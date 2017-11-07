Part I: Massive Intel Drops on 4Chan by Individual(s) with Highest Level ‘Q’ Clearance

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

(SEE UPDATES BELOW LABELLED ‘UPDATE‘)

Now I am not going to say whether or not any of this is true but I do want to pass it along just for everyone’s information and discernment. An emphasis on discernment…

These last few days someone(s) have been posting on 4Chan, a forum website kinda/sorta like Reddit or Voat. Many amazing pieces of intel have previously been dropped on there by people ‘in-the-know’ (i.e. PizzaGate, etc.) and this last dump has really made some waves in the truth community. Some of the things listed here don’t make much sense to me so I would ask that everyone refrain from asking me what everything means.

Just a note, it is very difficult to navigate through 4Chan and I hope I simplified all of this information in a way that is easily accessible and understandable. It is really the perfect place to drop intel as I imagine most people couldn’t really locate it unless you have experience with it.

Another note, I did not include every piece of intel as some of it doesn’t make much sense as it requires further research. I mostly included the most interesting drops. You can find the rest at the links provided.

First off, let’s see what someone with a ‘Q clearance’ actually has access to:

These individuals will have incredible access to top secret information that could cause a lot of damage if they were to go against the law and disclose what they know. Now with all of that being said let’s continue.

I will start by adding the post where the person claims to have Q Clearance and begins to divulge very incredible information and all within a 36 hour time frame:

(4Chan) Q Clearance Patriot 36hr Warning (11/01/17 (Wed) 18:40:13) (1st Post) “My fellow Americans, over the course of the next several days you will undoubtedly realize that we are taking back our great country (the land of the free) from the evil tyrants that wish to do us harm and destroy the last remaining refuge of shining light. On POTUS’ order, we have initiated certain fail-safes that shall safeguard the public from the primary fallout which is slated to occur 11.3 upon the arrest announcement of Mr. Podesta (actionable 11.4). Confirmation (to the public) of what is occurring will then be revealed and will not be openly accepted. Public riots are being organized in serious numbers in an effort to prevent the arrest and capture of more senior public officials. On POTUS’ order, a state of temporary military control will be actioned and special ops carried out. False leaks have been made to retain several within the confines of the United States to prevent extradition and special operator necessity. Rest assured, the safety and well-being of every man, woman, and child of this country is being exhausted in full. However, the atmosphere within the country will unfortunately be divided as so many have fallen for the corrupt and evil narrative that has long been broadcast. We will be initiating the Emergency Broadcast System (EMS) during this time in an effort to provide a direct message (avoiding the fake news) to all citizens. Organizations and/or people that wish to do us harm during this time will be met with swift fury – certain laws have been pre-lifted to provide our great military the necessary authority to handle and conduct these operations (at home and abroad). (2nd Post) POTUS will be well insulated/protected on AF1 and abroad (specific locations classified) while these operations are conducted due to the nature of the entrenchment. It is time to take back our country and make American great again. Let us salute and pray for the brave men and women in uniform who will undertake this assignment to bring forth peace, unity, and return power to the people. It is our hope that this message reaches enough people to make a meaningful impact. We cannot yet telegraph this message through normal methods for reasons I’m sure everyone here can understand. Follow the questions from the previous thread(s) and remain calm, the primary targets are within DC and remain at the top (on both sides). The spill over in the streets will be quickly shut down. Look for more false flags – stay alert, be vigilant, and above all, please pray. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. Love is patient, love is kind.” God bless my fellow Americans.

4,10,20″

Now it is interesting that they included the 4, 10, 20 as if it was a signature. Then I thought about it some more and noticed some other intel where they included letters underneath the 4, 10, 20 and realized those numbers represented the numerical designations for those letters. That would be 4=D, 10=J, 20=T, DJT, Donald J. Trump.

Also, the words ‘My Fellow Americans’ are words traditionally used by presidents during their addresses to the nation. So whether or not it is him is undecided of course.

It is also being rumored that POTUS was going on his 11-day trip through Asia in order to be protected during the time of this weekend. This was leaked in the bread crumbs that I will list further down in this article.

I won’t post everything below but there is a large amount of ‘bread crumb’ leaks that occurred before the post you read above:

(4Chan) Bread Crumbs – Q Clearance Patriot (10/31/17 (Tue) 20:00:15) There are more good people than bad. The wizards and warlocks (inside term) will not allow another Satanic Evil POS control our country. Realize Soros, Clintons, Obama, Putin, etc. are all controlled by 3 families (the 4th was removed post Trump’s victory). 11.3 – Podesta indicted

11.6 – Huma indicted Manafort was placed into Trump’s camp (as well as others). The corruption that will come out is so serious that deals must be cut for people to walk away otherwise 70% of elected politicians would be in jail (you are seeing it already begin). A deep cleaning is occurring and the prevention and defense of pure evil is occurring on a daily basis. They never thought they were going to lose control of the Presidency (not just D’s) and thought they had control since making past mistakes (JFK, Reagan). Good speed, Patriots.

PS, Soros is targeted.”

Interestingly, George Soros’ portfolio manager was part of a lawsuit which claimed he beat and raped women in a lavish penthouse:

(NY Post) Portfolio manager for George Soros accused of raping, beating women in penthouse dungeon (November 3rd, 2017) “The three unidentified plaintiffs in the case — including two Playboy Playmates — claim the married father raped and beat them to the point that they needed extensive medical attention, court papers say. Rubin gagged, tied up and viciously abused the women — even punching one in the head, the suit filed by civil lawyer John Balestriere said. “I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin barked during one of the alleged assaults. In one session, he beat one of the women’s “breasts so badly that her right implant flipped,” the papers state.”

So they were right on that point. In regards to the Podesta brothers, they come as an evil package, some intel was dropped that they may have been attempting to leave the country:

(4Chan) Collection of Intel Dumps (Friday 03 Nov 2017 14:33:30) (1st Post) “Where is John Podesta?

Where is Tony Podesta?

Did one or both escape the country and was let out? Podesta’s plane has military escort (i.e. tag) and is being diverted (forced down).

Short delay.

This will be leaked.

Watch the news.

Have faith.

What fake news anchor will not be on air tonight?

Why is this relevant?

What was stated in the past?

Where did the $18b from Soros go?

Why?

Can it be used by bad actors (escape, bribes, rogue contractors, etc.)?

Slush fund?

Did the US gov’t seize/stop/track other slush funds that prevent or create risk to operate? Nice view up here.

Q” (2nd Post) “God speed to those who will be put in harms way. You are the bravest men and women on earth.

We will never forget.

All share one title in common and that is the title of “Hero.”

“The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.”

Then we have an update in regards to the Podestas:

(4Chan) Podesta is in US Marshal Custody (11/04/17 (Sat) 08:53:22) (1st Post) “Terms of surrender was media blackout.

Podesta’s lawyers are pleading Mueller for indictment to remain sealed.

No leaks by MSM because of loyalty I presume because Mueller team can’t keep their mouths shut with anyone relating to Trump.

Can you find Tony Podesta? Look hard. There are records!!!

Truth is the only way. (2nd Post) Focus your digging in the upper northeast region of the US.

I really cannot say more.

I am a patriot to this country.”

Here is another update:

(4Chan) What did he mean by this (Fri 03 Nov 2017 22:31:31) (1st Post) “Tony Podesta is in custody. Still awaiting John to turn himself in. Has not hit the news yet, but it is coming soon. Protecting Mr. Trump is more important. (2nd Post) They both were stopped via their passports from leaving the country, Tony soon after turned himself in. No sign of John but heard he will do it tonight, but it is already 1:40 AM. Does not matter where I get my info. You will find out in the next few hours if John fails to turn himself in, he will be on the news and radio to prevent fleeing. (3rd Post) I don’t have those details on charges. I stated everything I know. who? many people do. but no, I’m not WH Anon, but I’m friend with them. (4th Post) Also, the other folks asking questions, there is a reason Podesta brother’s got pushed til when it did. There is one more person doing down also besides those two who is connected to them.”

Interestingly last night one of Trump’s former state assistants James Brower tweeted this yesterday (November 3rd, 2017) in regards to the Podestas:

There are a total of 7 sealed indictments, one was Manafort, second is Podesta… — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 4, 2017

No I'm not LARPing, but feel free to believe that I am. I share what I'm told, that's the truth of it all. — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 4, 2017

MSM is sitting on reporting the Podesta indictment, I have no idea why they haven't reported it. — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 4, 2017

Scoop: Tony Podesta is one of the sealed indictments. — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 3, 2017

UPDATE: Some more possible information regarding the Podesta brothers has been revealed which I will include below:

(4Chan) No Title (Sat 04 Nov 2017 13:02:52) (1st Post) “Mr. Mueller is not, and has never been seeking crimes in relation to President Trump. Tony Podesta is already in custody. This has not been released publicly, and will not be until John Podesta turns himself him. Thursday morning, both of the brother’s passports were suspended to prevent traveling abroad. Tony surrendered himself at the DC FBI Office late Friday afternoon. John Podesta contacted officials and informed them he would turn himself over to officials by 2AM EST Saturday morning in New York but failed to do so, he has also failed to make contact and his cellphone appears to be off or destroyed. It is currently feared he has either fled, in hiding, or dead. Hillary Clinton is also the last person on the approved sealed Grand Jury indictment. She is scheduled to turn herself over early Monday morning. (2nd Post) It is apparently why Trump left 1 day early, but it did not matter because things did not go as planned, like Skippy disappearing. The White House went on lock down yesterday to give Mueller enough time to get in and out of the White House without being seen by reporters.

Now I’d like to include some more of the bread crumbs left by this Q Clearance individual:

(4Chan) Bread Crumbs – Q Clearance Patriot (10/31/17 (Tue) 20:00:15) (1st Post) “SCI[F]

Military Intelligence.

What is ‘State Secrets’ and how upheld in the SC?

What must be completed to engage MI over other (3) letter agencies?

What must occur to allow for civilian trials?

Why is this relevant?

What was Flynn’s background?

Why is this relevant?

Why did Adm R (NSA) meet Trump privately w/o auth?

Does POTUS know where the bodies are buried?

Does POTUS have the goods on most bad actors?

Was TRUMP asked to run for President?

Why?

By Who?

Was HRC next in line?

Was the election suppose to be rigged?

Did good people prevent the rigging?

Why did POTUS form a panel to investigate?

Has POTUS *ever* made a statement that did not become proven as true/fact?

What is POTUS in control of?

What is the one organization left that isn’t corrupt?

Why does the military play such a vital role?

Why is POTUS surrounded by highly respected generals?

Who guards former Presidents?

Why is that relevant?

Who guards HRC?

Why is ANTIFA allowed to operate?

Why hasn’t the MB been classified as a terrorist org?

What happens if Soros funded operations get violent and engage in domestic terrorism?

What happens if mayors/ police comms/chiefs do not enforce the law?

What authority does POTUS have specifically over the Marines?

Why is this important?

What is Mueller’s background? Military?

Was Trump asked to run for President w/ assurances made to prevent tampering?

How is POTUS always 5-steps ahead?

Who is helping POTUS? (2nd Post) Get the popcorn, Friday & Saturday will deliver on the MAGA promise. POTUS knows he must clean house (gov’t) in order to ‘free up’ and demonstrate who has authority in order to pass important legislation. This was always the priority. Remember, AG Sessions cannot look like an impartial player that is out to get all former Obama team members as we need him for other important work. All will come into focus and for anyone to think POTUS is not in control is kidding themselves. Also, he’s 100% insulated with zero risk of impeachment (fact). (3rd Post) Why does Obama travel in advance of POTUS to foreign locations?

Why is this relevant?

Focus on the power of POTUS as it relates to the Marines.

How can MI be applied to prosecute bad actors and avoid corrupt agencies and judges?

Biggest drop on Pol.

Above is reason why the shills are sliding. In case you didn’t know, shills log and send new info back to ASF for instruction. They use a 5 prong pre packaged injection (one post auto generates four more at random designated times). Common drive of posts they all tap into. Since they misjudged the influence of the MSM they are aggressively looking to censor throughout major platforms in exchange for CIA slush funds and WW access for expansion of said networks. Everything they do has been forecasted and prepared for. (3rd Post) Why do D’s want to control the black pop?

Why do they intentionally keep poor and in need?

Why do D’s project racism on a daily basis against R’s?

Why do black elected officials do the crazy talk on behalf of D’s?

How do D’s cover the historical facts of forming the confederacy, KKK, and oppose all things pro black re: legislation?

What happens if D’s lose the slave grip on the black pop?

Why do D’s, through the funding of the CIA, prop up and install Hollywood/media assets?

Does this fall within Operation Mockingbird?

What were the historical advantages D’s gained by having MSM and famous people peddling narrative?

Who exposed the pedo network within H wood?

You can’t answer the above but will laugh once disclose details.

The network which controls this false narrative which in turns keeps the black pop under control is being dismantled.

False local and national black leaders will be exposed next as shills for the D party.

Follow the money.

Maxine W has a $4mm home and cash assets in excess of $6mm.

How is that possible? One example.

All of these questions help to paint the full picture. (4th Post) I’ve dumped some crumbs like this over the weekend which started the intense shilling. At this point we are far enough along you can paint the picture without risk of jeopardizing the operation. (5th Post) Who controls the NG [National Guard]?

Why was the NG recently activated in select cities within the US?

Can the NG work in coordination w/ the marines?

Do conditions need to be satisfied to authorize?

What former President used the military to save the republic and what occurred exactly?

Biggest drop to ever be provided on Pol. Study and prepare. The masses tend to panic in such situations. No war. No civil unrest. Clean and swift. (6th Post) Note MI has the same SAPs as NSA, CIA etc as designated post 9-11.

Why is this relevant?

Who can be held hostage and controlled?

CIA thinks its foreign offshore assets are strong enough to defend against the US executive (not accounting for military use on domestic soil).

Why does the Constitution explicitly grant this authority to the President and what is it to prevent?

They knew our agencies would grow in power so much so they could/can hold the executive hostage or engage with bad actors.

Trump nominated someone new to direct every agency but one. He controls the top. (7th Post) Follow up to last post.

Return to comments re: Pelosi and John M (some of us refuse to say his last name for a reason).

This all has meaning – everything stated. Big picture stuff – few positions allow for this direct knowledge. Proof to begin 11.3.

We all sincerely appreciate the work you do. Keep up the good fight. The flow of information is vital.

God bless. (8th Post) Think about it logically.

The only way is the military. Fully controlled. Save & spread (once 11.3 verifies as 1st marker).

Biggest advanced drop on Pol. (9th Post) Not everything can be publicly disclosed because so much ties back to foreign heads of state. Much will be revealed, we want transparency but not at a cost we can’t recover from. (10th Post) Some things must remain classified to the very end. NK is not being run by Kim, he’s an actor in the play. Who is the director? The truth would sound so outrageous most Americans would riot, revolt, reject, etc.

The pedo networks are being dismantled.

The child abductions for satanic rituals (ie Haiti and other 3rd world countries) are paused (not terminated until players in custody).

We pray every single day for God’s guidance and direction as we are truly up against pure evil. (11th Post) Would you believe a device was placed somewhere in the WH that could actually cause harm to anyone in the room and would in essence be undetected?

Fantasy right?

When Trump was elected you can’t possibly imagine the steps taken prior to losing power to ensure future safety & control.

When was it reported Trump Jr dropped his SS detail?

Why would he take that huge risk given what we know?

I can hint and point but cannot give too many highly classified data points.

These keywords and questions are framed to reduce sniffer programs that continually absorb and analyze data then pushed to z terminals for eval. Think xkeysc on steroids. (12th Post) World stalemate.

We all have the goods on everyone else.

That’s part of the reason why some things that tie back to foreign heads of state will remain classified (not all).

We are in one of the most critical times of our country. Trump and others are working to balance the we’re doing well for America (for the common person to endorse) while at the same time purify our govt and remove the bad actors who are entrenched. There is so much string pulling and blackmail that we need to cut these off to truly gain the power granted to us by the Patriots and hard working people of this great country. (13th Post) I’m hopeful my time spent here was not wasted.

Note few if any shills inside this thread. Reason for that. It’s being monitored, recorded, and analyzed and don’t want the clutter.

Take good care. God bless.

As you can see there is A LOT of data here that this person(s) have given for us to research, but the most significant things are the dates and the intel that basically says the mass arrests and therefore The Event is close to happening. I am just putting these things together as a possibility, I am not saying FOR SURE that this is what is going to happen.

The bread crumbs continue:

(4Chan) Calm before the Storm (Wed 01 Nov 2017 17:08:14) (1st Post) Four carriers & escorts in the pacific?

Why is that relevant?

To prevent other state actors from attempting to harm us during this transition? Russia / China?

Or conversely all for NK? Or all three.

Think logically about the timing of everything happening.

Note increased military movement.

Note NG deployments starting tomorrow.

Note false flags.

Follow Huma.

Prepare messages of reassurance based on what was dropped here to spread on different platforms. The calm before the storm. (2nd Post) They are the true Patriots. We will never forget. Let these coming days be remembered in our history as the time we fought to recapture the republic from those evil bad actors who for so long have sacrificed the good people of this land for their own personal gain.

Fight the good fight.

LET JUSTICE BE SERVED. (3th Post) 4,10,20 A,b,c,d,e…… (4th Post) We serve at the pleasure of the President. DJT (5th Post) These crumbs are not meant to scare anyone but merely inform. Resistance will be dealt with swiftly. The core focus is removing entrenched and fortified bad actors within our federal govt (past and present) as well as others. Simply be diligent – phone numbers will be provided if you witness an uprising or other domestic violence (in addition to 911). Any military seen is for your protection as well as to demonstrate our resolve. Watch for confirmations tomorrow. (6th Post) Before POTUS departs on Friday he will be sending an important message via Twitter. God bless.

Some of you might remember Trump’s comment ‘the calm before the storm‘ about a month back which he didn’t explain:

(Vox) Trump’s odd and ominous “calm before the storm” comment, not really explained “Nearly two days have passed since President Donald Trump ominously suggested, while standing with military leaders, that this could be “the calm before the storm.” And still no one seems to know what, if anything, he was talking about. To recap: On Thursday night, the White House press pool was unexpectedly called to witness a photo op with President Trump, various military officials, and their spouses, who were attending a dinner.”

I will continue with more bread crumbs:

(4chan) Calm before the Storm #2 (Thu 02 Nov 2017 00:00:06) (1st Post) Look to Twitter:

Exactly this: “My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us…….”

God bless. (2nd Post) “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (3rd Post) List out all who have foundations.

Why is this relevant?

How can donations be used personally?

Analyze the filings.

Who is charged w/ overseeing this?

IRS?

Corrupt?

Politically motivated?

The level of corruption in our country (and most others) is so severe there is ONLY ONE WAY.

Alice & Wonderland. (4th Post) Dear Patriot.

We hear you.

We hear all Americans such as yourself.

The time has come to take back our great land.

The time is now.

Rest assured POTUS is backed by the absolute finest people alive who are all dedicated to the eradication evil and corruption from the US/World.

Find peace.

God is with us.

God bless and be safe.

-The WH (5th Post) BIG DROP:

How did NK obtain Uranium?

How did Iran obtain Uranium?

Why did BO send billions (in cash and wire) to Iran?

Why the cash component?

Was the hostage component a cover?

For what?

Could any of the cash component be handed off to other people?

How many planes carried the cash into Iran?

Did all land in Iran?

Did all land in the same location?

Why is this relevant?

Who controls NK?

Who really controls NK?

Don’t think of a single person.

Think of a powerful entity.

Why is this important?

Why are wars so important?

Who benefits?

What does hostage refer to?

Who can be held hostage and controlled by NK having miniaturized nuclear weapons?

Where is BO TODAY?

Where is VJ?

Alice & Wonderland. (6th Post) What is Q Clearance?

What hint does that explicitly refer to?

DOE?

Who would have the goods on U1?

Does stating ‘Q’ refer that person works in DOE?

No.

Does it refer that someone dropping such information has the highest level of security within all departments?

Why is this relevant? (May 2010) BO “Russia should be viewed as a friendly partner under Section 123 the Atomic Energy Act of 1954” after agreeing to a new nuclear weapons reduction deal and helping US w/ Iran.

Who is the enemy?

What is being continually stated by all D’s?

Russia is what?

What did the Russia reset really provide?

Clearance/pathway to complete the U1 deal?

Why is the Canadian PM so important?

They never thought they were going to lose.

The calm before the storm. (7th Post) You can paint the picture based solely on the questions asked.

Be vigilant today and expect a major false flag.

Does anyone find it to be a coincidence there is always a terrorist attack when bad news breaks for the D’s?

What is that called?

Military relevant how?

BO could not and would not allow the military to destroy ISIS – why?

How was ISIS formed?

When?

How has POTUS made such progress in the short time he’s been President?

Alice & Wonderland. (8th Post) Follow Huma.

What just broke w/ Huma?

What did HRC instruct Huma to do re: Classified markings?

Why is this story just now coming out?

What relevance does it have? Why is Donna running for cover?

Was a deal granted in exchange for something?

Who made the deal?

Do we care about Donna or those who instructed her to violate the law?

Why is this being leaked v. simply prosecuted privately?

Who is attempting to change the narrative and soften the acts that are forthcoming this weekend?

Some of you were aware of the incident of Trump’s Twitter account going down for 11 minutes the other day. The insiders do address this in addition to others pieces of information in the following posts:

(4Chan) Calm Before the Storm #5 (02 Nov 2017 15:34:06) (1st Post) Let’s be real clear.

The CIA just attacked the Command and Chief which was immediately detected by NSA/MI and alerted to POTUS.

Re-review all my crumbs including today/yesterday/weekend.

What does this mean?

What actions are immediately occurring?

If this leaks, or the immediate action ongoing at Langley, you’ll have your verification ahead of schedule.

Q (2nd Post) :::::Flash Traffic:::::

Three letter agency embedded tracking/up-channel into POTUS’ Twitter to specifically target through specialized geo and send his location.

We anticipated this (see post a few hours ago).

It has begun.

Perhaps more posts to follow as expected imminent departure.

Q (3rd Post) Fellow Patriots,

I’m being advised actions have created accelerated counter-actions.

We have not yet ascertained the scope of the attack.

Watch the news outlets.

POTUS’ Twitter take down was not by accident (as referenced several hours ago).

Should the lights go out please know we are in control.

Do not panic.

We are prepared and assets are in place.

God bless – I must go for good at this point.

Q (4th Post) To those watching (you know who you are):

You have a choice to make.

You can stand up and do what you know to be right.

Or you can suffer the consequences of your previous actions.

Make no mistake, you are on the losing side.

The choice is yours.

If you decide to take down /pol/ and the net we will be ready. 4920-a 293883 zAj-1 0020192

Alice & Wonderland. (5th Post) Highly recommend someone take all my crumbs and put into a massive dump (a single shot). This will be considered the biggest ‘inside’ ‘approved’ dump in American history.

They are beginning to understand as Podesta’s attorney was just notified.

All my dumps are being recorded but again it doesn’t matter.

Alice & Wonderland. WHERE IS BO TODAY?!?!? (6th Post) Please refer back and collect my crumbs.

As discussed, we’ve anticipated the Twitter and other social media blackouts.

Rogue agents/programmers.

Per sealed Federal orders, we quickly tracked and reinstated.

Expect outages periodically (infiltrated).

If this doesn’t signal what I’ve been saying I don’t know what will.

Q (7th Post) You can count the people who have the full picture on two hands.

Of those (less than 10 people) only three are non-military.

Why is this relevant?

Game theory.

Outside of a potential operator who has been dialed-in w/ orders (specific to his/her mission) nobody else has this information.

Operators never divulge.

Alice & Wonderland.

One of the latest posts from today November 4th, 2017 is from this poster who claims he is an anonymous insider:

(4Chan) Insider here (11/04/17 (Sat) 00:58:35) Fourth of November will be the day that America

Breaks away from the lies

It isn’t antifa nor the Altright that brings…..

It’s going to be glorious to see you rot in hell

So, with this said if I die I died for a just cause

God I can’t believe I’m leaving this hint.

Oh well if I die I die.

It is what it is.

Nothing more nothing less

God for I’m about to die I salute you.

Travesty is for those who never tried.

Overcomers is where the warriors lie

Conquer or die is my motto

After all what is life after death.

Unicorns and fairy’s or Jesus.

Some cowboys like me go out like that.

Echo for eternity king Jesus.

Alapha omega the being and the end.

Fate is for those who are willing to go big.

A man in the fight is far more dangerous then

Legions upon legions of men.

Sound mind is key to this

Echo is all I hear with the gunshots.

Fear is for those who do something dangerously

Legion upon legions is what I’ll be fighting today.

Allegiance to my god and country.

Godspeed anons. When the first shots are fired later on today, be stoic, be vigilant, be diligent. Get all the information as fast as you can and start putting it together as quickly as you can. An most of all save our country by exposing the shadow government.

Godspeed Anons.

L o o k a t t h e f I r s t l e t t e r o f t h e

F I r s t w o r d o n e a c h l I n e ! Remember Remember the 4th of November.

The first letter of each sentence ends up reading out “FBI is going to do a false flag.”He makes other posts but mostly just reiterates that people should be paying attention today and to make sure we gather as much information as possible about anything happening today that would be considered false flaggery…

Today would be the day that a false flag would happen given the Antifa protests going on all over the country. This person did appear to be fearful of his life as he mentioned that if he didn’t reply later on that we should assume he is dead. I honestly take him seriously and hope he is safe. Also, the Q clearance individual did say to watch out for False Flags….

As far as I know this is all of the intel that has been dropped so far by these individual(s). I encourage everyone to remain in love and peace as we navigate whatever ends up happening next. Maybe something will happen, maybe it won’t, but one way or another, this planet WILL be liberated. Take care and much love!!

