Jim Stone: Evidence That the U.S. Election is Rigged and Predetermined and Trump Loses to Clinton

Note: The content below has a lot of controversial information, so use your intuition and critical thinking skills to discern it. The author of the content believes that violence is one of the answers to restoring freedom. I do not recommend violence because it is not a good solution.

One of the best solutions to restoring our freedom is the right knowledge combined with responsibility. The main reason why there is so much tyranny in the world is because of our ignorance and irresponsibility. Read my article titled The Importance of Non-Compliance and How to Peacefully Restore Freedom and you should know why violence is not the answer.

Another thing I do not agree with the author is the idea that Americans need to vote to make a difference. I do not encourage Americans to vote because when we vote, we are actually voting for a candidate running to be the president of a PRIVATE CORPORATION called the UNITED STATES, INC. For proof of this, read my article titled Why the Right to Vote in the United States is a Fraud. – Pao Chang

By JimStone.is

November 4 2016

IMPORTANT: ALL UPDATES WILL BE HERE UNTIL THE ELECTION, THE ELECTION RIG REPORT HAS TO STAY ON TOP

In the updates at the link: | Election rigging | U.S. has switched to a policy of using poison gas in Syria | Electronic harassment | Police brutality |

Do not expect the election rig numbers to match the election fraud report on election day

They have to change them now. Those were, without a doubt, the numbers they were going to release. But they left so much room there for modification that I now predict the end scam will be:

Trump takes 51 or more percent of the popular vote. Hillary still takes 42 percent. But with the way the votes are distributed, Hillary will win the electoral college by fewer than 10 points.

It’s a totally synthetic vote, they can scam it however they want, and if that would be good enough, they will do it. One way or another, they are going to steal it. Why not do it that way?

1. They don’t need more, and

2. They need something radically different from the scam that was blown open, and will still force a Hillary win.

The current investigations are meaningless, and there will never be a legitimate investigation launched by the FBI EVER, IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN EVER, the FBI is ILLEGITIMATE and that cannot be fixed. Same for the DOJ, which is one of the greatest frauds in world history. The only thing they do now is shell game crap, where all the shells are empty but they look good to the public.

MARK MY WORD: THE FBI INVESTIGATION IS FRAUDULENT AND WILL HAVE ZERO IMPACT ON THE FRAUD OUTCOME OF THE ELECTION outside of the trimming of the smallest number of the most insignificant threads they can possibly get away with, if you think it means anything at all that they nailed Weiner’s laptop you are dreaming, THE TAINTED VACCINES WILL CONTINUE. COMMON CORE WILL CONTINUE. OBAMACARE WILL CONTINUE. THE IRS, FEDERAL RESERVE, SCAM MEDIA DOMINANCE, AND NEW WORLD ORDER ENCROACHEMENT WILL CONTINUE. THE CORRUPTION IN GOVERNMENT AND ENEMY CONTROL OF THE GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE, WITH LESS THAN 10 PERCENT SHAVED. The FBI and other agencies have absolutely ZERO intention of changing that, because THEY ARE THE PROBLEM.

Yesterday, Drudge linked to this though Alex Jones, and someone in Hillary’s circles put up a false message saying “you do not have permission to access this server”. The message was a LIE, as is normal for Hillary. Absent that, there would have been millions of visits, which I had the site ready for because I prepared the web site for it. The server had ZERO problems whatsoever, and only hit 9 percent capacity. The Apache error was a LIE, my server did not issue a single one. At least Alex had a substantial portion of this report there, so the damage to Hillary was done, but this web site did not get the boost it deserved.

THE FOLLOWING IS STAYING ON TOP ALL THE WAY THROUGH ELECTION DAY BECAUSE IT SIMPLY HAS TO BE HERE

BUSTED, HERE ARE THE COMPLETE RIGGED ELECTION RESULTS. TRUMP LOSES.

THIS WAS RIPPED STRAIGHT OFF THE WORLDNOW MEDIA SERVER FOX, CBS, AND OTHERS USE. THIS IS NOT A SPOOF, THEY HAVE ALREADY FINALIZED THE ELECTION AND PREPARED THE REPORT PAGES. THIS IS A BUST OF THE ENTIRE SYSTEM, WITH THREE DIFFERENT CONFIRMED NEWS STATIONS USED AS EXAMPLES.

Worldnow is a central company that helps all the news stations stay synchronized so they all report the same news. This is a bust of that company, that already has the election results ready for the stations to post, complete with their station graphics. On election day, they go live with this. This is completely confirmed in the second report on this page, including proof that the posted results are NOT a test.

UPDATE: I did not expect it to last – WRCBtv above deleted the page the capture was taken from but the more detailed election results from WMCTV in Memphis (below) still work! So I will get to hacking and find another station that matches what WRCBtv (above) posted. They all have it, it’s just a matter of finding a file they don’t have publicly listed. Here is the direct link to WRCBtv that proves they don’t have it posted yet and the above capture was from a back door job. IMPORTANT – look at the lower left hand corner of your browser when you access WRCBtv. You will see all content is coming from Worldnow.com, which proves that the page capture above is a hidden page that will be re-created and used when the time comes. You can’t get to it from ANYWHERE on the WRCBtv web site, it is waiting at Worldnow to be posted.

The best part of it all (below) is STILL WORKING.

You can see that the tabulation is set up to hit the end percentages with an algorithm to steal it changing the numbers automatically as the vote progresses to hit those percentages by cross checking this first list (below) here for WMCTV in Memphis, with the second list from KFVS 12 in Missouri that is embedded in the report even farther down the page (below this list,) where I prove this is legit. Cross comparing the two lists mathematically proves yet another way that an algorithm with dynamic fractional vote tabulation is being used to steal the election. On election day, you will see the same percentages overall, with only the numbers that claim to equal them different. The difference in total votes shown on the station pages, with the same overall final percentages proves the election theft is automated to hit desired percentages, no one has to lift a finger during the election itself to accomplish the steal.

And I have a throw in comment: Dear election rigging TROLLS: It won’t do you any good to delete your sh*t now because you are already busted and I figured out how to hack into your stations LEGALLY. So your BEST OPTION is to run like rats before you either get shot or jailed. YOUR CHOICE: Run with your millions, billions and trillions to another victim state RIGHT NOW, or get shot or jailed. I won’t sleep until one or the other happens and I am good at staying alive.

Here are the easy to read totals THAT ARE ALREADY TABULATED FOR WMCTV in Memphis.IMPORTANT: The first six tables in the link show zero percent reporting. Scroll past them to see the rig.

Line 119: US President Alabama

Line 121: > Donald Trump (R) 715,592 44%

Line 122: Hillary Clinton (D) 634,275 39%

Line 125: US President Alaska

Line 127: > Donald Trump (R) 115,252 44%

Line 128: Hillary Clinton (D) 104,973 40%

Line 133: US President Arizona

Line 135: > Donald Trump (R) 906,638 46%

Line 136: Hillary Clinton (D) 867,218 44%

Line 139: US President Arkansas

Line 141: > Hillary Clinton (D) 320,102 38%

Line 142: Donald Trump (R) 289,862 34%

Line 149: US President California

Line 151: > Hillary Clinton (D) 4,076,539 45%

Line 152: Donald Trump (R) 3,643,970 40%

Line 156: US President Colorado

Line 158: > Hillary Clinton (D) 452,857 23%

Line 159: Donald Trump (R) 367,446 19%

Line 180: US President Connecticut

Line 182: > Hillary Clinton (D) 508,013 45%

Line 183: Donald Trump (R) 451,669 40%

Line 186: US President Delaware

Line 188: > Donald Trump (R) 148,943 44%

Line 189: Hillary Clinton (D) 132,602 40%

Line 192: US President District of Columbia

Line 194: > Donald Trump (R) 111,157 45%

Line 195: Hillary Clinton (D) 99,648 40%

Line 198: US President Florida

Line 200: > Hillary Clinton (D) 2,758,845 44%

Line 201: Donald Trump (R) 2,543,706 40%

Line 206: US President Georgia

Line 208: > Donald Trump (R) 1,490,410 45%

Line 209: Hillary Clinton (D) 1,324,808 40%

Line 211: US President Hawaii

Line 213: > Hillary Clinton (D) 158,720 42%

Line 214: Donald Trump (R) 152,232 41%

Line 218: US President Idaho

Line 220: > Donald Trump (R) 198,675 44%

Line 221: Hillary Clinton (D) 176,677 39%

Line 228: US President Illinois

Line 230: > Hillary Clinton (D) 2,006,362 44%

Line 231: Donald Trump (R) 1,807,369 40%

Line 234: US President Indiana

Line 236: > Donald Trump (R) 1,077,142 45%

Line 237: Hillary Clinton (D) 957,461 40%

Line 239: US President Iowa

Line 241: > Donald Trump (R) 490,319 44%

Line 242: Hillary Clinton (D) 436,740 39%

Line 251: US President Kansas

Line 253: > Donald Trump (R) 392,701 44%

Line 254: Hillary Clinton (D) 349,617 40%

Line 257: US President Kentucky

Line 259: > Donald Trump (R) 721,167 44%

Line 260: Hillary Clinton (D) 647,285 40%

Line 265: US President Louisiana

Line 267: > Hillary Clinton (D) 565,941 38%

Line 268: Donald Trump (R) 536,155 36%

Line 280: US President Maine

Line 282: > Hillary Clinton (D) 223,591 43%

Line 283: Donald Trump (R) 207,990 40%

Line 286: US President Maryland

Line 288: > Hillary Clinton (D) 934,981 45%

Line 289: Donald Trump (R) 831,655 40%

Line 292: US President Massachusetts

Line 294: > Donald Trump (R) 960,930 44%

Line 295: Hillary Clinton (D) 864,838 40%

Line 298: US President Michigan

Line 300: > Hillary Clinton (D) 1,495,253 40%

Line 301: Donald Trump (R) 1,420,490 38%

Line 306: US President Minnesota

Line 308: > Hillary Clinton (D) 835,772 45%

Line 309: Donald Trump (R) 643,190 34%

Line 317: US President Mississippi

Line 319: > Donald Trump (R) 455,836 44%

Line 320: Hillary Clinton (D) 404,169 39%

Line 326: US President Missouri

Line 328: > Hillary Clinton (D) 919,407 44%

Line 329: Donald Trump (R) 826,715 40%

Line 333: US President Montana

Line 335: > Donald Trump (R) 124,285 35%

Line 336: Hillary Clinton (D) 106,531 30%

Line 340: US President Nebraska

Line 342: > Donald Trump (R) 266,304 44%

Line 343: Hillary Clinton (D) 238,319 40%

Line 346: US President Nevada

Line 348: > Hillary Clinton (D) 392,071 47%

Line 349: Donald Trump (R) 349,756 42%

Line 354: US President New Hampshire

Line 356: > Donald Trump (R) 233,389 44%

Line 357: Hillary Clinton (D) 211,541 40%

Line 361: US President New Jersey

Line 363: > Hillary Clinton (D) 1,225,655 43%

Line 364: Donald Trump (R) 1,104,143 39%

Line 372: US President New Mexico

Line 374: > Donald Trump (R) 257,643 41%

Line 375: Hillary Clinton (D) 243,336 39%

Line 382: US President New York

Line 384: > Hillary Clinton (D) 2,874,820 49%

Line 385: Donald Trump (R) 2,464,969 42%

Line 388: US President North Carolina

Line 390: > Hillary Clinton (D) 1,834,827 54%

Line 391: Donald Trump (R) 1,427,089 42%

Line 393: US President North Dakota

Line 395: > Hillary Clinton (D) 106,150 39%

Line 396: Donald Trump (R) 81,170 30%

Line 401: US President Ohio

Line 403: > Hillary Clinton (D) 1,768,330 45%

Line 404: Donald Trump (R) 1,571,848 40%

Line 408: US President Oklahoma

Line 410: > Donald Trump (R) 532,869 50%

Line 411: Hillary Clinton (D) 479,581 45%

Line 413: US President Oregon

Line 415: > Donald Trump (R) 437,729 35%

Line 416: Hillary Clinton (D) 375,196 30%

Line 419: US President Pennsylvania

Line 421: > Hillary Clinton (D) 1,892,527 44%

Line 422: Donald Trump (R) 1,714,575 40%

Line 426: US President Rhode Island

Line 428: > Hillary Clinton (D) 176,102 44%

Line 429: Donald Trump (R) 158,149 39%

Line 433: US President South Carolina

Line 435: > Hillary Clinton (D) 686,264 44%

Line 436: Donald Trump (R) 610,431 39%

Line 442: US President South Dakota

Line 444: > Donald Trump (R) 118,104 40%

Line 445: Hillary Clinton (D) 88,577 30%

Line 448: US President Tennessee

Line 450: > Donald Trump (R) 707,501 36%

Line 451: Hillary Clinton (D) 699,358 35%

Line 457: US President Texas

Line 459: > Hillary Clinton (D) 3,171,201 42%

Line 460: Donald Trump (R) 3,020,193 40%

Line 463: US President Utah

Line 465: > Donald Trump (R) 229,420 30%

Line 466: Hillary Clinton (D) 191,184 25%

Line 475: US President Vermont

Line 477: > Hillary Clinton (D) 102,409 44%

Line 478: Donald Trump (R) 91,938 40%

Line 483: US President Virginia

Line 485: > Hillary Clinton (D) 1,207,579 44%

Line 486: Donald Trump (R) 1,087,068 40%

Line 490: US President Washington

Line 492: > Hillary Clinton (D) 830,496 39%

Line 493: Donald Trump (R) 679,285 32%

Line 499: US President West Virginia

Line 501: > Hillary Clinton (D) 276,617 44%

Line 502: Donald Trump (R) 248,391 40%

Line 506: US President Wisconsin

Line 508: > Donald Trump (R) 795,047 40%

Line 509: Hillary Clinton (D) 587,532 30%

Line 515: US President Wyoming

Line 517: > Hillary Clinton (D) 41,824 30%

Line 518: Donald Trump (R) 34,853 25%

HERE IS THE BACKGROUND CHECK THAT CONFIRMS THE ABOVE IS LEGITIMATE. READ IT ALL, THIS REALLY IS COMPLETELY CONFIRMED.

SCAM ELECTION ALREADY CONFIRMED. TRUMP LOSES.

UPDATE: I HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THIS IS THE SOURCE PLATFORM CBS, COX, Dispatch, Fox Television, Meredith Corporation, Media General and Raycom Media ARE GOING TO USE, THIS IS LEGIT FOLKS

I RIPPED THE CODE OUT OF worldnow.com/kfvs12/elections.html AND CONFIRMED THERE IS NO ACTIVE CODE IN IT TO NEED TESTING. TROLLS ARE SAYING THIS IS A CODE TEST TO SEE IF IT WILL POST THE RESULTS. THAT IS A LIE. THE PAGE HAS NO CODE THAT WILL TABULATE VOTES, IT IS ALL JUST TYPED IN. THAT IS THE WAY IT HAS TO BE TO RIG AN ELECTION, NOTHING CAN BE LEFT TO CHANCE.

I HATE TO SAY IT, THE ELECTION IS ALREADY STOLEN. SEE THE RESULTS FROM 3 STATES NOW UPDATE: I nailed this much better above now, but below is what finalized the bust, KEEP READING. and take a look at the source code! I AM RIGHT.

Not everything is filled in yet, but huge portions of the page are done if you scroll down. Lots of the election is filled in already, with a few spots where they are not done yet. UPDATE: THE RIPPED RESULTS AT THE TOP ARE FROM A NEWER VERSION OF THE PAGE CACHED ON THIS WEB SITE.

The first link (above) will pull the ripped code off my own server, to make sure it does not vanish. For as long as it lasts, the original scam vote web page is HERE

IMPORTANT: THE ABOVE IS ABSOLUTELY AS I AM SAYING. THERE IS NO ACTIVE CODE THAT WOULD REQUIRE TESTING. IF THIS SAYS IT ALREADY, IT MEANS IT REALLY IS SHOWING HOW THE ELECTION WILL BE RIGGED. MY SERVER DOES NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING AT ALL TO RENDER THE RESULTS LOCALLY WHEN IT SERVES THIS PAGE. THERE IS NO TESTING NEEDED, SO THAT IS AN EXCUSE THE TROLLS CANNOT USE.

Posts to this on Twitter are getting blown instantly. Twitter has not allowed people to link to this. Now that it is blown open on this web site, they are going to have to back off and change the numbers (which are poorly done for an election rig) but there is enough variance when you dig through it to show that yes, they actually do intend to scam it this way. THE GIG IS ALREADY OVER. TRUMP LOSES. CONFIRMED FACT. THIS IS CONFIRMED TO BE THE SOURCE FOX NEWS IS GOING TO USE.

UPDATE: I HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THIS IS THE “SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE” SOURCE PLATFORM FOX NEWS AND OTHERS ARE GOING TO USE, THIS IS LEGIT FOLKS:

IMPORTANT: WORLD NOW IS SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE. THAT MEANS THAT NO EMPLOYEE THERE POSTED THIS AS A SPOOF. SEE THIS:

“WorldNow is a New York-based software company founded by Gary Gannaway. According to the company, WorldNow offers the only integrated media platform enabling broadcasters, operators and media companies to easily create, acquire, manage, analyze, monetize and distribute media assets (text, images and videos) across all digital platforms and on-air systems in a unified, end-to-end workflow.[1][2] Through its turnkey multi-tenant software-as-a-service solution, WorldNow unifies web content management, IP video management and delivery, mobile, over-the-top, analytics, social and advertising in one integrated solution.[3][4] Worldnow’s customers include CBS, COX, Dispatch, Fox Television, Meredith Corporation, Media General and Raycom Media”

THERE YOU HAVE IT FOLKS, TRUMP LOSES. READ IT AND WEEP OIL THE GUN.

BOB WOODWARD MAY HAVE BEEN OFFED BY THE CLINTON DEATH MACHINE.

The Washington post reporter with Watergate fame suddenly vanished from the Washington Post, the phone operator says he’s no longer there and no one is giving details or even reporting in the MSM that he is gone. He vanished after stating that “the Clinton foundation is corrupt, it is a scandal” and he was working on other reports that were going to slay Hillary bad. Nothing in the news and you can’t get ahold of him at the Washington Post, they just say he is no longer with the Washington Post. Suspicious to say the least.

UPDATE: His official web site is down. DOUBLE BAD.

Just as a reminder, I myself am still under threat, am not suicidal, and if this web site stops being updated . . . . . .

HUGE ESCALATION: POISON GAS USED IN SYRIA ON U.S. ORDER

Gee, Russia is going to love this.

A senior Syrian army commander disclosed that the terrorists have launched chemical attacks on the civilians in Aleppo with the US permission.

Jeish al-Fatah coalition of terrorist groups launched chemical attack on residential areas under the control of the government troops in Aleppo city on Saturday, inflicting casualties on the civilian population in the region.

According to medical sources, Jeish al-Fatah fired chemically armed shells at government positions and residential areas in the Assad Military-Engineering Academy and 3,000-unit Housing Complex near the academy in Southwestern Aleppo city three times in the last several hours, leaving at least a civilian dead and 36 more vitally wounded.

“Heavy attacks of the militants have blocked ways to transfer the poisoned and injured civilians to medical centers,” the medics said.

“Based on evidence and the symptoms reported about the affected population, Jeish al-Fatah has used Chlorine in its chemical attacks this morning,” the medical sources underlined.

Late in September, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had received information that terrorists were planning chemical attacks against the Syrian army and residential areas in Aleppo. SEE THIS

________________________________

Prediction: The following report will be the least re-posted thing I have ever put up, because few will have the balls to spread it.

Update: I removed the names temporarily because the original proof them pushing non violence vanished and I have to find it elsewhere before having their names attached to it.

Two major alt media people are pushing non-violence, which means the election will probably be stolen.

Two top figures in alt media are aiding and abetting the enemy RIGHT NOW by pushing non violence.

Source: Jim Stone Freelance

Via: OmniThought

