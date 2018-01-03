11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Mr. Fusion

Here are the links for recent material I haven’t already posted from ToddWhiskey’s MegaAnon index. There’s not a lot of startling new material, so I’m not going to copy the posts here, you can visit the links yourself. Remember to click on the >> links for context (who she responds to and who responded to her). The titles below are the titles of the threads she posted in, not her titles.

January 1 Another airport power outage

January 1 WTF IS HAPPENING?? Come back…. I have questions. Thank you.

January 1 The Storm General

January 2 Trump, his Executive Order and Guantanamo

January 2 Trump happening

This article (MegaAnon links for January 1 – 2, 2018) was originally published on Rumor Mill News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.