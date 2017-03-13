New Movie-Length Video: The Antarctic Atlantis [MUST SEE!!]

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Antarctic Atlantis

By David Wilcock

Are we about to hear that ancient ruins have been found in Antarctica? Is there an Alliance working to defeat the greatest threat humanity has ever faced on earth? Could the Antarctic Atlantis be part of a full or partial disclosure?

Join David Wilcock on a thrill ride of discovery, revealing the “Big Picture” behind the ever-increasingly bizarre headlines we are seeing in today’s world.

Although the news is moving faster than we can keep up with, the discovery of ancient ruins in Antarctica may become the defining story of the millennium. All of the things we are so concerned about at the moment may soon pale in comparison to this revelation.

Now you can see a full movie-length, two-and-a-half-hour presentation distilled from David’s recent highly-regarded events at the Conscious Life Expo. Enjoy!

THE VIDEO IS BROKEN INTO TWO PARTS

In Part One, I present data on the Secret Space Program and share the stage with legendary insider Corey Goode.

I do feel that this is the best public summary we have done of this amazing story that has captivated the UFO community thanks to our show Cosmic Disclosure on Gaia.

All along I have wanted there to be a definitive overview and introduction to the fascinating story that Corey has brought to the world, and this is it.

We also establish the connective links between my own experiences over the last 20 years doing this research, including ET contact, and the things that have happened to Corey in just two short years.

The ‘overview’ went much farther than the 53 minutes we present here, as it was nearly three hours long, but I feel some of the most essential material is included in this new video.

It was necessary to discuss the Secret Space Program first in this video — in the interest of pushing for Full Disclosure if these truths do, in fact, start going public.

QUITE THE EPIC OVERVIEW

Part One begins with provable data about ancient ruins on the Moon and Mars, strongly suggesting there is far more “cosmic history” in our solar system than we realize.

You will also notice my After Effects skills have gone way up. This is the result of three years of dedicated work and study, tantamount to taking on another university degree.

Part Two begins at the 53-minute mark, where I connect the dots between intel from multiple insiders to arrive at a stunning conclusion.

Namely, it appears that we are on the verge of major new releases of information that will transform everything we thought we knew about life on earth — making Atlantis a fact, not fiction.

Giorgio Tsoukalos, the “Dude With the Hair” on Ancient Aliens, might even need to flatten out his mane in order to present this type of information to an esteemed, international audience with “proper respect.”

THE ORIGINAL CONFERENCE FOOTAGE IS VAST

The original conference footage centers around three main events: The “Five Alliance Groups” with Corey on Friday, 2/10; “The Antarctic Atlantis” on Saturday, 2/11; and “Ascension Geometry: What it Takes to Make it” on Monday, 2/13.

Each of these events were livestreamed as they happened, and they run nine hours in total. There is no wasted time — the data is very dense and there is quite a bit to talk about.

You can order the David Wilcock Trilogy Pass at normal, competitive conference prices by going to consciouslifestream.com. A majority of the proceeds go to finance our mission-critical operations.

Several slides were missed in the livestream, which is not uncommon. I spent an entire month meticulously rebuilding any missed cues in the sections we have released, and improving the graphics.

I was so stuck in the “creativity vortex” that I didn’t get much else done during this time. I kept thinking I was almost finished but then would see all these additional things that just had to be in there…

Continue Reading →

