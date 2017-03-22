Interview with Benjamin Fulford on The Divine Truth

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Editor Note: I missed the following interview with Benjamin Fulford when I was out sick. I wanted to include it in case you missed it, too. Originally broadcast on The Divine Truth on March 12, 2017.

We talk to Benjamin Fulford about Fukishima, The Vatican, The importance of gold, the imminent financial collapse and global reset, the military industrial complex, Antarctica, Wikileaks, CERN, The Secret Space Program, NASA and we also discuss some more esoteric topics such as entities and the quarantine on the planet.