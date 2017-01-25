James Gilliland: Trump, Marches, and PSYOPS Operations to Divide the World

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By James Gilliland

From an enlightened perspective Trump is the right man for the job and has the backing of the Higher Dimensionals, Angelic and Ascended Masters. If people had mastered their own personal God connection there would be no marches especially those inciting violence. Now that I have gotten your attention – probably pissed off quite a few – take a deep breath, suspend your egos with all their programming and misinformation, wounds and traumas being acted out vicariously and listen.

Did you take that deep breath? Now take about three more.

This is not about “what abouts”. Most of the “what about this and that” are part of a grand psyops program carried out by the DNC, CIA funded by George Soros and others in the elite. It is the classic divide and conquer, order through chaos and the chaos we are now experiencing is by design. We don’t need a Gandhi right now we need a warrior. The Gandhi will come later after the clean up.

There is a transdimensional war going on far beyond most people’s ability to perceive. There are unseen negative influences; which are the masterminds behind the political puppets. It is a multilevel swamp; which definitely needs to be drained. The ones screaming the loudest in the political arena are the ones that are guilty of heinous crimes against humanity. One of their tactics is to accuse others of what they themselves are doing. They use the agencies, the press, and sponsor various political groups to do their bidding. This includes the talking heads in the lame stream fake news media owned and controlled by the very same dark forces seen and unseen

Trump is taking something on so dark, so deceitful, moving into the levels of demonic that most people would cower in disbelief if it were to reveal itself.

Many will find the very leaders and icons they have been following are deeply rooted in evil. Pizza Gate, Pedogate, the satanic blood rituals including child trafficking and sacrifice are real. This includes Hollywood and the music industry both replete with satanic and decadent rituals. This is not on Trump’s side of the fence. If you are marching for Hillary, the pay to play deception, the continuation of the war and disease profiteering then you have fallen into the psyop. Compared to this group Trump is a saint, although I am sure he is not perfect as none of us are.

I am all for equality, women’s rights etc. yet let’s not muddy the water and create a toxic soup that has little to do with women’s rights. Let’s separate the Russian hacking and use a little logic. The polls are not online. The electrical grid is not online. So how can they be hacked? There is a big difference between a leak and a hack. The Wikileaks information was leaked – not a hack – concerning the affairs and wrong doings of the DNC and the Clintons. The previous British Ambassador admitted he was the one who turned the information over to Julian Assange from a disgruntled official in the DNC. He was given the information most likely by Seth Rich who was murdered, found shot several times in the back adding to a long history of deaths connected to the Clintons. So with this information now how could there be a hack and how can they blame the Russians? What does this have to do with Trump? This is just one of many false accusations and diatribes against Trump.

Not one person in any of the agencies will testify under oath it was the Russians who hacked the election or the grid. Do you know why? Because lying to Congress is instant jail unless you are the Clintons – then the rules don’t apply. Why can the Clintons lie to Congress?….because they control most of the politicians, the DOJ and other agencies. That will soon be rectified. How can the politicians continuously spew out false information knowing it is a lie? It is what politicians do. They also are deeply involved in many of the beyond sick activity now coming to the surface. Everything from bribes and blackmail to murder, pedophilia and satanic blood rituals. Of course they are going to pull out all the stops to stop Trump – their careers and their lives depend on it.

It is time for a little critical thinking. Why are you blaming Trump for this mess and condemning him before he even has a chance? What did the last administration do for you? A better question is what have they done to you. If you knew the answer to either question you would not take to the streets other than support of Trump. Considering what he is up against a lot of support and a little slack is in order. It is time for the Stockholm syndrome to end. Break out of the spell and stop fearing change. Do you want everything to continue as it has? Are you in support of the gross negligence, corruption, unbridled greed and the lust for power? Are you in favor of the war and disease profiteers to continue business as usual? Do you support murder, child trafficking, and satanic blood rituals? I am all for taking to the streets if Trump becomes a Hitler – yet the truth of the matter is you have already been under at least three Hitlers. Hitlary included. Calling Trump Hitler is a diatribe created by the very people with the most to loose. Those flourishing in the swamp.

The protesters are being played like a fiddle. They drank the CNN cool aid. Their own unhealed wounds and traumas are being played upon and are being acted out vicariously against a fictitious enemy. I watched emotional dramas being acted out without any foundation of truth to back them. Signs like Russian traitor, Stop Hitler etc. Hollywood actors deeply embedded in the swamp making false statements with absolutely no foundation, they are actors remember. Some actors I have lost all respect for because of their ignorance and allegiance to the dark side. There are three categories many fit into, naive, ignorant or evil. Most just follow the leader or succumb to star power – being critical thinking challenged. I watched people protesting that did not even know why. I watched young men throw rocks, bottles, anything they could get their hands on at police then walk up and taunt them acting out gestures of persecution. I must say this is one of the times I sided with the police and had no problem with them taking care of business. Fortunately most kept their cool.

All I can say is the fluoride in the water and the chemtrails are working. The separation game played by the illuminati creating chaos worldwide is working. The pitting races against each other is working. The mind control projects are working even more than one suspects. The good news is they still are not working enough. The N.W.O.is rapidly loosing ground worldwide. Their tactics are being exposed along with their past deeds. The world is waking up. The call for freedom and Universal Law is heard around the world. The enslavers are being unmasked and now the people need to look at the world with fresh eyes. Not the mindsets and programs from the past.

It is time for personal research, critical thinking, establishing ones own personal inner guidance.

Do not depend on outside sources for truth. Learn to trust and lead yourselves from your own heart and soul. Have you been lied to in the past? How much of those lies have influenced your decision making process? Are you afraid to look at the conspiracy facts? The FBI and NYPD files on your past leadership would make a grown man cry. Do you want this to continue? It is time to discern why and who you are marching for because you very well may be supporting the very things and people you’re against once the truth comes out and the masks come down.

There will be a lot of dramas playing out as these new waves of energy push everything to the surface. Some will heal internally, some will need external lessons. Some will own their emotions and experiences, others will project and blame. It is all about personal responsibility from here on out. Best advice I can give is to set boundaries, hold sacred space and be open to new ideas and information yet always use discernment. Nothing is as it seems, and you never know a person’s cards until they play them. Do not fall for Star Power, Religious Power, Political Power – the real power is within you. It always has been. Get out of everyone else’s sand box and take care of your own kitty litter.

The real power is within you. It always has been…..

Be Well

James Gilliland

ECETI

