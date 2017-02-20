Leo Zagami: Trump Has a Spy in Vatican

29 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Greg Anthony

Greg interviews Leo Zagami in Rome about how Pope Francis is on a path to a One World Religion. Leo says the devil is stronger than ever within the Vatican and the people of Italy and conservative Cardinals are spreading a media campaign opposed to Francis. Also, the Pope speaks at Super Bowl, showing America he is the ruler of the world.

Continues…

Trump – Cannon Connection to Cardinal Burke

Greg looks at Trump connection to Vatican as well as discussing why World War III is not far away using Steve Bannon’s statements as some evidence. Greg also looks at fake news and 10 Jesuit secrets and facts forgotten by most Americans.

Source: Investigative Journal