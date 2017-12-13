Wednesday, December 13
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Interview with Paladin: The History of the White Hats
Intel Reports

Interview with Paladin: The History of the White Hats

By No Comments

By Kerry Cassidy

I interview Paladin, a forensic financial investigator and member of the website known as whitehatsreport.com/ on Thursday, Dec 7th @ 7pm PT regarding the history of the whitehats and their investigations into financial fraud and deception at the highest levels of government. Their investigation leads to high yield trading programs used to finance the secret space program and black projects.

…”We are a group who have banded together to assist in the world’s awakening by reporting truth and exposing our fraudulent corporate government. We bring forth information that the mainstream media (MSM) refuses to report, and our news comes from high level “inside” intelligence sources.”– from whitehatsreport.com about us page.  Sample report with documentation:

White Hats Report #41

Kerry Cassidy is the CEO/ Founder of Project Camelot. Kerry is a documentary filmmaker/investigative journalist and well known radio talk show host of Project Camelot Whistleblower Radio and Project Camelot TV broadcaster with a weekly live show on Youtube. Her website Project Camelot ( http://projectcamelot.tv aka projectcamelotportal.com ) is a leader in the alternative media sector, with a Youtube channel that has over 55 million unique viewers worldwide and over 181,000 subscribers. Kerry travels the world conducting interviews and documenting the testimony of whistleblowers with above top secret clearances as well as authors, researchers and experiencers covering conspiracies, the secret space program, black projects, ETs, kundalini and ascension and free energy. She speaks at conferences around the world and is considered one of the leaders of the disclosure movement.

http://projectcamelotportal.com

This article (Interview with Paladin: The History of the White Hats) was originally published on Project Camelot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle

Related:

White Hats: Vegas Shooting & Finance
White Hats: Paladin — An Open Letter to the Elders
White Hat Update from Paladin: Manifesto
White Hats Report #59 — A New Era Begins
White Hats Report #58: Fake news, continued exposure, a look back at the election and wannabe thieves in the night
White Hats Report #57 – The Trump Factor: Trexit, America’s answer to the Globalists and Exposure on a grand scale
White Hats Report #56
White Hats Report #54 — It’s Now Or Never
White Hats Report #53 — PollMole, will it prevent a stolen election in 2016?
White Hats Report #52: The Trump Factor
White Hats Report #51
White Hats Report #50 — WE’RE BACK
More: White Hat Auxiliary →

Related Posts

Leave A Reply