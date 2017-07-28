Heather Ann Tussi-Jaraf Arrest Update from Judge Anna von Reitz

By Judge Anna von Reitz

Remember what I said about Heather Tucci-Jaraf most likely being in trouble for trying to access the trust account of HEATHER TUCCI-JARAF which is a Cestui Que Vie Trust set up for a young child who was declared “missing, presumed dead” many years ago? That she would have to go through probate and establish that she is indeed that same “Heather Tucci-Jaraf”?

Well, here’s the report from her website tonight:

There was a sealed hearing They closed up everything and locked doors, black pieces of wool on window They asked Bill, Yousef, and Neil to leave Attorney came out and talked to Bill and Yousef after the hearing

Apparently, TN issued an arrest warrant for HATJ, for….? to gum up works for her She will have an identity hearing on Monday. DC Jail locks up jail until then.

This all from Neil, live down there at the courtroom Identity hearing on Monday. [ this is necessary, because HATJ refused to sign her name and contract with the system. ]

It’s not because she refuses to contract with the system. It’s because the only way she can do what she wants to do requires her to prove that she is the now-adult woman who has been declared “missing, lost at sea” by the Municipal government and whose identity has been stolen and redefined as a Foreign Situs Trust by the Territorial government.

She has to answer both presumptions and rebut them with factual evidence established on the public record. Ideally, she should have all the recorded paperwork I have been encouraging everyone to record on the public land jurisdiction records.

As it is, I hope someone has a High School Year Book or College Year Book or school transcripts or something credible that can establish a chain of evidence between the baby in the cradle and the grown woman now. Hurry up! Call her parents, her husband, her best friend from third grade! Get them there so she can call them as credible witnessesand collect whatever memorabilia related to the progress of her life that you can find!

Get it to her ASAP and clue her and her lawyer into what is actually happening and why this is an “identity” hearing.

If they go in there cold with some kind of drivel about contracting, confused about why such a hearing is being conducted, they will be lost. This is a private hearing being conducted in probate in canon law. It’s among the highest and most deadly kinds of hearings possible. Pray for her and help her any way you can.

This article (Heather Ann Tussi-Jaraf Arrest Update from Judge Anna von Reitz) was originally published on Maine Republic and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

