Did President Trump Endorse Q Info on Secret Indictments of Pedophile Network?

By Dr. Michael Salla

On November 25, President Donald Trump re-tweeted an alternative news article lauding many of the accomplishments achieved during his administration so far. The site he retweeted, MAGAPILL soon crashed as many of the President’s 42 million followers went there to learn more.

What is significant about the article and site he retweeted is that it featured a November 19 story about an alleged whistleblower called Q, who has been releasing a lot of information about what is really going on behind the scenes in Washington DC.

In retweeting the story and link to the MAGAPILL site, which he lauded as a genuine news site in contrast to “fake news” sites, was Trump indirectly endorsing Q’s information as genuine? If so, then the ramifications are enormous. First, let’s begin with Trump’s re-tweet.

Wow, even I didn’t realize we did so much. Wish the Fake News would report! Thank you. https://t.co/ApVbu2b0Jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

The article he referred to is titled “President Donald Trump’s Accomplishment List” and an archived copy is available here. It lists his accomplishments across a broad spectrum of political, economic and national security areas.

What is arguably more significant is that at the very top of this article was a large banner linking to a featured story “Q Clearance Patriot: The Storm and the Awakening: follow the white rabbit”.

By clicking the banner’s link, Trump interested readers are taken to a November 19 article that discusses the revelations of Q, an alleged high-level insider spilling the beans on what is happening behind the scenes.

The Q material discusses an enormous number of topics such as secret indictments of the political elite, current events in Saudi Arabia and Trump’s national security briefings by figures such as NSA Director, Admiral Michael Rogers.

The preface found on the MAGAPILL site mentions the enormity of the information released in this article, and provides some highlights of the released material. Among the more interesting is the view that rather than former FBI Director Robert Mueller conducting a serious investigation into the links between Russia and the Trump Presidential campaign, Mueller is really investigating a corrupt pedophile networkthat has secretly monopolized power in the US:

The Special Counsel is not corrupt. Let me say that again, the special counsel, headed by Mueller, is not running a corrupt investigation. He’s doing the job properly under the guise of investigating the Trump team. This has lowered the guard of the true targets because nobody anticipated it, including the media. There are an unprecedented number of sealed indictments across the nation right now that have not been executed, over 1100 sealed indictments at last glance. Many high level officials will soon be arrested to actually ‘Drain the Swamp‘ beyond what anyone thought was possible. Once the corruption and the ‘type of corruption’ is revealed to the American people, it will trigger ‘The Awakening’. This event will be something unlike anything you’ve ever witnessed, Americans will unite behind Trump and his administration for cleaning house.

There have been persistent rumors of hundreds of secret Grand Jury indictments that are on the verge of being unleashed. These rumors have been circulating for weeks and a number of alternative media figures have closely analyzed some of the Q material that refers to them.

Among these figures is Jordan Sather, whose “Destroying the Illusion” Youtube channel has gained over 65,000 subscribers due to his cogent analyses of the Q material and other topical issues. Sather released a video on November 26 analyzing Trump’s retweet of the MAGAPILL article, and was the first to raise the possibility that Trump was indirectly endorsing the legitimacy of the Q material.

While the Q material is quite extensive, its core claim that Mueller, as Special Counsel, has really been investigating a corrupt pedophile network, rather than the alleged Russia Trump campaign connection, is very significant…

Continue Reading →

This article (Did President Trump Endorse Q Info on Secret Indictments of Pedophile Network? » Exopolitics) was originally published on Exopolitics and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.