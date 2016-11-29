Message from the Treasurer for the Government of The United States of America

Published on 11-28-2016

by THE REIGN OF THE HEAVENS SOCIETY POST

International Public Notice

Hello everyone, I am Juan Antonio Ceniceros, and hold the office of the Treasury for the Government of The United States of America. This office is not connected in any way to the Treasurer of the United States – Rosa Gumataotao Rios, the United States, Washington D.C., or Manhattan Island.

There are some rumors starting to circulate that is obviously scaring some people. We don’t know how these rumors have started, specifically that this currency is backed by gold. The important thing to remember and notice is that the Continental Dollar has “National Currency” noted on the currency itself.

That is what is scaring the global communist regime. The “National Currency” wording has them scared and people are finally waking up. That is why these rumors and attacks have started. Also, someone has claimed that these are “fakes”. This judgment is based solely on viewing the images in the newspaper and no other investigation by these people have been made. Are you even a qualified forensics currency investigator to make these claims or are you part of that global communist regime that is trying to take what is rightfully for the people and you want to keep everyone enslaved.

The attacks keep coming, such as the “rainbow currency” as if to imply that it is associated with some rainbow organization.