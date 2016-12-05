Jim Stone: What is really going on with all the 2016 vote recounts?

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



RECOUNT Update from Jim Stone: Florida Recount & Nevada Fraud

By Jim Stone

The Latest from Jim Stone, Mon 12/5 5am:

The entire election steal process summarized:

1. ONLY after Jill Stein was denied a recount in Pennsylvania, there were suddenly (miraculously) 25,000 plus votes found for Hillary, while only 3,000 were found for Trump. I initially said zero were found for Trump, but what is the difference when the theft is this clear anyway? This disparity has been proven to be because of ballot forgeries, where new ballots are filled in in place of the original ballots people cast to keep the count the same and conceal election rigging. This is explained very well HERE, where Investment watch blasted a home run of truth out of the park. People are saying it’s over, Trump won, BUT THERE ARE 70 PRECINCTS THE EXACT SAME THING IS HAPPENING IN NOW THAT HAVE NOT REPORTED, AND WHEN THEY DO, IT WILL BE GONE BECAUSE NO ONE IS WORKING TO STOP THE STEAL. People just look at the election results page saying oh, it’s at 100 percent. Done deal. NOPE. THAT PAGE IS A LIE. I have been able to mathematically tabulate how much the election steal team is able to accomplish with forged ballots, and predict they will announce an additional 12,000 vote Hillary gain late on Monday Dec 5th or early on Tuesday, Dec 6. The entire steal will be complete on Dec 13. I hope I am wrong, but believe it is an accurately calculated certainty, just like I nailed Jillary’s donation bot with provable precision. That bot got shut off 8 hours after I proved what it was.

2. As I said right from second one when Jillary “canceled” the lawsuit in Pennsylvania, it was not over the way the MSM lied and said it was, she is going to continue to steal the election via both HIGHER federal courts, and LOWER county courts. This is now confirmed and should be big news today (Monday) when she files. Complacency trolls are out in army force trying to get the Trump community to go to sleep believing it cannot be stolen, when it is being stolen right in front of them, and the steal will be accomplished if they do nothing. When ballot forgeries alone hit the half percent threshold, which should happen today or tomorrow, a recount will be automatic and they absolutely WILL flip it to Hillary.

3. A lawsuit to trip a recount in Florida has been filed now even though it is not possible to call for a recount this late, but the system is so corrupt who knows what will happen. This is only being done because the Wisconsin steal is not going well, and the Michigan steal is uncertain. In If they fail to steal those two states in addition to Pennsylvania which now looks like it will definitely be stolen, they will need to have a 4th state stolen.

4. Hillary got busted completely for stealing the election in Nevada, yet due to the fact the system is paralyzed by corruption the MSM is totally silent and only cable news channelNewsmax Tv covered this. A sting was done in Nevada, where 17,000 confirmation mails were sent to the addresses and names of registered voters in Nevada, and 9,000 of them were returned as “undeliverable” because their addresses did not exist or the people were fictional. When the 9,000 that were returned were investigated, a sample of 200 were pulled for a ground investigation, and 185 of that 200 were confirmed fake by a secondary ground investigation. This proves that approximately half the votes cast in Nevada were fake, and THAT is how Hillary won. I know Nevada, I have been to Nevada at least 300 times and can solidly state, just from having eyes and ears while being there that NO ONE LIVING voted for Hillary, NOT ONE SOUL AT ALL. That state hates her guts. But all it takes is a dozen or so properly placed people with their hands on the levers of power and NOTHING will become of this.

5. Daily Kos proved the steal in Pennsylvania was going to happen by posting that 25,000 ballots were found for Hillary a day before they actually got posted by the state. They only way they could have known is if the people who post there are involved in stealing the election. With Daily Kos being a huge Hillary kissing liberal hot bed from the coals of hell, it is no wonder it showed up there first. That was just so perfect. SEE THIS POST I DID WITHIN AN HOUR OF IT HITTING KOS:

RED ALERT RUMOR

KEEP IN MIND THIS IS ONLY RUMOR AND IS TOTALLY UNCONFIRMED AND THAT I AM NOT THE SOURCE. There was a post to Hillary hot bed Daily Kos that 25,000 votes for Hillary were miraculously found in Pennsylvania. Considering what a liberal scam hole the Daily Kos is, I’d expect word of an election steal for Hillary to show up there first. I have not been able to confirm this yet but if it is true it means that after being denied a recount in Pennsylvania, it will be stolen for Hillary anyway via manipulation of records. PEOPLE DEFINITELY NEED TO WATCH THIS.

My comment: Rumor Now confirmed true. The enlightened people at the Daily Kosher must have a crystal ball.

IMPORTANT: THE DAILY KOS INITIAL POST (WHICH IS NOW VAPORIZED) SAID THAT IT WAS A DATA BASE CORRECTION WHERE 22,000 VOTES FOR HILLARY WERE FOUND. NOW THE STORY IS THAT IT WAS MAIL IN BALLOTS THAT DID IT, WITH 25,000 FOR HILLARY AND 3,000 FOR TRUMP.

FACT THEN, OBVIOUS DEDUCTIBLE FACT: ZERO MAIL IN BALLOTS WERE COUNTED TO CAUSE THIS CHANGE, THIS WEB SITE BLEW THE KOS LOOSE LIPS SLIP INTO THE OPEN, AND THE MSM, ALONG WITH CORRUPTED OFFICIALS IN PENNSYLVANIA HATCHED A TOTALLY NEW STORY THAT IT WAS MAIL IN BALLOTS THAT DID IT. BUT THE TRUTH IS, AS REVEALED BY THE DAILY KOS, THAT THIS WAS SIMPLY A NUMBER TYPED INTO A COMPUTER AND THEY HAVE TO FINALIZE THIS SLOWLY NOW THAT THEY ARE BUSTED BY PRODUCING BALLOT FORGERIES TO FINISH THE JOB.

6. The lie about electoral college voters flipping away from Trump has gone viral, and nothing has stepped in to stop it. The lie was put into place by misleading MSM headlines stating that “X number of electoral college voters refuse to vote for Trump.” But in every case, in the last paragraph or so of intentionally drawn out, boring pages long articles, in every case, it states that ALL of these “electoral college voters who refuse to vote for Trump” ARE DEMOCRATS, WHO WOULD NOT VOTE FOR HIM ANYWAY, AND ARE INSTEAD “FAITHLESS” BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT VOTING FOR HILLARY!

You can then, as a result of this, confirm the quality of the alt media sources that parrotted the lies in the headlines, and never read the reports in full, where yes, technically, in an offhanded way the MSM sort of told the truth in the end if you really read the fine print. I guess I have an advantage of being able to read 5,000 plus words a minute with 70 plus percent comprehension when reading at that speed.

THAT IS ENOUGH TO PREVENT ME FROM GETTING AN F IN THE FINAL REPORT when it takes countless pages of reading to come up with it. Interestingly enough, in this case, the entire alt media failed.

FACT: There is ONE possible faithless elector in the electoral college for Trump, AND 15 PLUS ON HILLARY’S SIDE, WHO REFUSE TO VOTE FOR HILLARY. Not catching this, if you are an alt media source, is an EPIC FAILURE.The bottom line in all of this, when you sum it up, is that evil people are STILL in charge, and evil people are SCARED TO DEATH of Trump.

One thing I’ll say that I have not said is that team Hillary KNOWS the election was rigged because they lost, and they KNOW they rigged it to win. They know they lost because it got taken back from them after they stole it. They can prove it on paper. They have it all recorded, tabulated, and proven that they succinctly and accurately stole it, and lost. Now they are asking questions as to why their steal failed. My guess is that white hats in the American intelligence community did not allow it. And now team Hillary is taking every action necessary to accomplish it a second time in the last hour.

Source: Jim Stone Freelance

Via: The Millennium Report

