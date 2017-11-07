Part II: Massive Intel Drops on 4Chan by Individual(s) with Highest Level ‘Q’ Clearance

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

(UPDATES WILL BE FOUND IN BOLD BELOW AS ‘UPDATE‘)

This is going to be a tricky part II to put together as there has been a lot of intel releases on 4Chan and I haven’t been able to keep up with all of it. I will do my best to put together as much as possible in a coherent manner and include stories collaborating the intel. Please be forgiving if I missed something(s).

I would also ask again to refrain from asking me what certain things mean as I am not sure on everything here. Also, what I included here is not everything that has been written so far, I intentionally left some things out but you can find everything at the links included below.

For part I of this epic intel dump please see this link.

One of the most important crumbs ‘Q’ has left is that Trump will give us a sign to look for on Twitter when the time comes:

“Look to Twitter:

Exactly this: “My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us…….”

God bless.

Now let’s begin with the leaks:

(4Chan) Q Clearance Patriot [2] (Sat 04 Nov 2017 21:14:37) (1st Post) By the time POTUS returns from his trip the world will be a different place.

Godfather lll

Alice & Wonderland

Alice (Lewis Carroll) =

The Bloody Wonderland = [Repost]

Why did JK travel to SA recently?

What is SA known for?

Where do the biggest donations originate from?

Why is this relevant?

What else is relevant w/ SA?

Safe harbor?

Port of transfer?

Why was there a recent smear campaign against JK and POTUS?

Why is the timing important? (2nd Post) [Repost Lost]

Martial law declared in SA.

Why is this relevant?

How much money was donated to CF by SA?

How much money was donated to John M Institute by SA?

How much money was donated to Pelosi Foundation?

How much money was donated to CS by SA?

What other bad actors have been paid by SA (bribed)(Not just D’s)?

Why did the Bush family recently come out against POTUS?

Who is good?

What are the laws in SA v. US (charged criminals)?

What information might be gained by these detainees?

Why is this important?

SA —> US

What force is actively deployed in SA?

NG?

Have faith.

These, the crumbs, in time, will equate to the biggest drops ever disclosed in our history.

Remember, disinformation is real.

God bless.

Alice & Wonderland.

The Great Awakening.

Q (3rd Post) [Repost Lost]

Q = Alice

You’ll soon understand the meaning behind Alice “&” Wonderland.

Everything has meaning.

God bless.

Q (4th Post) Ten days.

Darkness.

Scare tactics (MSM).

D’s falling.

R’s walk-away/removed.

SA –> US –> Asia –> EU

Disinformation is real.

Distractions are necessary.

Focus was US today while real happening in SA under same context (military control, martial law, missile strike (rogue) etc).

Necessary.

POTUS’ Twitter attack (see above).

Important.

Why is this relevant?

What was the last Tweet by POTUS prior to SA?

Why is this relevant?

SA (1), US (2), Asia (3), EU (4).

Where is POTUS?

Why is this relevant?

Military operations.

Operators in US.

Snow White

The Great Awakening

Godfather III

Q

In the above posts they list countries in the order of Saudi Arabia, USA, Asia and then Europe. QAnon has also said that what is happening in Saudi Arabia will happen to the US next.

(4Chan) CBTS (Calm Before the Storm) #54 (Sun 05 Nov 2017 00:17:24) (1st Post) What happened in SA will happen here, Asia, and EU.

Keep digging and keep organizing the info into graphics (critical).

God bless.

Hillary & Saudi Arabia

Snow White

Godfather III

Q (2nd Post) Amazing how things make sense once you are asked a question.

That’s the entire point of this operation.

It’s up to you all to collect, archive (safely), and distribute in a graphic that is in order with the crumb dumbs.

It will all make sense.

Once it does, we look to you to spread and get the word out.

Time stamps will help you validate authenticity.

Your President needs your help.

He wants full transparency for the great people of this country.

Everything stated is for a reason.

God bless, Patriots.

Q (3rd Post) >>148031978

Correction:

HRC was a puppet but her strings were recently cut.

She’s now on her own and fighting for her life.

Q

It’s interesting that Q wrote ‘Full Transparency‘ in the above posts, this to me means ‘Full Disclosure‘, which is something the truth community has been promoting in the last year or so and even way before that. Now let’s take a close look at what just transpired in Saudi Arabia:

Mass arrests of criminals (very fast operation):

The heads of the main three Saudi owned TV networks were arrested, Alwalid Bin Talal (Rotana), Walid Al Brahim (MBC), Saleh Kamel (ART) — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) November 4, 2017

Grounding of certain planes and all exits from the country, some individuals attempting to flee were shot down (8 high-level Saudi Officials):

#Saudi Crown Prince orders Civil Authority to prevent ALL private & royal planes from taking off to prevent any suspects from fleeing https://t.co/XGCWJks9E9 — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) November 4, 2017

Suspect’s bank accounts frozen

(Reuters) Saudi banks freeze accounts of suspects detained in probe: sources

This is all congruent with the tasks we learned will be carried out during The Event. Many of the readers here are already aware of this and what it going to be happening, but some may not. For those who aren’t aware of The Event I will summarize:

Mass arrests of Cabal

Financial Reset (banks closed for max 2 weeks)

Alliance take over of media and broadcasting truth

Emergency broadcast system to be used to announce operations and changes to population

Release of suppressed technology

Full disclosure of crimes against humanity

First contact with benevolent ETs (later)

Ascension for some beings

Q also discloses the use of EMP technology they used where the Saudis were located in order to capture them:

(4Chan) CBTS (Calm Before the Storm) #50 (Sat 04 Nov 2017 18:08:48) (1st Post) VPU2 & VPU1 are satellete mounted EMP devices. They send EMP pulses at directed areas around the world. Anon, remember how today we were told about “Training” for EMP attack? That’s what this was for. In case of malfunction in the atmosphere. VPU-2 is being used to turn off electricity at the compounds the princes are in. High security. We are nabbing pedophiles by using targeted EMP. Scotland yard tried to arrest pedophile ring – but they said targets were too high profile, no one can get to them. Look at the logos. They are built to send “lightening bolts from the sky”. (2nd Post) You think we don’t have abilities far past what the press knows? We have sects that operate on latest technology, this includes highly targeted EMP. My job is not to convince you. US Military has technology that you don’t know about yet. (Note: I found the logo which I will include below):

Now let’s continue with the QAnon leaks:

(4Chan) CBTS (Calm Before the Storm) #69 (Sun 05 Nov 2017 17:08:10) (1st Post) Graphic confirmed.

Q jD79-x10ABy-89zBT

08:00

12:00

11_6_TP_Pub

PHIL_B_O_Extract_Conf

02:00 Z (2nd Post) 14.5995° N, 120.9842° E

_Conf_UDT_green_

^_Sj69ETC-

Godspeed. (3rd Post) >>148151281

POTUS

You are all heroes.

Come home safe.

Godspeed. (4th Post) Now is the time to pray.

We’re operational.

God bless the United States of America.

Q (5th Post) Please pray.

Operators are in harms way.

High risk.

High value targets.

Please pause and give thanks to those who would die to save our republic.

More to follow.

Q (6th Post) >>148154996

Nothing is a coincidence.

We are at war.

SA cut the strings.

They are scrambling for cover and using any means necessary out of their remaining power/control.

God bless.

Q (7th Post) Code:

May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.

Note when we just sent the go orders and when this Tweet went live.

Coincidence?

Pray.

Q (8th Post) >>148155375

Nothing is as it seems, Anon.

What occurred?

It flushed BO out.

Why is that relevant?

Analyze time stamps of my go message to BO’s Tweet.

Q (9th Post) MSM.

CIA counter-ops.

Will all fall down.

Q

Note about the above post, American Journalist Liz Crokin has posited and this could mean that Obama was captured in the Philippines:

Anon post suggests the capture of Obama in the Phillippines. pic.twitter.com/gRQ9iaYoJw — LIZ THE🌪IS COMING🍕 (@LizCrokin) November 6, 2017

When he mentioned the following text he is referring to Obama’s tweet right after the shooting in Texas: ‘May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.’

(UPDATE) Interestingly, Donald Trump’s former State Assistant James Brower added these tweets recently:

I hope you got the Movie Theater popcorn, you'll need it 😁 — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 6, 2017

Oh it will be good. As @seanhannity pointed out. Tick Tock. — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 6, 2017

Many of the questions ‘Q’ is asking, I believe, will inevitably lead to the very powerful Jesuits and Italian Black Nobility Families. We know from Cobra’s intel that the Jesuits/IBNF exert(ed) (now past tense) a great deal of control over the surface of the planet and it’s only a matter of time before they are exposed and arrested.

(2012portal) The Jesuit Agenda (Thursday, November 28, 2013) “The Jesuits are working under the command of the Archons to maintain the quarantine status of planet Earth. It is good to know that the Jesuit organization is a 16th century creation of the Farnese family, which is one of the most powerful papal Black Nobility families in Italy. The real reason why the Jesuits created CIA, NSA, NRO and NGA was to monitor and evaluate the threat that positive ET races pose to the their empire.” (2012portal) Fall of the Archons Update (Sunday, January 12, 2014) “The main Archon black nobility families still worth noticing are Farnese, Orsini, Aldobrandini and Chigi. The Farnese family is the main architect of the Cabal as they have created the Jesuits with a little help of the Borja family back in the 1540s. Immediately after that, they have built their first Pentagon in Caprarola near Rome. (See post for photo.) All these families are losing power rapidly and the Cabal is losing support that was covering their backs for centuries.”

I did a short Google search on the connections between Saudi Arabia and the Jesuits and found some information that some may be interested in:

(Reformed Malaya) ROMAN MASONIC SAUDI ARABIA and Jesuit World Domination “Jesuits created the Masonic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 using their fanatical, Islamic cult known as “Wahhabi Islam.” Wahhabi Islam, “the Sword of the Church” in the Jesuits modern day Freemasonic pyramid was intended to be used against apostate, White Protestant, Western Civilization, was a creation of the Jesuit Society. With the Empire having been governed by the Jesuit Order through Freemasonry for the last two hundred years, Wahhabi Islam was fortified during the reign of that wicked, Jesuit-controlled murderer of the Irish people, Queen Victoria of England.”

David Icke talks about them in this short video that I will share below:

[Ed. Note — More on the Jesuits can be found here, in our archive.]

If you enjoy these articles and videos and feel guided to support me I will share my paypal link below:

https://www.paypal.me/TruthEarth

This article ((Part II) Massive Intel Drops on 4Chan by Individual(s) with Highest Level ‘Q’ Clearance) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related:

SaveSave