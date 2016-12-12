Kent Dunn Intel Report – “Cabal, World Political Leaders Being Rounded Up!”

39 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Discernment always advised.

I have put together a complete set of notes and relevant links to topics that were discussed by Gary Larrabee and Kent Dunn. Topics include arrests of the Dark Cabal leaders, White Hat Military, RV/GCR, Vatican, ISIS/ISIL, and more.

Here are the notes…..

Kent Dunn states that he received a call from one of his contacts deep inside the Resistance Movement. White Hat Military of the United States and Russia are working together. White Hat foreign troops are being staged at Denver airport in Colorado for the arrests that have been taking place over the weekend of December 10th and 11th, 2016.

Dark Cabal leaders are being arrested and others are being put under house arrests. Kent Dunn states the following names were put under house arrest. For those who are not familiar with the term “House Arrest”, the following definition from Wikipedia is provided.

In justice and law, house arrest (also called home confinement, home detention, or electronic monitoring) is a measure by which a person is confined by the authorities to a certain residence. Travel is usually restricted, if allowed at all. House arrest is an alternative to prison time or juvenile-detention time. House arrest – Wikipedia

Kent Dunn continues to list the names given by his white hat military contact, who are under house arrest.

Clinton Crime Family – Specifically named William (Bill) Clinton

Bush Crime Family –

David Brock –

George Soros’ Sons – George Soros has been reported dead/killed by Benjamin Fulford and Kent Dunn in previous intel reports. Any sightings by George Soros can either be considered clones, body doubles, or disinformation. Here is a list of Soros’ children. Alexander Soros, Jonathan Soros, Andrea Soros, Robert Soros, Gregory Soros

White Hats are in operations to stop the Rothschild crime family and are trying to avoid bombing the Rothschild’s castles which contain valuable artifacts, art, and ancient treasures. Kent Dunn states the castle is located in Switzerland. A quick search confirms that the Rothschild do have a lavish estate complex known as Château de Pregny. Read more about Château de Pregny at this link here. White Hats are conducting raids instead of bombing the Rothschild residences, in order to salvage priceless artifacts. Benjamin Fulford has also reported on this Rothschild raid in his most recent report on December 12, 2016. The following is a small excerpt from Fulford, concerning the elimination of the Rothschild bloodline family.

“The US and Chinese military are negotiating a deal that will help bring on a global currency reset, sources close to the negotiations say. The deal involves trading US dollars for Asian gold and is being blocked by the Rothschild banking clan, the sources say. For that reason both the Asian secret societies and US agencies have been given the precise coordinates of the Rothschild clan leadership. The White Dragon Society says missiles and aerial bombing should be avoided in order to prevent the destruction of priceless art work. However, CIA sources who have long been battling the bloodline families take a harder line: “Do they worry when they bomb & demolish historic ‘priceless’ treasures in the Middle East? NO, because their goal is not to acquire or save treasure but to attain total and absolute control. Didn’t the Cabal use strategic nukes on 9/11? If we want to take the control back of our beloved planet only an equal show of force will get their attention. That we’ll send a strong enough message that we mean business and that enough is enough and that is either their total surrender or face total annihilation…their choice!” The gnostic illuminati is definitely leaning towards “total annihilation,” so bloodline surrender to the more moderate WDS forces is recommended before it is too late.” Benjamin Fulford, Khazarian mafia still planning big false flag events but their defeat is certain – December 12, 2016

Kent Dunn continues to give more details about the White Hat military operations that took place over the weekend which started on December 10th, 2016 around 4pm Saturday.

Kent Dunn asked his contact if John McCain, one of the cabal leaders who is said to have founded proxy terrorist group ISIS. Dunn’s contact said “Just be happy with the names we gave you so far.” Kent Dunn speculates and says he thinks John McCain is under house arrest, but no confirmation has been given at this time.

Gary Larrabee asks Kent Dunn about how the Global Currency Reset/ Revaluation of Currencies relates to these white hat operations. Kent states that it will make things safer, but there are a few items that still need to be taken care of including oil and natural gas negotiations (OPEC?) and the global announcement that Aleppo has been liberated from the rebel fighters in Syria. According to this source here and here and here, we see that Aleppo has already been freed! Unfortunately ISIS retreated to Syria’s ancient city of Palmyra, and is one of the last strongholds for this proxy terror group. ISIS was ultimately funded by the Dark Cabal/New World Order crime syndicate which alliance forces have fingered USA Corporation politicians John McCain, Joe Lieberman, and Lyndsey Graham as playing a significant role in the creation of ISIS.

Kent Dunn continues and states that the Vatican is “scared half to death” and is in negotiations with the Chinese. Vatican is ruled by the Draconians who is an off shoot of the Anunnaki. Vatican is worried about disclosing to the world population all the history that has been kept hidden within the Vatican Library and secret vaults.

Kent Dunn states that the CIA is trying to kill Donald Trump and the FBI is trying to stop Trump’s assassination. James Comeyis considered irrelevant at this moment and there are 3 head intelligence people running the FBI.

6:30pm est Update 12/12:

Anonymous released a video update concerning this very intelligence by Kent Dunn. You can listen and watch the announcement from Anonymous Global:

Kent Dunn states that US military tribunals will commence in January 2017.

The United Nations is now run by the Russian Alliance. The former heads of the United Nations, aka The Khazarians are on the run. The Khazarian mafia and the heads of this New World Order crime syndicate are trying to move their UN headquarters to a new location. Kent Dunn suggests that this would not seem to work out, since the Khazarian mafia is being arrested or taken out. Khazarian’s are not Jewish, they pretend to be Jews. Read more about the Khazarian Satanic Bloodlines by Preston James from Veterans Today at the following link, entitled “The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia”

Kent Dunn is cut off from his phone at this point and Gary Larrabee ends the video.

End of notes.

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!