Khazarians Then, Khazarians Now

Over 1,000 Khazarians are still proliferating unimaginable destruction, death and evil everywhere they go, only much worse than ever.

By Preston James and Mike Harris

It’s a well-established historical fact that Khazaria was destroyed by both Russia and Persia (now Iran) in approximately 1250 AD, and with good reason.

Many years of prior very stern warnings had been given by Russia and Persia with no changes by the Khazarians.

The reason for this final destruction of the Kingdom of Khazaria was that its rulers and its people ignored these warnings that were made jointly by Russia and Persia.

Russia and Persia had repeatedly instructed Khazarian leadership that Khazaria as a nation and people had to change from its evil, inhuman ways and stop parasitizing its neighbors, or suffer complete destruction.

Khazarians were known by those living in bordering countries to generally be liars, deceivers, cons, robbers, road warriors, rapists, pedophiles, murderers, identity thieves and social parasites of the worst variety. And to make matters worse, their ruler King Bulan did nothing to reverse this because he too was like them.

When Khazaria was finally destroyed in about 1250 AD by Russia and Persia, it had been literally terrorizing, robbing, murdering and parasitizing neighbors and travelers for over 500 years.

These endemic Khazarian criminal behaviors were institutionally supported by their leaders and by the Khazarian culture.

There was no rule of law in Khazaria, only the rule of manipulation, sociopathy, might, violence and evil.

Khazarians had repeatedly preyed on travelers at their borders or anyone who tried to travel through Khazaria. Traveling in or near or through Khazaria was usually a fatal mistake. Women were often raped and then murdered afterwards or, if young enough, taken as sex slaves.

Khazaria was known by other surrounding nations as a lawless, evil nation that allowed the worst crimes against neighbors and travelers imaginable. Khazaria was known as the epitome of selfishness and evil, from the King all the way down to the average citizen.

It is now known for certain from peer-reviewed genetic studies done at Johns Hopkins that Khazarians carry absolutely no ancient Hebrew blood and are not Semites at all, and never were.

Khazarians’ origin is believed to have been a hybridization between Turks and Mongols, with absolutely no genetic ties to the ancient Hebrews.

It is truly interesting that these Khazarians have absolutely no ancient Hebrew Blood at all, none, although their leaders usually claim to carry ancient Hebrew Blood and to be Semites, when they are not Semites at all, and have absolutely no ancestral rights to any land in the Mideast.

About 80% of the Palestinians carry ancient Hebrew Blood and thus are true Semites, and hold an un-abandoned, absolute ancestral right to all of Palestine, despite any Khazarian claims, which are all based on lies and political intrigue.

Thus it is fair to claim that the Israelis are not only NOT Semites at all, but are the biggest anti-Semites in the whole world for their massive land theft of Palestinian land and genocide against Palestinians. And despite this stark reality, top Khazarians immediately accuse anyone that criticizes them or Israel of being anti-Semites – an obvious fallacy.

It is now becoming obvious to many that Israel is a deeply racist Khazarian state that is continuing the same anti-social criminal patterns that led to its destruction around 1250 AD.

Why did Russia and Persia destroy Khazaria in about 1250 AD?

The Russian and Persian leaders had had enough, in about 750 AD – Khazaria’s King Bulan was given an ultimatum jointly by both Russia and Persia that he had to select one of the three Abrahamic religions to “clean up” the Khazarian People.

Khazarians at the time were known by those living in bordering countries to generally be liars, deceivers, cons, robbers, road warriors, murderers, identity thieves and social parasites of the worst variety. And to make matters worse, their ruler did nothing to reverse this because he too was like them.

They repeatedly preyed on travelers at their borders or anyone who tried to travel through Khazaria, usually a fatal mistake.

When the problem reached epic proportions and could no longer be accepted by the surrounding nations and peoples, the Russian and Persian leaders formed a coalition and delivered a stern ultimatum to the Khazarian King Bulan.

This ultimatum was that Khazaria as a nation had to immediately change its ways, and to do this, King Bulan must select one of the three Abrahamic religions and institute it as the official required Khazarian state religion. King Bulan was told in no uncertain terms that the religion chosen must be indoctrinated in all Khazarians to serve as rules of conduct and as a basis for integrity and ethics that were previously completely absent.

King Bulan agreed and selected Torah Judaism as Khazaria’s official religion. This worked somewhat for a while, but soon Khazarians were drifting back to their old ways of national banditry, murder and gross parasitism of others from surrounding nations.

Instead of working to establish morals and ethics in his nation by making a serious attempt to practice Torah Judaism, King Bulan and his top staff actually were inducted into the Black Arts and Black Magic of Babylonian Talmudism, better known as Baal worship or Satanism. Externally this looks a lot like Torah Judaism and can be used as false cover, which it was.

The reason this choice by King Bulan failed to become a permanent solution to the Khazarian mass sociopathy was because he himself never really accepted or practiced only Orthodox Torah Judaism and merely displayed a phony outward appearance of such.

Instead, he learned the black arts of Babylonian Talmudism and practiced the secret occult rites of Satanic demonology to gain more power, wealth and status.

King Bulan’s secret worship of Babylonian Talmudism (Baal worship, Satanism) was well-disguised by his phony outward presentation of Orthodox Torah Judaism as cover. His heart was not in setting an example and leading his people away from the cultural sociopathy, inhumanity and criminality Khazaria had become known for.

At first when the ultimatum was delivered jointly by Russia and Persia, the Khazarians backed off somewhat from their ways for a while, fearing destruction. But their culture remained the same; and their old ways of abusing, robbing and murdering neighbors started back up again – this time even worse than before.

Finally, in about 1250 AD, the situation became completely unacceptable to both Russia and Persia and they jointly decided to invade Khazaria and destroy it top to bottom.

The current King and his court were warned by his spies, and the top Khazarian nobility were able to flee with their great wealth of silver and gold before the invasion and destruction of Khazaria.

It is hard to know all the details about where this Khazarian Royalty went, but it appears that they continued practicing the Black Magick occult arts of Babylonian Talmudism and migrated to Italy and other western European nations.

Khazarian history has been carefully excised from most libraries in the Western world and one must dig to find it. Fortunately, Solzhenitsyn documented a fair amount of Khazarian history before he died.

The Truth about King Bulan and Khazaria’s destruction by Russia and Persia for its unrepentant evil is a closely guarded Khazarian secret even today, and Khazarian leaders greatly fear the disclosure of this to the masses.

These Khazarian royals who specialized in Babylonian Talmudic Satanism participated in child sacrifice because they believed it would provide them with more and more satanic powers.

These top Khazarians became known as the world’s greatest impostors, usually hiding in other groups by claiming to be part of that group’s genetic and cultural heritage.

Eventually these Khazarian Royals became adept at Babylonian Talmudic “money-magick” that is, making money from nothing by the use of pernicious usury. They often assumed the identity of Judaics and claimed to have ancient Hebrew blood, when they had none and only carried Khazarian blood.

Soon they became the Vatican’s Bankers and were known as “Hof Juden” or “Court Jews” by the various Kings, Queens and royalty of the European nations.

They were easily accepted by the Old Black European Nobility families that hijacked the Vatican who also practiced Babylonian Talmudism and gained power from the satanic, dark-side using secret child sacrifice.

Khazarians became accepted as Cutouts and tools of the Old Black European Nobility who were also Satanists practicing Black Magick occult rituals.

But it is clear that these Khazarians were easily accepted by the Old Black Nobility because they worshiped Satan just like they, and shared in the secret Black Arts and Occult rituals such as child sacrifice. Soon the Khazarians bred their way into the British Royal families and other European Royal Families.

These top Khazarian leaders became known for their expertise in political intrigue, human compromise and blackmail, as well as the administration of hypnotic drugs and special poisons to create deaths that appeared to be due to medical conditions.

They gained control over the City of London when Napoleon was defeated, and proceeded to eventually gain control over all the western world’s monetary creation and distribution systems, which were all set up as private fiat systems with pernicious usury.

These top Khazarian “Black Magick” occult masters hijacked the American monetary creation and distribution system by setting up their own private so-called banking system – the Federal Reserve System in 1913. This was done by using sophisticated bribery, blackmail and human compromise schemes to gain enough votes in Congress and the President’s support to pass this clearly illegal, unconstitutional aberration, the greatest financial crime in history.

Khazarian Kingpins established a beachhead in America.

Once the Khazarian Kingpins established a beachhead in America, they were able to buy up, bribe or human compromise almost all elected and appointed USG officials. Those that didn’t comply were sidelined or driven out by supporting competitors chosen by the Khazarian Kingpins.

Soon all the American political, governmental, corporate, law enforcement, Military and Intel systems were hijacked using the same methods. This has allowed the Khazarian Kingpins to parasitize America, which in practice means making serfs and wage slaves out of most Americans with little recourse.

America was then transformed into the Khazarian Kingpins’ tool to parasitize the rest of the whole world, as so well-described by John Perkins in his classic book, Confessions of an Economic Hitman.

The Khazarian Kingpins’ motto: buy everyone if possible, otherwise sidetrack them or kill them.

Money creation and distribution systems were hijacked by the Khazarian Kingpins (called “the Moneychangers” by insiders) in every western nation of the world.

The Islamic nations refused to set up banking systems with pernicious usury; and that is why Islamic nations have been targeted for destruction by the Khazarian leaders ever since.

The USG is now being used to provoke any nation like Russia and China and some Mideast nations that refuse to let the Khazarians run their banking.

Khazarian Kingpins are called the leaders of the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia, because that is what it is, a Khazarian Mafia run by the Rothschild family Banksters who have been alleged to be high satanic masters.

Conclusion

History documents what the Khazarians were as a people back in the period of 750 AD to 1250 AD before Russia and Persia destroyed Khazaria for their unrepentant and unimaginably evil ways.

Their rulers and their people in general were bad to the bone suggesting that criminal psychopathology was institutional and culturally based. Others have claimed it is genetic too, but this remains to be studied scientifically.

When King Bulan claimed to have selected Judaism for his own and as Khazaria’s official state religion, he lied and promoted only an outward phony appearance of such while encouraging satanic Black magick practices and unimaginably evil occult rituals such as pedophilia and child sacrifice and blood drinking.

The question needs to by asked and answered – after well over 1,000 years have the Khazarian bloodlines and their leaders changed their ways at all?

Are they still a bandit race of hijackers, impersonators, deceivers, cheaters, thugs, and murderers?

Obviously, their top leaders have not changed at all and are in fact worse, because now they have destroyed whole nations and peoples at will, using the American military as canon fodder to commit genocide by war. Or have only their top Kingpins and their chosen Khazarians undeservedly placed in top positions of power remained so unimaginably evil and inhuman?

Since Khazaria was destroyed in about 1250 AD, over 150 nations have booted out the Khazarians for their evil ways. Now because of the Internet, there is a growing awareness that top Khazarians are anti-human thieves, mass-murderers, deceivers and parasites upon the whole world.

The Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement (BDS) is evidence of this growing awareness. Looks like soon the whole world will repeat the actions of Russia and Persia in dealing with the Khazarians.

Yes, the whole world is getting informed fast about this Khazarian problem, the world’s biggest problem, and has just about had enough of the Khazarians’ abuse and inhumanity. It’s almost a certainty that the Khazarian City of London private Rothschild FIAT World Banking System is going to soon be eliminated in the coming months.

This alone will decapitate the Khazarian command and control and power base worldwide. Doubt this then do some basic research on BRICS, AIIB, Silk Road System, Shanghai Gold Exchange, and the recent erosion of the US Petro Dollar system with Saudi Arabia accepting currencies besides the USD.

Khazarian Kingpins always hold their timeless, inter-generational grudge. The Bolshevik Revolution was revenge against Russia for its destruction of Khazaria in about 1250 AD.

Approximately 80% of the Bolsheviks were godless Khazarians who raped, pillaged, tortured and murdered over 100 million non-Khazarian Russian citizens. These Bolsheviks did the same thing to Germans when they entered East Germany at the end of WWII. It’s a fact that Bolshevism was Khazarianism in disguise. Same for Maoism.

America has been infiltrated and hijacked by the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia, which is dead set on destroying the Christian and Deist Heritage of our Founding Fathers, along with our economy, borders, language, culture sex roles and marriage.

Khazarians have become the destroyers of society and everything that occurs naturally, that is, the natural order of things.

Unless Americans and citizens of the world wake up and displace these Khazarian Kingpins from their high positions of control that they obtained by hijacking, bribery, blackmail and human compromise or murder, America is doomed and so is the whole world.

This article (Khazarians Then, Khazarians Now) was originally published on Veterans Today and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.