: Heather said many times to the SS Agents last night that we were at Trump Tower, room 601 (all of us) if they had any more questions.

Heather informed me she had paid for another night in our hotel so we could relax and sleep in if we wanted BUT our priority today is to get all the data to get the warrant on Alex cleared, paid and closed. She was adamant, even if it involved flying to get it done. Heather told us she was going to get coffee and smoke, and we would get together later. Alex got in the shower, and I set up the laptop so we could handle the warrant issue.

Knock on the door, three men, casually dressed, asked for Heather. I told them she was not here, she went to get coffee and smoke. They identified themselves as FBI and asked to be let in, I had them give me a moment to dress more properly. They complied. I allowed them in, and reported my husband was in the shower. One asked him to step out of the shower, watched him dry off and handed him a robe. The other two looked behind the curtains, under the beds and in the closet. We (A&V) were seated and told we were not in any kind of trouble, but they were going to arrest Heather. They reminded Alex again of the arrest warrant in COLORADO which sent off alarms for both of us. Last night, they said the warrant was in Iowa.

They were on the phone seeking Heather around town. The closest Starbucks verified she had been there 30 minutes prior. They asked for her phone number, I gave it to them. They wanted me to text her, but one continued to ask questions and I was distracted so another sent the text to Heather as follows:

V’s Phone: We’re showered, Where are ya?

H: smoking…the usual place…lol

H: <emoji> blowing kiss, heart

V’s Phone: Usual? We have been here only a day!!!

H: lol

H: have we?

V’s Phone: Ok doki

H: <emoji> wink

Again, we went through a routine of questions. They asked us if we followed the “Sovereigns”. Our reply: “years ago, we had looked at it, wasn’t our thing” . They asked Alex about his gun ownership and if he hunted. Answer: “when I was younger”. Were we anti-government? “No, in fact, I love Trump and what he is doing as President, but we don’t follow politics much.” More general questions about Heathers location. “She smokes on benches near coffee shops. She may be right across the street” I went to the window, looked down, and there sat Heather in the smoking area for the Hotel, in plain view of anyone. I looked at them, “she is right there, not hiding, just smoking.”

At this time I can only assume she was arrested. Once again, we were reminded of Alex’s warrant in ARKANSAS, which they had verified now. This is true, there is an unpaid speeding ticket from Jasper, AR from April 2013. We are trying to get that resolved now, be no one is answering the phone. Two gave us business cards. I will photo and post. The other was out but said his name was Obrien or O’shea (I cant remember). We shook hands and they left.

Ten to fifteen minutes later two returned with Heathers purse and laptop bag. We went through all the zippered pouches while they watched to ensure “there wasn’t a million dollars cash we didn’t know about”

There may be more. I’m rattled to the core, as is Alex. First Randy, now Heather. I honestly dont have the skills or lexicon to handle this. Any support is appreciated.

