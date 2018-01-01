Is Huma Abedin wearing an ankle monitor?

By Jim Stone
This was spotted by people over at 4chan. I’d say it is probable, the ankle monitor (exact one below Huma) is the #1 most common in the United States and does indeed match that outline in Huma’s pants. When were bell bottom pants in style? She may not be making a fashion statement with those.
The Event Chronicle Editor’s Note: John McCain and Hillary Clinton have both been spotted with ankle-concealing devices recently, as well. Coincidence or something more…?
