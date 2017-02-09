The Event Chronicle
James Gilliland: Current Events, UFO Escort, Arrests, Prophecies, Prepping

474 Pedophiles Arrested in L.A. CA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXDXB…

Dems blocking Jeff Sessions / Attorney General – FBI Pedo Probe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DAsU…

Sessions would prosecute Hillary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF20s…

Trump Green Lights Chaffetz & Gowdy to Investigate Hillary Clinton https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Hfi…

Conspiracy of Silence (Boy’s Town) – Full Banned Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBSID…

David Seaman (his first satanic pedophilia pizzagate report) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy5Pr…

Satanism, Temple of Set & Pedophilia in San Francisco https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACNt2…

The Franklin Cover-Up & Johnny Gosch Story https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXiKI…

Mike Harris (politics) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlNEg…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8r5X…
http://www.veteranstoday.com/

UFO WATCHES TRUMPS PLANE!!  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIizC…

Collateral accounts / NESARA / new republic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtD2B…

James https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxBUD…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twkB2…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3K9rf…

The Kali Yuga cycle / Mayan Calendar / Great Year / Brown Dwarf Binary (Twin Soul) Solar System
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3ZDc…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3K9rf…

ALL mainstream media is owned by just a handful of people proven to be part of the Globalist Cabal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17okB…

George Soros https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spiVR…

David Icke, Problem Reaction Solution https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GEMb…

in5D, Ascension Waves & transformation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inuKF…

 

James Gilliland is a best-selling author, internationally known lecturer, minister, counselor, multiple Near Death Experiencer and contactee.  He is a facilitator of many Eastern disciplines; a visionary dedicated to the awakening and healing of Humanity and the Earth who teaches higher dimensional realities from experience.    

He is recognized world-wide as the founder of the Gilliland Estate, previously referred to and commonly known as the ECETI Ranch (Enlightened Contact with ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence) where he documents and shares amazing multi-dimensional contact phenomenon which can be viewed at www.eceti.org.   His weekly As You Wish Talk Radio program on BBSradio.com draws an audience from around the world who are interested in truth and Higher Consciousness. 

James Gilliland — ECETI

