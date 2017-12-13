Interview with Paladin: The History of the White Hats

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kerry Cassidy

I interview Paladin, a forensic financial investigator and member of the website known as whitehatsreport.com/ on Thursday, Dec 7th @ 7pm PT regarding the history of the whitehats and their investigations into financial fraud and deception at the highest levels of government. Their investigation leads to high yield trading programs used to finance the secret space program and black projects.

…”We are a group who have banded together to assist in the world’s awakening by reporting truth and exposing our fraudulent corporate government. We bring forth information that the mainstream media (MSM) refuses to report, and our news comes from high level “inside” intelligence sources.”– from whitehatsreport.com about us page. Sample report with documentation:

