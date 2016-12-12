Is a new history of global finance about to be written in gold?

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Future Historian’s List

By Alcuin Bramerton

As Western debt capitalism begins to collapse visibly, here are some names which historians of the near future may find to be significant:

Editor Note: The last time Alcuin published one of these lists he stopped by our website to clarify the meaning of such lists (Be sure to scroll to the bottom for the list of additional resources):

…here are some names which historians of the near future may find to be significant. Some of the names are those of people now dead. Some of the names are of very positive, benevolent people. Most, however, are long-established negatives, or expedient career flip-floppers. I suggest that a discerning historian is not just concerned with the identity of significant goodies; baddies hold a significant interest for him also.

Arturo Sosa Abascal

Anthony John (Tony) Abbott

Daisaku Abe

Shinzo Abe

Huma Mahmood Abedin

George Christopher Abrahams

Alexander Grigoryevich Abramov

Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich

John David Absalom

Paul Michael Achleitner

Josef Meinrad (Joe) Ackermann

William Albert (Bill) Ackman

Kristi Adams (Donovan Foundation)

Christopher (Chris) Adcock

Sheldon Gary Adelson

Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina

Richard C. Adkerson

Guillaume Adolph

Giuliano Adreani

Marcus Ambrose Paul Agius

Rinat Leonidovych Akhmetov

F.H. Akhmad

Muwafaka Alabash

Berat Albayrak

Madeleine Marie Jana Korbel Albright

Vagit Yu Alekperov

Daniel Grian (Danny) Alexander

Asem Alfrhad

Yusuf Abdulla Yusuf Akbar Alireza

Samuel Anthony Alito

Anthony Allen

John R. Allen

Thad William Allen

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Mohammad bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Muqrin bin Abdulaziz bin Saud

Muhammad bin Ahmed al-Shaalan

Gideon Altman

Masayoshi Amamiya

Akira Amari

David Anderson

Nicola Anderson

Joyce Anne Anelay

Theodore Angelopoulos

Nicholas John Anstee

Doedi Andi Anwar

Anne Elizabeth Applebaum

Adam J. Applegarth

Richard Argentier

Beatrix Wilhelmina Armgard

Maurice Armitage (@MauriceArmitage)

Richard Lee (Dick) Armitage

Michael J. Arnold

Anarfi Asamoa-Baah

John David Ashcroft

Michael Anthony Ashcroft

John William Ashe

Taro Aso

Petr Olegovich Aven

Liliana Ayalde

Roberto Carvalho de Azevêdo

Jerzy (Zap; ZAP) Babkowski

Nicholas Hickman Ponsonby Bacon

Bertrand Badré

Sentot Bagaskoro

Michael (Mike) Bagguley

James Addison Baker

Giorgio Hugo Balestrieri

Ran Baratz

Lisa R. Bardack

Teresa Barnwell

François Claude Pierre René Baroin

William Pelham Barr

John Barradell

José Manuel Durão Barroso

Christopher J. (Chris) Bartram

Kaushik Basu

Thomas H. Bauer

Charles Richard Bean (Charlie) Bean

Marek Marian Belka

Kenneth Bellando

Albert Zvonko Berdik

Boris Abramovich Berezovsky

Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis)

Howard P. Berkowitz

Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi

Benjamin Shalom Bernanke

Tarcisio Pietro Evasio Bertone

Joseph Robinette (Joe) Biden

Alfreda Frances Bikowsky

Nils Daniel Carl Bildt

Christopher (Chris) Bilsland

Winfried Franz Wilhelm (Win) Bischoff

Christian Bittar

Joseph Cofer Black

Anthony Charles Lynton (Tony) Blair

Dennis Cutler Blair

Olivier Jean Blanchard

Lloyd Craig Blankfein

Leonid Valentinovich (Len) Blavatnik

Dorothee Blessing

Martin Blessing

Sidney (Sid) Stone Blumenthal

Christopher Paul Boden

Tjakra Boeana

John Andrew Boehner

Mark Boleat

John Robert Bolton

Eric Bommensath

Christopher (Kit) Samuel Bond

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Lindell H. Bonney

Claudio Borio

Emilio Botin (-Sanz de Sautuola y Garcia de los Rios)

Mark Bowman

Michael (Mike) Bracken

William C. Bradford

George Henry Brandis

John Owen Brennan

Heather Bresch (Manchin)

Stephen Gerald Breyer

Peter (Pete) Lionel Briger

Roger Bright

Leon Brittan

David Brock

David Brodet

William Broeksmit

Rebekah Mary Brooks (Wade)

James Gordon Brown

Giancarlo Bruno

Zbigniew Kazimierz Brzezinski

Arthur Budovsky

Rolando Gonzalez Bunster

Warren Earl Burger

Barbara Pierce Bush

George Herbert Walker Bush (George Bush Snr)

George Walker Pierce-Kennedy (George Bush Jnr)

John Ellis (Jeb) Bush

Jonathan S. Bush

Megan Butler

Ann Elizabeth Oldfield Butler-Sloss (Havers)

James Francis Byrnes

Séverin Cabannes

Berta Cáceres (Berta Isabel Cáceres Flores)

Jérôme Cahuzac

Jin-Yong Cai

Angelo Caloia

David William Donald Cameron

Kurt M. Campbell

Wilhelm Franz Canaris

Maria Antonietta Cannizzaro

Frank Charles Carlucci

Roland Vincent (Tony) Carnaby (Karnabe)

Mark Joseph Carney

Roger Martyn Carr

Jaime Caruana

Andrew W. W. Caspersen

Solitario Edralin (Mr SEC) Castillo

Henri de La Croix de Castries

John A. Catsimatidis

Michael J. Cavanagh

James E. (Jimmy) Cayne

Nestor Cuñat Cerveró

Ahmed Abdel Hadi Chalabi

Fan Changlong

Pu Chao-chi

Jean John James Charest

Richard Bruce (Dick) Cheney

Leonid Mykhaylovych Chernovetskyi

Michael Chertoff

Jean-Paul Chifflet

Anatoly Borisovich Chubais

Helen Elizabeth Clark

Kenneth Harry Clarke

Paul Clarke

Richard Alan Clarke

Thomas Gregory Clines

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton

William Jefferson (Bill) Clinton

Ralph Coates

Benoît Cœuré

David S. Cohen

Jean Cohen

Robert A. (Bob) Cohen

Gary D. Cohn

Roy Marcus Cohn (Cohen)

William Egan Colby

Vítor Manuel Ribeiro Constâncio

Anthony Conti

Stylianos Contogoulas

William E. (Bill) Conway

Abraham Cooper

Dimitris Copelouzos

Jon Stevens Corzine

Thomas (Tom) Bryant Cotton

Michael C. Cottrell

Georges Chodron de Courcel

Kenneth S. Courtis

Ertharin Cousin

Ryan Henry Crane

David P. Crayford

Robert (Bob) Creamer

John Cridland

James Robert Crosby

Lynton Keith Crosby

Jonathan Crow

Christopher Wolf Crutcher

Rafael Edward (Ted) Cruz

John Cryan

Christine M. Cumming

Peter Joseph Cummings

Eduardo Cosentino da Cunha

Jonathan Stephen (Jon) Cunliffe

Scott M. Curran

Gerald L. Curtis

Barry Curtiss-Lusher

Lloyd Norton Cutler (Koslow)

Chodoin Daikaku

Daniele Dal Bosco

Spencer Dale

Ray Dalio

Daniel A. D’Aniello

Danny Danon

Roger Darin

Alistair Darling

Nigel Kim Darroch

Étienne Francois Jacques Davignon

Marvin H. Davis

Tracy Davisdson

Melanie Dawes

Jonathan Stephen (Jon) Day

Richard Billing Dearlove

Jerry del Missier

John Bennett Deputy

Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska

Alan Morton Dershowitz

Sabrina De Sousa

Diego Devos

Mandeep K. Dhami

Robert Edward (Bob) Diamond

Giuseppe Di Antonio

Jeroen René Victor Anton Dijsselbloem

Marco Di Mauro

James (Jamie) Dimon

Peter Dittus

Kiyai Hadji Djawahir

Valdis Dombrovskis

Paul Double

Brady W. Dougan

Patti Solis Doyle

Mario Draghi

Ina R. Drew

David K. Drumm

James Philip Duddridge

William (Bill) C. Dudley

Michael Dueker

Terrence A. (Terry) Duffy

David B. Duncan

Joseph Francis Dunford

Rodrigo (Rody) Roa Duterte

William Cornelius Van Duyn

William Gerrit Van Duyn

Ron Van Dyke

(Dwight) David Eisenhower

Efraim (Effi; Effie) Eitam

Hans-Olav Eldring

Mohamed A. El-Erian

Jan Kenneth Eliasson

Tobias Martin Ellwood

Jeffrey Edward Epstein

Necmettin Bilal Erdoğan

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Peter Estlin

Susan Estrich

Philip (Phil) Evans

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard

Muhammad bin Fahd

Kamaran Abdul Rakim Faily (Kameran Abdul-Rahim Faily)

John S. Fairfield

Hervé Daniel Marcel Falciani

Michael Cathel Fallon

Colin Fan

Charles Blandford Farr

Andrew Stuart Fastow

Roberto L. Ferrera (aka Lorin William Rosier)

Jonathan (Jon) Finer

Gianfranco Fini

Dmytro Vasylovych Firtash

Stanley (Stan) Fischer

Richard Lee Fishman

Jürgen Fitschen

Lawrence Ari Fleischer

James (Jim) C. Flores

Michèle Angelique Flournoy

Tina Flournoy

Paul John Flowers

Karnit Flug

John Footman

Gerald J. Ford

Jean-Yves Forel

Vincent (Vince) Walker Foster

Liam Fox

Abraham (Abe) Henry Foxman

Jean-Baptiste de Franssu

Simon James Fraser

Louis Joseph Freeh

Matthew Freud

Ernst Conrad Rudolf Freiherr von Freyberg-Eisenberg

Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías

Jürgen Frick

Mikhail Maratovich (Misha) Fridman

Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun

Richard Severin (Dick) Fuld

Paolo Gabriele

Calogero (Charlie) J. Gambino

William Henry (Bill) Gates

David Michael Gauke

Christopher Edward Wollaston MacKenzie Geidt

Timothy Geithner

Edward Alan John (Steady Eddie) George

Stuart M. Gerson

Andrew Rork Getty

Park Geun-hye

Joseph A. Giampapa

Daood Sayed Gilani (aka David Coleman Headley)

George Marr Flemington Gillon

Jacques Jean Daniels Gillot

Ruth Joan Bader Ginsburg

Rudolph (Rudy) William Louis Giuliani

Frank Giustra

Ivan Glasenberg

Laurence (Larry) Glazer

David Stephen Goddard

Lowell Patria Goddard

David (Dave) Goldberg

Roy Golender

Alberto R. (Al) Gonzales

Frederick Anderson (Fred) Goodwin

Gary B. Goolsby

Eric P. Goosby

Tadamasa Goto

Matthew Steven Gould

Ian David Grant

Jonathan D. Gray

Michael Green

Michael Greenberg

Daniel Greenfield

Alan Greenspan

Rijkman Willem Johan Groenink

William Hunt (Bill) Gross

Julien Grout

Andrew (Andy) Stephen Grove (Gróf András István)

Volodymyr Borysovych Groysman (Vladimir Groisman, or Hroisman)

Muhammed Fethullah Gülen

Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev (Patriarch Kirill)

Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson

Vladimir Aleksandrovich Gusinsky

Richard Nathan Haass

John Stapylton Habgood

Andrea Maria von Habsburg

Franz Joseph Otto Robert Maria Anton Karl Max (etc) von Habsburg

Karl Thomas Robert Maria Franziskus Georg Bahnam von Habsburg

Charles Timothy (Chuck) Hagel

William Jefferson Hague

Andrew G. (Andy) Haldane

Carter F. Ham

Philip Hammond

Stuart Hampson

Hambali Hamzah

Matthew John David (Matt) Hancock

Gregory William (Greg) Hands

Ian Charles Hannam

Robert Peter Hannigan

Hervé Hannoun

Victor Davis Hanson

Russell (Rusty) Hardin

Boedi Hardjo

G.P.H. Goeritno Harimoerti

Christopher Edward Harle (aka Christopher Story)

Stephen Joseph Harper

Jeremy Harrison

Sjoekoer Haryanto

Soetan Ali Hasan

Toru Hashimoto

John Dennis (Denny) Hastert

Masaaki Hatsumi (aka Ryosuke Matsuura)

Didier Hauguel

Michael Vincent Hayden

Thomas Alexander William (Tom) Hayes

Anthony Bryan (Tony) Hayward

Edward (Ted, Teddy) Richard George Heath

Richard Heaton

Kim Young Hee

Song Seul Hee

Philippe Heim

Tsugu Akihito Heisei

Jeb Hensarling

Russell Hermann

Michael Ray Dibdin Heseltine

Stephen Hester

Jeremy Heywood

Hideo Higashikokubaru

David Higgs

James Tomilson (Tom) Hill

Nobuyuki Hirano

Amos J. Hochstein

Douglas Michael (Doug) Hodge

Al Clifton Hodges

Malcolm Hoenlein

Charlotte Mary Hogg

Christopher (Chris) Hohn

Richard Charles Albert Holbrooke

Eric Himpton Holder

François Gérard Georges Nicolas Hollande

Florian Wilhelm Jurgen Homm

Andrew (Andy) Hornby

John Nicholas (Nick) Reynolds Houghton

Karen Hudes

Jenkin Hui

Carl Celian Icahn

Kiyoto Ido

Bruno Michel Iksil

Egbert Imomoh

Bernardo Sanchez Incera

Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Steven (Steve) J. Israel

Daniel (Dan) J. Ivascyn

Kikuo Iwata

Jaber George Jabbour

Lew (Jay) Jacobs

Richard (Rick) J. Jacobs

Roberta S. Jacobson

Anshuman (Anshu) Jain

Hamilton Evans (Tony) James

Naseer (Nasser) Khan Janjua

Greville Ewan Janner

Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara

Antony Peter Jenkins

David Edward Jenkins

John Bruce Jessen

Joseph (Jo) Edmund Johnson

Linda Johnson (aka Cisco Wheeler)

Peter Charles Johnson

Howard S. Jonas

Alexander (Alex) Emerick Jones

Kim Jong-il

Kim Jong-nam

Kim Jong-un

Jean-Claude Juncker

Donald P. Kaberuka

Konstantin Grigoryevich Kagalovsky

Elena Kagan

Frederick W. Kagan

Thomas L. (Tom) Kalaris

Anatole Kaletsky

Naoto Kan

Peter Kane

Tadashi Kanki

Ayoob Kara

Rajagopal Kartheepan

Daniel Karyotis

Michael M. Kassen

Vladimir Kats

Shinji Kawasaka

Charles Geoffrey Nicholas Kay-Shuttleworth

Carsten Kengeter

Anthony McLeod Kennedy

Caroline Bouvier Kennedy

John Fitzgerald (John-John) Kennedy Jnr

Chrystal Kern

John Forbes Kerry

Jérôme Kerviel

Andrew T. Kessel

Adam Phillip Charles Keswick

Benjamin William Keswick

Henry Neville Lindley Keswick

John Phillip Key

German Borisovich Khan

Mahmoud Reza Khavari

Naguib Kheraj

Mikhail Borisovich Khodorkovsky

Mahafarid Amir Khosravi (aka Amir Mansour Aria)

Robert S. Khuzami

Jim Yong Kim

Ban Ki-moon

Mervyn Allister King

John Kingman

Nobuyuki Kinoshita

Muhammad Esmaile E. Kiram

Muizul Lail Kiram

Rodinood Julaspi Kiram II

Minos X. Kiriakou

Chloe Erika Kirker

Heinz (Henry) Alfred Kissinger

Teisuke Kitayama

Mukhisa Kituyi

Klaus-Christian Kleinfeld

Andriy Petrovych Klyuyev

Alexander Mark (Alex) Knaster

Vladimir Ivanovich Kobzar

Ali Yıldırım Koç

Mustafa Vehbi Koç

Rahmi Mustafa Koç

Charles de Ganahl Koch

David Hamilton Koch

Poespo Negoro Koesoemo

Howard Kohr

Yuriko Koike

Howie Kwong Kok

Karin E. J. Kolland

Ihor (Igor) Valeriyovych Kolomoyskyi

Peter-Hans Kolvenbach

Alexander Pavlovich (Alex) Konanykhin

John Andrew Koskinen

Moussa Muhammad Koussa

Stefan Krause

William (Bill) Kristol (@BillKristol)

Neelie Kroes

Lazar Krstić

Jan Kulczyk

Takeshi Kunibe

Alan (Aylan) Kurdî

Haruhiko Kuroda

Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev

Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde

William Samuel (Sam) Hugh Laidlaw

Paul Laine

Marianne Lake

Christos Dimitrios Lambrakis

Norman Stewart Hughson Lamont

John C. Lang

Andrew Langham

Edward Geary Lansdale

Yair Lapid

Marc Lasry

Spiro J. Latsis

Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter

David Anthony Laws

Benjamin M. (Ben) Lawsky

Kenneth Lee (Ken) Lay

Pavlo Ivanovych Lazarenko

Charles Guy Rodney Leach

Andrea Jacqueline Leadsom

Alexander Yevgenievich Lebedev

Irene Yun Lien Lee

James (Jimmy) Bainbridge Lee

James Henry Leigh-Pemberton

Robert (Robin) Leigh-Pemberton

Tim Leissner

Owen Thomas Lennon

Graham Douglas Leonard

Anne-Marie Leroy

Oliver Letwin

Stuart A. Levey

Mark Reed Levin

Jacob Joseph Lew

Janusz Antoni Lewandowski

Ann Lewis

Ursula Lidbetter

David Roy Lidington

Evelyn Simonowitz Lieberman

Bruce R. Lindsey

Bo Mikael Lindström

Bernhard Leopold Frederik Everhard (etc) Pieter Lippe-Biesterfeld

David A. Lipton

Vladimir Stefanovich Litvinenko

Peter G. Livanos

Anne Le Lorier

Antigone (Addy) Loudiadis

Michael M. Lowther

Dan Lutz

Loretta Elizabeth Lynch

Kenneth Donald John (Ken) Macdonald

Nicholas Macpherson

Bernard Lawrence (Bernie) Madoff

Gabriel Magee

John Major

Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Vitaly Malkin

Martin (The Hammer) Mallett

Vijay Mallya

Peter Benjamin Mandelson

Ki Ageng Mangli

Lemue Dico Mannucci

Frans Moer Manoepoeti

Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor (Mansur; Mansour)

John Alexander Manzoni

Maokar

Galia Maor

Paul Casimir Marcinkus

Ferdinand (Bongbong) Romualdez Marcos

Tiburcio Villamor (TVM) Marcos

Christophe Gabriel Jean Marie Rodocanachi-Jacquin de Margerie

Rebecca P. Mark-Jusbasche (aka Rebecca Mark)

Capricia Penavic Marshall

Alastair Martin

Anthony Santiago Martin

Blythe Sally Jess Masters

Courtney Mather

Jonathan James Mathew

Keji Matsumura

Tadahiro Matsushita

Francis Anthony Aylmer Maude

Vincenzo Mazzara

John (Hanoi John; Johnny; Gregory Green-Ass) Sidney McCain

Brian Mccappin

Aubrey Kerr McClendon

Addison Mitchell (Mitch) McConnell

Tracey McDermott

James (Jim) B. McDougal

John McFarlane

George McGlaris

Jim (jgm41) McGrath

Thomas F. (Mack) McLarty

Christopher J. McMullen

Gregory (Greg) Medcraft

Mark Meersman

Michael Meiring (aka Michael Van de Meer)

Dimitris (The Tiger) Melissanidis

Robert (Bob) Menéndez

Jay Vijay Merchant

Angela Dorothea Merkel (Kasner)

Yves Mersch

Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson

Abner Joseph Mikva

Robert Miles

David Wright Miliband

Shawn D. Miller

Cheryl D. Mills

Alasdair David Gordon Milne

Yuri Borisovich (Bentsionovich) Milner

David Miscavige

Ronald (Ron) Miscavige

James Elmer Mitchell

Koichi Miyata

Larry A. Mizel

Asif Turabali Mohamedali

Mahmoud Mohieldin

Pauline van der Meer Mohr

Kazuo Momma

Arnaud Montebourg

Simon Sebag Montefiore

Martin Moore

Ramón Fonseca Mora

Michael (Mike) Joseph Morell

Nicola Ann (Nicky) Morgan (Griffith)

Leodegaro Salino (LSM) Morilla

Nancy M. Morris

Pierre Moscovici

Irving Moskowitz

Jürgen Rolf Dieter Mossack

William (drwilliammount) Mount

Anne-Elisabeth Moutet

Elisabeth Murdoch (aka Elisabeth Freud)

James Rupert Jacob Murdoch

Keith Rupert Murdoch

Lachlan Keith Murdoch

Lissa Muscatine

R. Mark Musser

James Frederick (Jim) Muzzy

Richard Bowman Myers

Paul Myners

Katsunori Nagayasu

Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa

Hiroshi Nakaso

N.J. Nasoetion

Alexei Anatolievich Navalny

Binyamin (Bibi) Netanyahu

Philip S. Niarchos

Larry Nichols

Graham Nicholson

Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje (aka Rajan Nikalaje; Chhota Rajan; Mohan Kumar)

Tjakra Ningrat

Craig Nixon

Pierre Nkurunziza

Izaya Noda

Ardjoeno Hari Noegroho

Beth Nolan

Christian Noyer

Victoria Jane Nuland

Bernard W. Nussbaum

Joseph Samuel Nye

William Nye

Denis O’Brien

Yūko Obuchi

Sandra Day O’Connor

Michael C. Odom

Oentoeng

Toshitsugu Okabe

Takamune Okihara

Ehud Olmert

Toranosuke Omura

Terence James (Jim) O’Neill

Reiji Onizawa

Robert Ophèle

Juliana Louise Emma Marie Wilhelmina Orange-Nassau

Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand Orange-Nassau (Amsberg)

Viktor Mihály Orbán

Eoin O’Reilly

William (Bill) James O’Reilly

George Gideon Oliver Osborne

Tim Osman (aka Tim Ossman, Osama bin Laden, Usama bin Laden)

Frédéric Oudéa

Ichirō Ozawa

Haluk Özcan

Hüsnü M. Özyeğin

Alex Julian Pabon

Eugenio Maria Giuseppe Giovanni Pacelli (Pope Pius XII)

Adolfo Nicolás Pachón

Vincenzo Paglia

Bryan Pagliano

Maura M. Pally

Gregory K. (Greg) Palm

John (Goldfinger) Palmer

Yiu Kai Pang

Arman Panggabean

Jean-Luc André Joseph Parer

George Pasmore

Henry Merritt (Hank) Paulson

John Wilfred Peace

Michael Charles Gerrard Peat

Michel Pébereau

George Pell

Alexander Perepilichny

Richard Norman Perle

Naomi H. Perlman

François Pérol

Robert James Kenneth Peston

Peter George (Pete) Peterson

Victor Mykhailovych Pinchuk

Yoshiyahu Yosef (Josef) Pinto

Daniel James Plunkett

John David Podesta

William (Bill) Podlich (aka William Podlichem)

John Marlan Poindexter

Victor-Viorel Ponta

Cyrus S. Poonawalla

Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko

Vladimir Olegovich Potanin

Jerome H. Powell

Alexander Prado

Peter Praet

Nicholas E.T. (Nick) Prettejohn

Erik Dean Prince

Mikhail Dmitrievitch Prokhorov

Ron Prosor

Baudouin Prot

Peter de Putron

Geoffrey R. Pyatt

Vadim Zinov’evich Rabinovich

Raghuram Govind Rajan

Basil Rohana Rajapaksa

Lakshman Namal Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa)

Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Shiranthi (Wickramasinghe) Rajapaksa

Yoshitha Kanishka Rajapaksa

Michael Derek Vaughan (Mike) Rake

David Edward John (Dave) Ramsden

Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI)

Lee R. Raymond

Joseph Verner Reed

Olli Rehn

William Hubbs Rehnquist

Marcell David Reich (aka Marc Rich)

Ryan Michael Reich

Alan Reid

Philippe I. Reines

Janet Wood Reno

Abram Reznikov

Carlos Hank Rhon

Mochtar Riady (aka Lie Mo Tie)

Rich Ricci

Condoleezza Rice

Susan Elizabeth Rice

Stéphane Richard

Matthew White Ridley

Franco Rienzi

James Riley

José Rizal (José Protasio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda)

John Glover Roberts

Stefan (Monty) Roberts (aka Stefan de Rothschild)

Simon Manwaring Robertson

David Rockefeller

Jay Rockefeller

Michael Clark Rockefeller

Richard Gilder Rockefeller

Javier Echevarría Rodríguez

Sandra Elisabeth Roelofs

Michael J. (Mike) Rogers

Fatoer Rohman

Urs Rohner

Joseph J. (Joe) Romm

Herman Achille Van Rompuy

Steven J. (Steve) Rosen

Jaime Rosenthal

Nina Rosenwald

Wilbur Louis Ross

David Rossi

David René James de Rothschild

Evelyn Robert Adrian de Rothschild

Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild

Nathaniel Philip Victor James (Nat) Rothschild

David M. Rubenstein

Robert Edward Rubin

Javier Martin-Artajo Rueda

Donald Henry Rumsfeld

Robert Alexander Kennedy Runcie

Rakefet Russak-Aminoach

William Anthony Bowater Russell

Dmitry Yevgenyevich Rybolovlev

O Kuk Ryol

Mikheil (Mikhail) Saakashvili

Rimantas Šadžius

Joseph Safra

Ricardo Espírito Santo Silva Salgado

Christopher (Chris) Salmon

Jean-François Sammarcelli

Sheryl Kara Sandberg

Jean-Marie Sander

Peter Alexander Sands

Saoemaoekil

Michel Sapin

Navinder Singh Sarao

Ryoichi Sasakawa

Yohei Sasakawa

James Meyer Sassoon

Satibi

Yasuhiro Sato

Wilfredo Sarabia Saurin (aka Wilfred S. Sarurin, Yohannes Riyadi & James Riady)

Robert John Sawers

Richard Mellon Scaife

Antonin Gregory (Nino) Scalia

John Scarlett

Wolfgang Schäuble

Walter Stanley Scheib

Gerhard Schindler

Dave (thesedonaconnection) Schmidt

Jan Peter Schmittmann

Ronaldo Hermann Schmitz

Eric T. Schneiderman

Thomas Whinfield (Tom) Scholar

Randall G. (Randy) Schriver

Alan D. Schwartz

Harvey M. Schwartz

Stephen Allen (Steve) Schwarzman

Jenny Scott

Keith Francis Scott

Brent Scowcroft

Mark Philip Sedwill

Andi Sele

Algirdas Gediminas Šemeta

Ng Lap Seng

Martin Senn

Kareem Serageldin

Theodore G. (Ted) Shackley

Nemat (Minouche) Shafik

Osman Shahenshah

Grant Shapps (aka Grant V. Shapps; Sebastian Fox; Michael Green)

Zhang Seung Shik

Robert (Bob; Doctor Bob) J. Shillman

Elliot Shimon (aka Simon Elliot; Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)

Hyun Song Shin

Thaksin Shinawatra

Naoyuki Shinohara

Martin Shkreli

Winston Shrout

Evgeny Markovich (Eugene) Shvidler

Faisal Siddiqui

Salmaan Siddiqui

Jeremy James Siegel

Radosław Tomasz (Radek) Sikorski

Ali’i Nui Mō’i Edmund K. Silva

Sheldon (Shelly) Silver

Larry A. Silverstein

Wayne Simmons

Paul Elliott Singer

Adam B. Skelos

Dean G. Skelos

Jeffrey Keith (Jeff) Skilling

John Taylor (JT) Skilling

Cyril Smith

Alexander Pavlovich Smolensky

Angelo Raffaele Sodano

Edy Seno Soekanto

Soesanto / Fx.Soesanto

Barry Soetoro (Barack Hussein Obama)

Jang Song-thaek

George Soros

Andi Sose

Sonia Maria Sotomayor

David Hackett Souter

Eliot Laurence Spitzer

James E. (Jes) Staley

Kenneth (Ken) Winston Starr

Jeremy C. Stein

Kara M. Stein

David S. Steiner

John Christopher Stevens

John Paul Stevens

Henry Dennistoun (Dennis) Stevenson

Jens Stoltenberg

Yannis (Giannis) Stournaras

Jennifer Park Stout

Dominique Gaston André Strauss-Kahn

Marc-Olivier Strauss-Kahn

Wolfgang Struck

Maria del Rosario Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart (y Silva)

John Gerard Stumpf

Arvind Subramanian

Yoshihide Suga

Robert G. Sugarman

Omar Mahmoud Suleiman

Jacob (Jake) Jeremiah Sullivan

Bandar bin Sultan

Lawrence Henry (Larry) Summers

Euan Sutherland

Hugo George William Swire

Amir Taheri

Seiichiro Takahashi

Heizo Takenaka

James Talbot

Uwataki Tamae

Daniel K. Tarullo

Robert Tchenguiz

Vincent Tchenguiz

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi

Nancy Anne Temple

George John Tenet

David Alan Tepper

Clarence Thomas

Nathan Thompson

Lars H. Thunell

Serhiy Leonidovych Tihipko

Andrew Tinney

Gennadiy Leonidovich Trukhanov

Donald (The Donald) John Trump

Ivana Marie Trump (Zelníčková)

Daniel Tsiddon

Yasunori Tsujita

Shinobu Tsukasa

Heather Ann Tucci-Jarraf

Malcolm Bligh Turnbull

Donald Franciszek Tusk

Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko

Shahid Ullah

Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov

Sanjay Valvani

Roger Vanhaeren

Vardis J. Vardinogiannis

John Silvester Varley

Nigel Keith Anthony Standish Vaz

Viktor Felixovich Vekselberg

Rohith Chakravarti Vemula

Melanne Verveer

Andreas Vgenopoulos

Mark L. Vorsatz

Joseph Leonard Votel

William Vouncher

Peter (Rockefeller) Wagoner

David Alan Walker

Michael D. Walter

Ling Wancheng (aka Ling Wangchen; Wang Cheng; Jason Wang)

Lee Emil (Leo) Wanta

Lionel (Len) Wardle

Russell R. Wasendorf

Pierre Wauthier

Edward Percy Keswick Weatherall

Udayanga Weeratunga

Jerome Charles (Jerry) Weintraub

Keith Weissman

Paul David Wellstone

Iain Andrew de Weymarn

Martin Wheatley

Craig Steven White

Mary Jo White

Sharon White

Joko (Jokowi) Widodo

Margaret Ann (Maggie) Williams

Martin Winterkorn

Paul Dundes Wolfowitz

Robert Won

Kam Sin Kim Wong (Kim Wong; Kam Sin Wong)

Kim Won-soo

Ronald E. Woods

Robert (Bob) Upshur Woodward

Catherine Fiona Woolf (Swain)

Charles Joseph Wyly

Samuel (Sam) E. Wyly

Weikang Xu

Shunichi Yamaguchi

Kenji Yamaoka

Viktor Fedorovych Yanukovych

Oleksandr Yaroslavsky

Alan Colin Drake Yarrow

Janet Louise Yellen

Jeffrey (Jeff) Yin

Zhou Yongkang

Alexander (Alex) William Younger

Leo Zagami

Dov S. Zakheim

Matthew (Matt) E. Zames

Babak Zanjani

Claudio Zappala

Reza Zarrab

Babek Zencani

Min Zhu

Maximilian Zimmerer

Robert Bruce Zoellick

Peter Zöllner

(Names on list: 1016)

Additional Resources:

Source: Alcuin Bramerton

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth

