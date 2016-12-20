New Interview with David Wilcock on Fade to Black Radio

32 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

David Wilcock just did an interview on Fade to Black Radio with Jimmy Church last night and it was quite a show! He talked about current events, PizzaGate, the election, the Cabal and some other new information he hasn’t released yet. Apparently we are in for a very exciting near future which he goes into in detail.

David starts at 33:11, which for me is a synchronistic number that appears occasionally and is always a good sign.



David Wilcock is the author of the bestselling books, “The Ascension Mysteries“, “The Source Field Investigations” and “The Synchronicity Key”.

David is a renowned filmmaker and researcher of ancient civilizations, consciousness science and new paradigms of matter and energy. As a professional lecturer, his foundation lies in scientific and spiritual information about soul growth, Ascension and the evolution of consciousness.

He is the host of Cosmic Disclosure for Gaia, is featured on History’s Ancient Aliens, Coast to Coast AM and of course, Fade to Black…

Tonight we are going to wrap up 2016 and talk about his last two articles: ENDGAME: Disclosure and the Final Defeat of the Cabal and ENDGAME II: The Antarctic Atlantis and Ancient ET Ruins.

Website: http://www.divinecosmos.com

Source: Jimmy Church — Fade to Black

Via: Truth Earth





