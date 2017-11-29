Military Tribunals Coming For Deep State and Cabal Agents

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Tom Heneghan, Stew Webb and Leo Wanta go over the latest information form their sources.

Some of the topics covered are:

Military Tribunals will be used against the deep state. It’s the only way people can be prosecuted for treason and terrorism against the Republic. Put it another way, if military tribunals are not used this country will die from the swamp!

Clinton, Mueller, Rosenstein and McCabe are all tied up its the Uranium One treason.

Obama has turned on the Clintons and so has Donna Brazille

NBC now identified as a terrorist organization

Newt Gingrich goes on Sean Hannity pretending to be against the swamp but was Newt and the RINOs were the ones that prevented the Juanita Broaderick testimony from being used in the Bill Clinton impeachment thus protecting Bill Clinton for H.W. Bush!

