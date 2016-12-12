Is a new history of global finance about to be written in gold?

The Future Historian’s List
By Alcuin Bramerton
As Western debt capitalism begins to collapse visibly, here are some names which historians of the near future may find to be significant:
Editor Note: The last time Alcuin published one of these lists he stopped by our website to clarify the meaning of such lists (Be sure to scroll to the bottom for the list of additional resources):
…here are some names which historians of the near future may find to be significant.
Some of the names are those of people now dead. Some of the names are of very positive, benevolent people. Most, however, are long-established negatives, or expedient career flip-floppers.
I suggest that a discerning historian is not just concerned with the identity of significant goodies; baddies hold a significant interest for him also.
Arturo Sosa Abascal
Anthony John (Tony) Abbott
Daisaku Abe
Shinzo Abe
Huma Mahmood Abedin
George Christopher Abrahams
Alexander Grigoryevich Abramov
Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich
John David Absalom
Paul Michael Achleitner
Josef Meinrad (Joe) Ackermann
William Albert (Bill) Ackman
Kristi Adams (Donovan Foundation)
Christopher (Chris) Adcock
Sheldon Gary Adelson
Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina
Richard C. Adkerson
Guillaume Adolph
Giuliano Adreani
Marcus Ambrose Paul Agius
Rinat Leonidovych Akhmetov
F.H. Akhmad
Muwafaka Alabash
Berat Albayrak
Madeleine Marie Jana Korbel Albright
Vagit Yu Alekperov
Daniel Grian (Danny) Alexander
Asem Alfrhad
Yusuf Abdulla Yusuf Akbar Alireza
Samuel Anthony Alito
Anthony Allen
John R. Allen
Thad William Allen
Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Mohammad bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Muqrin bin Abdulaziz bin Saud
Muhammad bin Ahmed al-Shaalan
Gideon Altman
Masayoshi Amamiya
Akira Amari
David Anderson
Nicola Anderson
Joyce Anne Anelay
Theodore Angelopoulos
Nicholas John Anstee
Doedi Andi Anwar
Anne Elizabeth Applebaum
Adam J. Applegarth
Richard Argentier
Beatrix Wilhelmina Armgard
Maurice Armitage (@MauriceArmitage)
Richard Lee (Dick) Armitage
Michael J. Arnold
Anarfi Asamoa-Baah
John David Ashcroft
Michael Anthony Ashcroft
John William Ashe
Taro Aso
Petr Olegovich Aven
Liliana Ayalde
Roberto Carvalho de Azevêdo
Jerzy (Zap; ZAP) Babkowski
Nicholas Hickman Ponsonby Bacon
Bertrand Badré
Sentot Bagaskoro
Michael (Mike) Bagguley
James Addison Baker
Giorgio Hugo Balestrieri
Ran Baratz
Lisa R. Bardack
Teresa Barnwell
François Claude Pierre René Baroin
William Pelham Barr
John Barradell
José Manuel Durão Barroso
Christopher J. (Chris) Bartram
Kaushik Basu
Thomas H. Bauer
Charles Richard Bean (Charlie) Bean
Marek Marian Belka
Kenneth Bellando
Albert Zvonko Berdik
Boris Abramovich Berezovsky
Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis)
Howard P. Berkowitz
Pier Silvio Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi
Benjamin Shalom Bernanke
Tarcisio Pietro Evasio Bertone
Joseph Robinette (Joe) Biden
Alfreda Frances Bikowsky
Nils Daniel Carl Bildt
Christopher (Chris) Bilsland
Winfried Franz Wilhelm (Win) Bischoff
Christian Bittar
Joseph Cofer Black
Anthony Charles Lynton (Tony) Blair
Dennis Cutler Blair
Olivier Jean Blanchard
Lloyd Craig Blankfein
Leonid Valentinovich (Len) Blavatnik
Dorothee Blessing
Martin Blessing
Sidney (Sid) Stone Blumenthal
Christopher Paul Boden
Tjakra Boeana
John Andrew Boehner
Mark Boleat
John Robert Bolton
Eric Bommensath
Christopher (Kit) Samuel Bond
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé
Lindell H. Bonney
Claudio Borio
Emilio Botin (-Sanz de Sautuola y Garcia de los Rios)
Mark Bowman
Michael (Mike) Bracken
William C. Bradford
George Henry Brandis
John Owen Brennan
Heather Bresch (Manchin)
Stephen Gerald Breyer
Peter (Pete) Lionel Briger
Roger Bright
Leon Brittan
David Brock
David Brodet
William Broeksmit
Rebekah Mary Brooks (Wade)
James Gordon Brown
Giancarlo Bruno
Zbigniew Kazimierz Brzezinski
Arthur Budovsky
Rolando Gonzalez Bunster
Warren Earl Burger
Barbara Pierce Bush
George Herbert Walker Bush (George Bush Snr)
George Walker Pierce-Kennedy (George Bush Jnr)
John Ellis (Jeb) Bush
Jonathan S. Bush
Megan Butler
Ann Elizabeth Oldfield Butler-Sloss (Havers)
James Francis Byrnes
Séverin Cabannes
Berta Cáceres (Berta Isabel Cáceres Flores)
Jérôme Cahuzac
Jin-Yong Cai
Angelo Caloia
David William Donald Cameron
Kurt M. Campbell
Wilhelm Franz Canaris
Maria Antonietta Cannizzaro
Frank Charles Carlucci
Roland Vincent (Tony) Carnaby (Karnabe)
Mark Joseph Carney
Roger Martyn Carr
Jaime Caruana
Andrew W. W. Caspersen
Solitario Edralin (Mr SEC) Castillo
Henri de La Croix de Castries
John A. Catsimatidis
Michael J. Cavanagh
James E. (Jimmy) Cayne
Nestor Cuñat Cerveró
Ahmed Abdel Hadi Chalabi
Fan Changlong
Pu Chao-chi
Jean John James Charest
Richard Bruce (Dick) Cheney
Leonid Mykhaylovych Chernovetskyi
Michael Chertoff
Jean-Paul Chifflet
Anatoly Borisovich Chubais
Helen Elizabeth Clark
Kenneth Harry Clarke
Paul Clarke
Richard Alan Clarke
Thomas Gregory Clines
Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton
William Jefferson (Bill) Clinton
Ralph Coates
Benoît Cœuré
David S. Cohen
Jean Cohen
Robert A. (Bob) Cohen
Gary D. Cohn
Roy Marcus Cohn (Cohen)
William Egan Colby
Vítor Manuel Ribeiro Constâncio
Anthony Conti
Stylianos Contogoulas
William E. (Bill) Conway
Abraham Cooper
Dimitris Copelouzos
Jon Stevens Corzine
Thomas (Tom) Bryant Cotton
Michael C. Cottrell
Georges Chodron de Courcel
Kenneth S. Courtis
Ertharin Cousin
Ryan Henry Crane
David P. Crayford
Robert (Bob) Creamer
John Cridland
James Robert Crosby
Lynton Keith Crosby
Jonathan Crow
Christopher Wolf Crutcher
Rafael Edward (Ted) Cruz
John Cryan
Christine M. Cumming
Peter Joseph Cummings
Eduardo Cosentino da Cunha
Jonathan Stephen (Jon) Cunliffe
Scott M. Curran
Gerald L. Curtis
Barry Curtiss-Lusher
Lloyd Norton Cutler (Koslow)
Chodoin Daikaku
Daniele Dal Bosco
Spencer Dale
Ray Dalio
Daniel A. D’Aniello
Danny Danon
Roger Darin
Alistair Darling
Nigel Kim Darroch
Étienne Francois Jacques Davignon
Marvin H. Davis
Tracy Davisdson
Melanie Dawes
Jonathan Stephen (Jon) Day
Richard Billing Dearlove
Jerry del Missier
John Bennett Deputy
Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska
Alan Morton Dershowitz
Sabrina De Sousa
Diego Devos
Mandeep K. Dhami
Robert Edward (Bob) Diamond
Giuseppe Di Antonio
Jeroen René Victor Anton Dijsselbloem
Marco Di Mauro
James (Jamie) Dimon
Peter Dittus
Kiyai Hadji Djawahir
Valdis Dombrovskis
Paul Double
Brady W. Dougan
Patti Solis Doyle
Mario Draghi
Ina R. Drew
David K. Drumm
James Philip Duddridge
William (Bill) C. Dudley
Michael Dueker
Terrence A. (Terry) Duffy
David B. Duncan
Joseph Francis Dunford
Rodrigo (Rody) Roa Duterte
William Cornelius Van Duyn
William Gerrit Van Duyn
Ron Van Dyke
(Dwight) David Eisenhower
Efraim (Effi; Effie) Eitam
Hans-Olav Eldring
Mohamed A. El-Erian
Jan Kenneth Eliasson
Tobias Martin Ellwood
Jeffrey Edward Epstein
Necmettin Bilal Erdoğan
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Peter Estlin
Susan Estrich
Philip (Phil) Evans
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
Muhammad bin Fahd
Kamaran Abdul Rakim Faily (Kameran Abdul-Rahim Faily)
John S. Fairfield
Hervé Daniel Marcel Falciani
Michael Cathel Fallon
Colin Fan
Charles Blandford Farr
Andrew Stuart Fastow
Roberto L. Ferrera (aka Lorin William Rosier)
Jonathan (Jon) Finer
Gianfranco Fini
Dmytro Vasylovych Firtash
Stanley (Stan) Fischer
Richard Lee Fishman
Jürgen Fitschen
Lawrence Ari Fleischer
James (Jim) C. Flores
Michèle Angelique Flournoy
Tina Flournoy
Paul John Flowers
Karnit Flug
John Footman
Gerald J. Ford
Jean-Yves Forel
Vincent (Vince) Walker Foster
Liam Fox
Abraham (Abe) Henry Foxman
Jean-Baptiste de Franssu
Simon James Fraser
Louis Joseph Freeh
Matthew Freud
Ernst Conrad Rudolf Freiherr von Freyberg-Eisenberg
Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías
Jürgen Frick
Mikhail Maratovich (Misha) Fridman
Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun
Richard Severin (Dick) Fuld
Paolo Gabriele
Calogero (Charlie) J. Gambino
William Henry (Bill) Gates
David Michael Gauke
Christopher Edward Wollaston MacKenzie Geidt
Timothy Geithner
Edward Alan John (Steady Eddie) George
Stuart M. Gerson
Andrew Rork Getty
Park Geun-hye
Joseph A. Giampapa
Daood Sayed Gilani (aka David Coleman Headley)
George Marr Flemington Gillon
Jacques Jean Daniels Gillot
Ruth Joan Bader Ginsburg
Rudolph (Rudy) William Louis Giuliani
Frank Giustra
Ivan Glasenberg
Laurence (Larry) Glazer
David Stephen Goddard
Lowell Patria Goddard
David (Dave) Goldberg
Roy Golender
Alberto R. (Al) Gonzales
Frederick Anderson (Fred) Goodwin
Gary B. Goolsby
Eric P. Goosby
Tadamasa Goto
Matthew Steven Gould
Ian David Grant
Jonathan D. Gray
Michael Green
Michael Greenberg
Daniel Greenfield
Alan Greenspan
Rijkman Willem Johan Groenink
William Hunt (Bill) Gross
Julien Grout
Andrew (Andy) Stephen Grove (Gróf András István)
Volodymyr Borysovych Groysman (Vladimir Groisman, or Hroisman)
Muhammed Fethullah Gülen
Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev (Patriarch Kirill)
Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson
Vladimir Aleksandrovich Gusinsky
Richard Nathan Haass
John Stapylton Habgood
Andrea Maria von Habsburg
Franz Joseph Otto Robert Maria Anton Karl Max (etc) von Habsburg
Karl Thomas Robert Maria Franziskus Georg Bahnam von Habsburg
Charles Timothy (Chuck) Hagel
William Jefferson Hague
Andrew G. (Andy) Haldane
Carter F. Ham
Philip Hammond
Stuart Hampson
Hambali Hamzah
Matthew John David (Matt) Hancock
Gregory William (Greg) Hands
Ian Charles Hannam
Robert Peter Hannigan
Hervé Hannoun
Victor Davis Hanson
Russell (Rusty) Hardin
Boedi Hardjo
G.P.H. Goeritno Harimoerti
Christopher Edward Harle (aka Christopher Story)
Stephen Joseph Harper
Jeremy Harrison
Sjoekoer Haryanto
Soetan Ali Hasan
Toru Hashimoto
John Dennis (Denny) Hastert
Masaaki Hatsumi (aka Ryosuke Matsuura)
Didier Hauguel
Michael Vincent Hayden
Thomas Alexander William (Tom) Hayes
Anthony Bryan (Tony) Hayward
Edward (Ted, Teddy) Richard George Heath
Richard Heaton
Kim Young Hee
Song Seul Hee
Philippe Heim
Tsugu Akihito Heisei
Jeb Hensarling
Russell Hermann
Michael Ray Dibdin Heseltine
Stephen Hester
Jeremy Heywood
Hideo Higashikokubaru
David Higgs
James Tomilson (Tom) Hill
Nobuyuki Hirano
Amos J. Hochstein
Douglas Michael (Doug) Hodge
Al Clifton Hodges
Malcolm Hoenlein
Charlotte Mary Hogg
Christopher (Chris) Hohn
Richard Charles Albert Holbrooke
Eric Himpton Holder
François Gérard Georges Nicolas Hollande
Florian Wilhelm Jurgen Homm
Andrew (Andy) Hornby
John Nicholas (Nick) Reynolds Houghton
Karen Hudes
Jenkin Hui
Carl Celian Icahn
Kiyoto Ido
Bruno Michel Iksil
Egbert Imomoh
Bernardo Sanchez Incera
Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Steven (Steve) J. Israel
Daniel (Dan) J. Ivascyn
Kikuo Iwata
Jaber George Jabbour
Lew (Jay) Jacobs
Richard (Rick) J. Jacobs
Roberta S. Jacobson
Anshuman (Anshu) Jain
Hamilton Evans (Tony) James
Naseer (Nasser) Khan Janjua
Greville Ewan Janner
Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara
Antony Peter Jenkins
David Edward Jenkins
John Bruce Jessen
Joseph (Jo) Edmund Johnson
Linda Johnson (aka Cisco Wheeler)
Peter Charles Johnson
Howard S. Jonas
Alexander (Alex) Emerick Jones
Kim Jong-il
Kim Jong-nam
Kim Jong-un
Jean-Claude Juncker
Donald P. Kaberuka
Konstantin Grigoryevich Kagalovsky
Elena Kagan
Frederick W. Kagan
Thomas L. (Tom) Kalaris
Anatole Kaletsky
Naoto Kan
Peter Kane
Tadashi Kanki
Ayoob Kara
Rajagopal Kartheepan
Daniel Karyotis
Michael M. Kassen
Vladimir Kats
Shinji Kawasaka
Charles Geoffrey Nicholas Kay-Shuttleworth
Carsten Kengeter
Anthony McLeod Kennedy
Caroline Bouvier Kennedy
John Fitzgerald (John-John) Kennedy Jnr
Chrystal Kern
John Forbes Kerry
Jérôme Kerviel
Andrew T. Kessel
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick
Benjamin William Keswick
Henry Neville Lindley Keswick
John Phillip Key
German Borisovich Khan
Mahmoud Reza Khavari
Naguib Kheraj
Mikhail Borisovich Khodorkovsky
Mahafarid Amir Khosravi (aka Amir Mansour Aria)
Robert S. Khuzami
Jim Yong Kim
Ban Ki-moon
Mervyn Allister King
John Kingman
Nobuyuki Kinoshita
Muhammad Esmaile E. Kiram
Muizul Lail Kiram
Rodinood Julaspi Kiram II
Minos X. Kiriakou
Chloe Erika Kirker
Heinz (Henry) Alfred Kissinger
Teisuke Kitayama
Mukhisa Kituyi
Klaus-Christian Kleinfeld
Andriy Petrovych Klyuyev
Alexander Mark (Alex) Knaster
Vladimir Ivanovich Kobzar
Ali Yıldırım Koç
Mustafa Vehbi Koç
Rahmi Mustafa Koç
Charles de Ganahl Koch
David Hamilton Koch
Poespo Negoro Koesoemo
Howard Kohr
Yuriko Koike
Howie Kwong Kok
Karin E. J. Kolland
Ihor (Igor) Valeriyovych Kolomoyskyi
Peter-Hans Kolvenbach
Alexander Pavlovich (Alex) Konanykhin
John Andrew Koskinen
Moussa Muhammad Koussa
Stefan Krause
William (Bill) Kristol (@BillKristol)
Neelie Kroes
Lazar Krstić
Jan Kulczyk
Takeshi Kunibe
Alan (Aylan) Kurdî
Haruhiko Kuroda
Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev
Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde
William Samuel (Sam) Hugh Laidlaw
Paul Laine
Marianne Lake
Christos Dimitrios Lambrakis
Norman Stewart Hughson Lamont
John C. Lang
Andrew Langham
Edward Geary Lansdale
Yair Lapid
Marc Lasry
Spiro J. Latsis
Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter
David Anthony Laws
Benjamin M. (Ben) Lawsky
Kenneth Lee (Ken) Lay
Pavlo Ivanovych Lazarenko
Charles Guy Rodney Leach
Andrea Jacqueline Leadsom
Alexander Yevgenievich Lebedev
Irene Yun Lien Lee
James (Jimmy) Bainbridge Lee
James Henry Leigh-Pemberton
Robert (Robin) Leigh-Pemberton
Tim Leissner
Owen Thomas Lennon
Graham Douglas Leonard
Anne-Marie Leroy
Oliver Letwin
Stuart A. Levey
Mark Reed Levin
Jacob Joseph Lew
Janusz Antoni Lewandowski
Ann Lewis
Ursula Lidbetter
David Roy Lidington
Evelyn Simonowitz Lieberman
Bruce R. Lindsey
Bo Mikael Lindström
Bernhard Leopold Frederik Everhard (etc) Pieter Lippe-Biesterfeld
David A. Lipton
Vladimir Stefanovich Litvinenko
Peter G. Livanos
Anne Le Lorier
Antigone (Addy) Loudiadis
Michael M. Lowther
Dan Lutz
Loretta Elizabeth Lynch
Kenneth Donald John (Ken) Macdonald
Nicholas Macpherson
Bernard Lawrence (Bernie) Madoff
Gabriel Magee
John Major
Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Vitaly Malkin
Martin (The Hammer) Mallett
Vijay Mallya
Peter Benjamin Mandelson
Ki Ageng Mangli
Lemue Dico Mannucci
Frans Moer Manoepoeti
Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor (Mansur; Mansour)
John Alexander Manzoni
Maokar
Galia Maor
Paul Casimir Marcinkus
Ferdinand (Bongbong) Romualdez Marcos
Tiburcio Villamor (TVM) Marcos
Christophe Gabriel Jean Marie Rodocanachi-Jacquin de Margerie
Rebecca P. Mark-Jusbasche (aka Rebecca Mark)
Capricia Penavic Marshall
Alastair Martin
Anthony Santiago Martin
Blythe Sally Jess Masters
Courtney Mather
Jonathan James Mathew
Keji Matsumura
Tadahiro Matsushita
Francis Anthony Aylmer Maude
Vincenzo Mazzara
John (Hanoi John; Johnny; Gregory Green-Ass) Sidney McCain
Brian Mccappin
Aubrey Kerr McClendon
Addison Mitchell (Mitch) McConnell
Tracey McDermott
James (Jim) B. McDougal
John McFarlane
George McGlaris
Jim (jgm41) McGrath
Thomas F. (Mack) McLarty
Christopher J. McMullen
Gregory (Greg) Medcraft
Mark Meersman
Michael Meiring (aka Michael Van de Meer)
Dimitris (The Tiger) Melissanidis
Robert (Bob) Menéndez
Jay Vijay Merchant
Angela Dorothea Merkel (Kasner)
Yves Mersch
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson
Abner Joseph Mikva
Robert Miles
David Wright Miliband
Shawn D. Miller
Cheryl D. Mills
Alasdair David Gordon Milne
Yuri Borisovich (Bentsionovich) Milner
David Miscavige
Ronald (Ron) Miscavige
James Elmer Mitchell
Koichi Miyata
Larry A. Mizel
Asif Turabali Mohamedali
Mahmoud Mohieldin
Pauline van der Meer Mohr
Kazuo Momma
Arnaud Montebourg
Simon Sebag Montefiore
Martin Moore
Ramón Fonseca Mora
Michael (Mike) Joseph Morell
Nicola Ann (Nicky) Morgan (Griffith)
Leodegaro Salino (LSM) Morilla
Nancy M. Morris
Pierre Moscovici
Irving Moskowitz
Jürgen Rolf Dieter Mossack
William (drwilliammount) Mount
Anne-Elisabeth Moutet
Elisabeth Murdoch (aka Elisabeth Freud)
James Rupert Jacob Murdoch
Keith Rupert Murdoch
Lachlan Keith Murdoch
Lissa Muscatine
R. Mark Musser
James Frederick (Jim) Muzzy
Richard Bowman Myers
Paul Myners
Katsunori Nagayasu
Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa
Hiroshi Nakaso
N.J. Nasoetion
Alexei Anatolievich Navalny
Binyamin (Bibi) Netanyahu
Philip S. Niarchos
Larry Nichols
Graham Nicholson
Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje (aka Rajan Nikalaje; Chhota Rajan; Mohan Kumar)
Tjakra Ningrat
Craig Nixon
Pierre Nkurunziza
Izaya Noda
Ardjoeno Hari Noegroho
Beth Nolan
Christian Noyer
Victoria Jane Nuland
Bernard W. Nussbaum
Joseph Samuel Nye
William Nye
Denis O’Brien
Yūko Obuchi
Sandra Day O’Connor
Michael C. Odom
Oentoeng
Toshitsugu Okabe
Takamune Okihara
Ehud Olmert
Toranosuke Omura
Terence James (Jim) O’Neill
Reiji Onizawa
Robert Ophèle
Juliana Louise Emma Marie Wilhelmina Orange-Nassau
Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand Orange-Nassau (Amsberg)
Viktor Mihály Orbán
Eoin O’Reilly
William (Bill) James O’Reilly
George Gideon Oliver Osborne
Tim Osman (aka Tim Ossman, Osama bin Laden, Usama bin Laden)
Frédéric Oudéa
Ichirō Ozawa
Haluk Özcan
Hüsnü M. Özyeğin
Alex Julian Pabon
Eugenio Maria Giuseppe Giovanni Pacelli (Pope Pius XII)
Adolfo Nicolás Pachón
Vincenzo Paglia
Bryan Pagliano
Maura M. Pally
Gregory K. (Greg) Palm
John (Goldfinger) Palmer
Yiu Kai Pang
Arman Panggabean
Jean-Luc André Joseph Parer
George Pasmore
Henry Merritt (Hank) Paulson
John Wilfred Peace
Michael Charles Gerrard Peat
Michel Pébereau
George Pell
Alexander Perepilichny
Richard Norman Perle
Naomi H. Perlman
François Pérol
Robert James Kenneth Peston
Peter George (Pete) Peterson
Victor Mykhailovych Pinchuk
Yoshiyahu Yosef (Josef) Pinto
Daniel James Plunkett
John David Podesta
William (Bill) Podlich (aka William Podlichem)
John Marlan Poindexter
Victor-Viorel Ponta
Cyrus S. Poonawalla
Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin
Jerome H. Powell
Alexander Prado
Peter Praet
Nicholas E.T. (Nick) Prettejohn
Erik Dean Prince
Mikhail Dmitrievitch Prokhorov
Ron Prosor
Baudouin Prot
Peter de Putron
Geoffrey R. Pyatt
Vadim Zinov’evich Rabinovich
Raghuram Govind Rajan
Basil Rohana Rajapaksa
Lakshman Namal Rajapaksa
Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa)
Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Shiranthi (Wickramasinghe) Rajapaksa
Yoshitha Kanishka Rajapaksa
Michael Derek Vaughan (Mike) Rake
David Edward John (Dave) Ramsden
Anders Fogh Rasmussen
Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI)
Lee R. Raymond
Joseph Verner Reed
Olli Rehn
William Hubbs Rehnquist
Marcell David Reich (aka Marc Rich)
Ryan Michael Reich
Alan Reid
Philippe I. Reines
Janet Wood Reno
Abram Reznikov
Carlos Hank Rhon
Mochtar Riady (aka Lie Mo Tie)
Rich Ricci
Condoleezza Rice
Susan Elizabeth Rice
Stéphane Richard
Matthew White Ridley
Franco Rienzi
James Riley
José Rizal (José Protasio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda)
John Glover Roberts
Stefan (Monty) Roberts (aka Stefan de Rothschild)
Simon Manwaring Robertson
David Rockefeller
Jay Rockefeller
Michael Clark Rockefeller
Richard Gilder Rockefeller
Javier Echevarría Rodríguez
Sandra Elisabeth Roelofs
Michael J. (Mike) Rogers
Fatoer Rohman
Urs Rohner
Joseph J. (Joe) Romm
Herman Achille Van Rompuy
Steven J. (Steve) Rosen
Jaime Rosenthal
Nina Rosenwald
Wilbur Louis Ross
David Rossi
David René James de Rothschild
Evelyn Robert Adrian de Rothschild
Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild
Nathaniel Philip Victor James (Nat) Rothschild
David M. Rubenstein
Robert Edward Rubin
Javier Martin-Artajo Rueda
Donald Henry Rumsfeld
Robert Alexander Kennedy Runcie
Rakefet Russak-Aminoach
William Anthony Bowater Russell
Dmitry Yevgenyevich Rybolovlev
O Kuk Ryol
Mikheil (Mikhail) Saakashvili
Rimantas Šadžius
Joseph Safra
Ricardo Espírito Santo Silva Salgado
Christopher (Chris) Salmon
Jean-François Sammarcelli
Sheryl Kara Sandberg
Jean-Marie Sander
Peter Alexander Sands
Saoemaoekil
Michel Sapin
Navinder Singh Sarao
Ryoichi Sasakawa
Yohei Sasakawa
James Meyer Sassoon
Satibi
Yasuhiro Sato
Wilfredo Sarabia Saurin (aka Wilfred S. Sarurin, Yohannes Riyadi & James Riady)
Robert John Sawers
Richard Mellon Scaife
Antonin Gregory (Nino) Scalia
John Scarlett
Wolfgang Schäuble
Walter Stanley Scheib
Gerhard Schindler
Dave (thesedonaconnection) Schmidt
Jan Peter Schmittmann
Ronaldo Hermann Schmitz
Eric T. Schneiderman
Thomas Whinfield (Tom) Scholar
Randall G. (Randy) Schriver
Alan D. Schwartz
Harvey M. Schwartz
Stephen Allen (Steve) Schwarzman
Jenny Scott
Keith Francis Scott
Brent Scowcroft
Mark Philip Sedwill
Andi Sele
Algirdas Gediminas Šemeta
Ng Lap Seng
Martin Senn
Kareem Serageldin
Theodore G. (Ted) Shackley
Nemat (Minouche) Shafik
Osman Shahenshah
Grant Shapps (aka Grant V. Shapps; Sebastian Fox; Michael Green)
Zhang Seung Shik
Robert (Bob; Doctor Bob) J. Shillman
Elliot Shimon (aka Simon Elliot; Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)
Hyun Song Shin
Thaksin Shinawatra
Naoyuki Shinohara
Martin Shkreli
Winston Shrout
Evgeny Markovich (Eugene) Shvidler
Faisal Siddiqui
Salmaan Siddiqui
Jeremy James Siegel
Radosław Tomasz (Radek) Sikorski
Ali’i Nui Mō’i Edmund K. Silva
Sheldon (Shelly) Silver
Larry A. Silverstein
Wayne Simmons
Paul Elliott Singer
Adam B. Skelos
Dean G. Skelos
Jeffrey Keith (Jeff) Skilling
John Taylor (JT) Skilling
Cyril Smith
Alexander Pavlovich Smolensky
Angelo Raffaele Sodano
Edy Seno Soekanto
Soesanto / Fx.Soesanto
Barry Soetoro (Barack Hussein Obama)
Jang Song-thaek
George Soros
Andi Sose
Sonia Maria Sotomayor
David Hackett Souter
Eliot Laurence Spitzer
James E. (Jes) Staley
Kenneth (Ken) Winston Starr
Jeremy C. Stein
Kara M. Stein
David S. Steiner
John Christopher Stevens
John Paul Stevens
Henry Dennistoun (Dennis) Stevenson
Jens Stoltenberg
Yannis (Giannis) Stournaras
Jennifer Park Stout
Dominique Gaston André Strauss-Kahn
Marc-Olivier Strauss-Kahn
Wolfgang Struck
Maria del Rosario Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart (y Silva)
John Gerard Stumpf
Arvind Subramanian
Yoshihide Suga
Robert G. Sugarman
Omar Mahmoud Suleiman
Jacob (Jake) Jeremiah Sullivan
Bandar bin Sultan
Lawrence Henry (Larry) Summers
Euan Sutherland
Hugo George William Swire
Amir Taheri
Seiichiro Takahashi
Heizo Takenaka
James Talbot
Uwataki Tamae
Daniel K. Tarullo
Robert Tchenguiz
Vincent Tchenguiz
Ettore Gotti Tedeschi
Nancy Anne Temple
George John Tenet
David Alan Tepper
Clarence Thomas
Nathan Thompson
Lars H. Thunell
Serhiy Leonidovych Tihipko
Andrew Tinney
Gennadiy Leonidovich Trukhanov
Donald (The Donald) John Trump
Ivana Marie Trump (Zelníčková)
Daniel Tsiddon
Yasunori Tsujita
Shinobu Tsukasa
Heather Ann Tucci-Jarraf
Malcolm Bligh Turnbull
Donald Franciszek Tusk
Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko
Shahid Ullah
Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov
Sanjay Valvani
Roger Vanhaeren
Vardis J. Vardinogiannis
John Silvester Varley
Nigel Keith Anthony Standish Vaz
Viktor Felixovich Vekselberg
Rohith Chakravarti Vemula
Melanne Verveer
Andreas Vgenopoulos
Mark L. Vorsatz
Joseph Leonard Votel
William Vouncher
Peter (Rockefeller) Wagoner
David Alan Walker
Michael D. Walter
Ling Wancheng (aka Ling Wangchen; Wang Cheng; Jason Wang)
Lee Emil (Leo) Wanta
Lionel (Len) Wardle
Russell R. Wasendorf
Pierre Wauthier
Edward Percy Keswick Weatherall
Udayanga Weeratunga
Jerome Charles (Jerry) Weintraub
Keith Weissman
Paul David Wellstone
Iain Andrew de Weymarn
Martin Wheatley
Craig Steven White
Mary Jo White
Sharon White
Joko (Jokowi) Widodo
Margaret Ann (Maggie) Williams
Martin Winterkorn
Paul Dundes Wolfowitz
Robert Won
Kam Sin Kim Wong (Kim Wong; Kam Sin Wong)
Kim Won-soo
Ronald E. Woods
Robert (Bob) Upshur Woodward
Catherine Fiona Woolf (Swain)
Charles Joseph Wyly
Samuel (Sam) E. Wyly
Weikang Xu
Shunichi Yamaguchi
Kenji Yamaoka
Viktor Fedorovych Yanukovych
Oleksandr Yaroslavsky
Alan Colin Drake Yarrow
Janet Louise Yellen
Jeffrey (Jeff) Yin
Zhou Yongkang
Alexander (Alex) William Younger
Leo Zagami
Dov S. Zakheim
Matthew (Matt) E. Zames
Babak Zanjani
Claudio Zappala
Reza Zarrab
Babek Zencani
Min Zhu
Maximilian Zimmerer
Robert Bruce Zoellick
Peter Zöllner
(Names on list: 1016)
Additional Resources:
2016 Agenda for Disclosure
The World Global Settlement Funds
Universal debt forgiveness and the imminent global debt jubilee
The JP Morgan Blue Book. The Secret Book of Redemption.
The Fall of the Pentagram Five. Illuminati illusion dissolves in disarray.
Global banking crisis? What global banking crisis? White Spiritual Boy accounts hold thousands of quadrillions of hidden monies in off-ledger black screen conduits.
The White Spiritual Boy off-ledger black screen accounts – raw data
The US Federal Reserve Money Laundry
Corporate evil, artificial intelligence and cyberform spirituality. What is going on inside our computer networks?
Dark Pool Gold. That which glisters returns to haunt the Fed.
The Monaco Colloquium – August 2011
European bloodlines face end-time vortex of exposure
