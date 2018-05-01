Koreas Unite, Denuclearize Middle East Next – after a Global Financial Reset – Ideas for Iran

By Robert David Steele

Korea Unification & Denuclearization as Proof of President Donald Trump’s Serious Intent

When I reported in the American Herald Tribune on 4 March 2018 (in the aftermath of my February meeting with Japanese Princess Kaoru Nakamaru) that the Koreas were going to unite, the North would denuclearize, and the South would demilitarize with a withdrawal of all US forces once unification was completed, no one wanted to believe me (or the Princess).[1] Four days later Q Anon, President Donald Trump’s “town herald,” confirmed my report (image above)[2] but the fake news mainstream media continued to pursue a narrative of false threat and disbelief in the possibilities of peace.

President Donald Trump has done what no other US President has ever done before: developed a direct collaborative relationship with both General Secretary Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. To be as clear as possible: the staffs – and especially the staffs of the Departments of State and Defense in the USA controlled by Deep State and Zionist elements – have been sidelined. Three “great men” in the classic sense are managing the migration from a world ruled by the 1% against the 99%, toward a world in which peace and prosperity empower the 99% to rise to their fullest potential.[3]

There are still too many, in the words of one Middle East editor who declined to publish this article, who believe that

Trump is not the champion of hope and peace. He is a warmonger as proven in the Douma case. What he does is the continuation of the US imperialism to wreak havoc globally and in the Middle East specifically.

While I respect all individuals who have formed a negative opinion about President Trump based on the fake news mainstream media and a limited understanding of false flag operations and strategic deception operations, it is vital that President Trump be judged on the basis of actual outcomes.

Iran must not make the mistake of confusing strategic intent (peace) with operational theatrics. It is particularly important for Iran to understand that President Trump’s “base” hates Zionists with a passion and President Trump knows this. The growth of public sentiment in the USA against the Zionist domination of US national security policy cannot be over-stated[4] – the Zionist dismissal of the nine million US Jewish voters (generally Progressive and Reform Jews that Benjamin Netanyahu scorns) is but one of many “strikes” against Zionism in the USA.[5] Zionism is OVER.

The unification of the Koreas against all prevailing Deep State sentiment (the banks, the media, the military-industrial complex, the secret intelligence criminal networks) is proof positive that President Trump has not been captured by the Deep State and is operating at a strategic level few can comprehend.

The Koreas would not be uniting; and North Korea would not be denuclearizing, if President Trump had not agreed, in January 2018, to demilitarize South Korea – to close US military bases in South Korea and withdraw US forces from South Korea including US Air Force nuclear assets – as a quid pro quo. Of course this would not be happening if General Secretary Xi had not first guaranteed “no loose nukes” and made commitments to the leadership of North Korea with regard to its future prosperity. Xi set the stage; Trump closed the deal, both working with enlightened Korean leaders in the North and the South.

Middle East Theatrics versus Middle East Strategy

President Trump clearly understood that both the first and the second alleged gas attacks in Syria were false flag attacks. What most do not appear to understand is that both of his missile attacks on Syria were coordinated in advance with President Putin and President Vashar al-Assad in Syria, and were aimed at rebel targets, with the added advantage of allowing President Trump to determine with precision what percentage of the missiles do not actually hit their targets or explode if they do.[6]

As President Trump and President Putin turn toward the matter of Syria as a tactical issue and peace in the Middle East as a strategic issue, I wish to put forward a few thoughts intended to help Iran avoid the traps being set for it by Zionist Israel, and make the most of what is clearly a historic opportunity to bring peace to the Middle East and justice to the people of Palestine. There can be no peace in the Middle East without first reversing the genocidal occupation of Palestine by the Zionists, an occupation rooted in lies.[7]

In order to achieve a “win-win” all the way around for worthy interests, it is essential that any encounter on behalf of President Trump be approached on a foundation of holistic analytics, true cost economics, and Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). The only losers will be the Wahhabists in Saudi Arabia, the Ashkenazi Zionists who surely inspired “Nazis” as the nickname of Hitler’s National Socialist Party (not to be confused with the Jews of Abraham, David, Moses and John the Baptist) in Israel, and the neo-Nazis who call themselves neo-conservatives while betraying America for Zionist goals.

Johan Galtung, the most substantive man of peace alive today should be appointed a special master to be trusted by all sides.[8] The Middle East is a “fix big or don’t fix at all” challenge. The nuclear agreement is a very small part of a much larger construct. President Trump, President Putin, and General Secretary Xi are at the “fix big” level of thinking, Israel and its bribed and blackmailed allies are at the whiney dog street level of begging for one small gesture. Ignore the dog, focus on the giants.[9]

Before President Trump can turn his full attention to the Middle East – he has already announced that the USA is leaving Syria and the Arabs will be responsible for their own security[10] – he must first achieve his side of the bargain with General Secretary Xi and President Putin with respect to a Global Financial Re-Set. This gives Iran time to prepare a proposed Grand Strategy for peace and prosperity across the entire Middle East, settling all extant issues in one pact guaranteed by China, Russia, and the USA.

Global Financial Re-Set

It appears to be difficult for many to understand that Washington DC has traditionally been run on the basis of money, lies, and theatrics. That has changed in one signal respect: President Donald Trump cannot be bribed and he has the financial support of the Elders that have withdrawn their approval from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the City of London, the Vatican, and Wall Street. Peace in the Middle East is now possible in part because the controlling families, most with Satanic pedophilia, pedosexual, and pedocriminal tendencies,[11] are on the run. Washington DC still runs on lies at most levels – and most of what Washington does is a mix of waste (50% or more) and theatrics – but in President Trump the Deep State has finally met its master: he is combining common sense and his own ability to dominate the US media morons such that they are all chasing their tails while he is forging ahead.

A global financial re-set is probably going to occur on 1 May 2018 or very shortly thereafter. This re-set has been made possible by

– a combination of the Elders – two of them, one in the Chinese East rooted in gold, the other in the Russian West rooted in land – withdrawing their support and removing the collateral accounts from control by the Deep State and its financial managers;[12]

– the 2012 Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings against all private money systems by the One People’s Public Trust (OPPT) – essentially foreclosing against banks, corporations, and governments operating without constitutional charters – this was the beginning of the end for the Rothschild complex;[13]

– the creation of a post-Western banking system led by China and Russia but including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Iran and a few other major powers yet to be publicly revealed – this matters because it buries the SWIFT system that is the foundation for fictional transfers of wealth among the 1%, and it introduces the gold-backed Yuan;[14]

– within the above, credit is due to President Putin for rescuing Russia from Talmudic-Jesuitism, expelling the Rothschilds,[15] and surviving the “Gold War” waged upon the Russian economy by Bush-Cheney using the Black Eagle Trust fund;[16]

– and in the USA by the combination of over 22,000 sealed indictments, many of which will never be acted on, they are just “pressure,” by the realization by the banking families that President Trump can put a Ranger battalion up their ass anytime he wishes and going to Guantanamo or being executed for treason is a very real possibility; and by the documentation of the $21 trillion (the low number) that was stolen and has since been recovered (this will eliminate the US debt).[17] A gold-backed US dollar is also imminent,[18] which will radically reduce fictional and illicit wealth that cannot be exchanged, while protecting citizen wealth easily documented as legitimate.

Separately there a much broader Global Currency Re-Set (GCR) often associated with a National Economic Security and Recovery Act (NESARA) that I do not know enough about, but it appears to offer considerable financial opportunity for normal citizens. This has been in the offing for over fifteen years and never met any of its deadlines but may finally be realized precisely because of the larger strategic financial re-set being managed by the Department of the Treasury under President Trump’s personal direction.

There is also a very real possibility of a debt jubilee in the USA, one that dismisses all student debt, all elderly health debt, and most if not all family and small business credit card debt. This total is $3 trillion.[19]

The assassination of President Donald Trump – the normal response in the past when specific presidents such as Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy refused to back down (most, such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt, chose to be complicit)[20] – does not appear viable as an option for the Deep State and its Shadow Government. Critical military and key law enforcement elements (not necessarily the leaders known to the public) have withdrawn their support of the Deep State,[21] are cleaning house (particularly within the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service as well as the New York Police Department) and everyone who might sponsor an assassination – including the Zionists in the USA and particularly the Chabad supremacist cult leaders in Broward County, Florida, has a laser target beam permanently and squarely centered on each of their individual foreheads. Some of us pray for a Zionist mis-step and the blood bath that will follow. Zionism in the USA is over![22]

The global financial re-set – and President Donald Trump’s ability to deepen control of Congress in November 2018 so as to begin ending all financial and military assistance to all countries including Saudi Arabia and Israel – is a necessary foundation for peace in the Middle East.[23]

Peace in the Middle East

If General Secretary Xi was central to achieving the unification and denuclearization of the Koreas, then President Vladimir Putin is central to achieving peace in the Middle East. Byzantine Europe is rising[24] – as are the Ottoman and Persian empires, and perhaps one day the Arab empire centered on Egypt. With God’s grace, the Middle East will no longer be the “profit center” for bankers, oil companies, and those who traffic in humans, particularly children and their body organs.

I see one strategy, one major intervention, and seven conversational topics for any engagement by Iran with President Trump at the presidential level.

Strategy: keep this as the Presidential level. Neither the Department of State nor the Department of Defense leaders are relevant to this discussion, and both of them are so buried in false information – some from the Zionists, some from a worthless US secret intelligence community too dependent on “secret” intelligence from Arab countries eager to defame Iran, that it is in my view essential that Iran and Russia plan to have four levels of presidential meeting:

LEVEL 1: USA, Iran, Russia

LEVEL 2: USA, Iran, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt

LEVEL 3: USA, Iran, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, Kurdistan (Virtual)

LEVEL 4: USA, Iran, Russia, Germany, France, Spain

I deliberately exclude the United Kingdom which is at the root of many of our problems in the Middle East, including the Balfour Declaration that gave Israel leave to occupy Palestine, its words with respect to the Palestinians having been an empty condition never actually considered for enforcement:

…nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine…

It is highly pertinent that it was Lord Rothschild who pressed for the Balfour Declaration.[25] The Global Financial Re-Set is sidelining the Rothschilds, the Vatican, and – eventually – the Chabad Supremacist cult that considers Christians as well as Muslims and others to be less than human.[26] In my view, the forthcoming peace in the Middle East must be rooted in prosperity for the 99%, the elimination of the influence of the 1% across the region, and must – in essence – seek to reverse hundreds of years of colonialism, imperialism, and predatory capitalism. If China and Russia are leading a global financial re-set that the USA is joining, then the Middle East is the petri dish for uniting political science and economics to achieve both an appraisal of the true (unaffordable) cost of Israel (and Wahhabism and Turkish corruption) and the true (affordable) cost of a new course toward peace and prosperity for all across the region.

Major Intervention: Benjamin Netanyahu is in the process of making an ass of himself worldwide by denouncing the secret Iranian nuclear program that is well-addressed by the existing agreement, while knowing full well that the elite in both the West and the East – but not their publics – are totally aware that Israel has a vastly larger secret nuclear program, funded by the American taxpayer, and totally inconsistent with all applicable treaties and agreements.[27] Israel also has the Talpiot Program[28] and is the leading harvester of child organs in the world.[29] The time has come for Iran, aided by Russia and China and others, to publish a definitive National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on the Zionist threat. This NIE, to be translated into Arabic, English, Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Spanish, should be published online, with complete documentation including aerial imagery, before 12 May 2018.

Topics: while it is clear President Trump is going to be focused at least initially on the denuclearization of Iran, Iran has every right to present solid intelligence on the nuclear crimes of Israel and the presence of nuclear warheads in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, courtesy of the US Air Force. This intelligence should be compiled and published (made public) as soon as possible and provided as an appendix to the above proposed NIO on the Zionist Threat to humanity at large, and the Middle East specifically. There are in my view seven additional topics that should be thoroughly documented and those documents made public as soon as possible in multiple languages:

1. Peace between the Sunnis and the Shi’ites. The recent purge in Saudi Arabia put the Wahabbists back into their box. Now is the time for Iran to work with all parties including Pakistan – a Saudi proxy – to guarantee peace in Central Asia in return for Saudi Arabian guarantees of peace in the Middle East and North Africa.

2. Jerusalem and perhaps Mecca as international cities in keeping with the original United Nations mandate that Israel and the USA are now violating.

3. Restoration of Palestine. The genocide through displacement and murder of over 80% of all Palestinians is a crime against humanity that is easily labeled a holocaust. At a minimum there must be a total withdrawal of Israeli forces and settlements from the Negev, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights. A massive peace investment project must connect Gaza to Jericho, and the process begun of either a one-state solution that renounces the apartheid aspect of a “Jewish state,” or a two state solution that leaves Israel centered on Tel Aviv to the sea and north to Haifa – the West Bank must be liberated. This is a matter for the Arabs and Iran to enforce, not the USA – the USA’s role should be limited to a complete cessation of all financial and military assistance to the Zionist apartheid state of Israel. The “cultural re-engineering” of Palestine, another term for genocide, must end immediately – all Palestinians names for points of land should be restored.[30]

4. Creation of the Kurdish Confederacy. It is essential to eradicate Zionist influence among the Kurds, to include the arming of the Kurds at American expense by the Zionists. Iran, Turkey, and Iraq all have much to gain from acknowledging the cultural heritage of the Kurds, and devising some form of confederation that respects existing national borders but overlays a solution satisfactory to all Kurds.

5.Repatriation of All Unemployed Muslims from Europe & Reparations for Iraq. The Barcelona Agreement must be over-turned in relation to the secret agreements purchased through bribery, to wit that the corrupt leaders of Europe would allow unlimited unemployed Muslim illegal immigration to the point that it would destroy the ethnic integrity of that region.[31] This will not be possible without points six and seven below, but it is essential. As long as unemployed Muslims are a cancer in Europe (now including Northern Europe) we cannot get on with the elimination of the Deep State’s influence in Europe where illegal unemployed Muslims are pawns in the great game of destabilization of the 99% for the profit of the 1%. At the same time, the US owes reparations to Iraq at a trillion dollar scale, not least for the crimes against humanity represented by the use of depleted uranium inducing mutant babies.[32]

6. Creation of a post-Western post-fossil fuel economy with unlimited desalinated water. The Middle East will never be at peace or prosperous as long as it allows Western banks, Western intellectual property law, Western energy companies, and Western militaries (and secret intelligence crime networks) to dominate its strategy and operations. The time has come for Saudi Arabia and Iran, perhaps aided by Iraq and Qatar and the United Arab Republic, to create a true oasis in the desert by using free solar energy to produce unlimited desalinated water.[33] The US can contribute ten abandoned satellites in northern orbits whose residual capabilities, once relocated to a southern orbit, will provide free Internet and telecommunications to the Middle East and North Africa. Somalia and Yemen should be first in line for a post-Western open source everything engineering approach to civilization.[34]

7. Creation of a regional and then global Open Source Agency and network. The fastest way to get everyone on the same page – both in terms of decision-support (intelligence) and in terms of elevating the five billion poor to create peace and prosperity for all with OSEE – is for Xi, Trump, and Putin to agree to each create an Open Source Agency and global network for connecting all human minds with all information in all languages all the time. No longer should we allow the 1% to repress the wisdom of the commons – the collective intelligence of the 99%. ENOUGH! It is time for humanity to rise to its full potential rooted in intelligence with integrity. Iran should work with Turkey and Egypt to create a regional Open Source Agency based in Istanbul, one able to confront every lie by any Western leader, starting with the Zionist dog Netanyahu, in real time.

Conclusion

01 Do not underestimate President Donald Trump.

02 Do not underestimate President Vladimir Putin or General Secretary Xi Jingping.

03 Dare to image a prosperous world at peace – dare to want it ALL with a “fix big” Grand Strategy.

04 ENOUGH! The nuclear deal is a detail – what really matters is a comprehensive plan for peace and prosperity focused on the public – the people – at the street level across the entire region.

In my humble view, Iran – Persia – has the intelligence, integrity, and imagination to develop and present this larger proposition for peace and prosperity directly to the publics of the USA, China, and Russia as well as within the region.

The center of gravity for peace is not the nuclear deal that exists. The center of gravity for peace in the Middle East is gaining US public understanding of the true cost of Zionist Israel to the US taxpayer and to humanity.[35]

If ever there was a time when the pen could be mightier than the sword, this is that time.

Robert David Steele was recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in January 2017. He is the Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network (non-profit) and Open Source Everything Inc. (for profit). A former Marine Corps infantry and intelligence officer as well as Adjutant, and a clandestine operations officer (spy) for the Central Intelligence Agency, he is also the top Amazon reviewer for non-fiction, reading in 98 categories, and a prolific author on citizen-centered intelligence (decision-support) and evidence-based governance. In 2017 he founded the project #UNRIG with the intent of enabling an ethical non-violent revolution by the 99% against the 1%, first in the USA, then anywhere else that individuals desire to take back the power and end the looting of the Earth by the 1%. Learn more about him at http://robertdavidsteele.com

