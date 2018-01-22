Q Anon Updates — January 21st 2018

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Q Code

(571) Jan 21 2018 17:31:32Q!UW.yye1fxo51

DUGtJVsU8AElqAt.jpg-large.jpg



(570) Jan 21 2018 12:54:33Q!UW.yye1fxo50

FBI Files Document Communism in Valerie Jarrett’s Family

THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD.

THE GREAT AWAKENING.

A WEEK TO REMEMBER.

Q

(568) Jan 21 2018 12:25:40Q!UW.yye1fxo48

@Jack, MZ, ES, JB, EM, SH, MSM, etc.

Do you know that we know?

Do you know that we see all?

Do you know that we hear all?

FEAR the STORM.

NOBODY PLAYING THE GAME GETS A FREE PASS.

NOBODY.

Q

(567) Jan 21 2018 12:06:20Q!UW.yye1fxo47

Will SESSIONS drop the hammer?

1 of 22.

#Memo shifts narrative.

#Memo reinstates SESSIONS’ authority re: Russia/ALL.

#Memo factually demonstrates collusion at highest levels.

#Memo factually demonstrates HUSSEIN ADMIN weaponized INTEL community to ensure D victory [+insurance].

#Memo factually demonstrates ‘knowingly false intel’ provided to FISA Judges to obtain warrant(s). THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE.

[The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America]

Hussein [8]

Install rogue_ops

Leak C-intel/Mil assets

Cut funding to Mil

Command away from generals

Launch ‘good guy’ takedown (internal remove) – Valerie Jarrett (sniffer)

SAP sell-off

Snowden open source Prism/Keyscore (catastrophic to US Mil v. bad actors (WW) +Clowns/-No Such Agency)

Target/weaken conservative base (IRS/MSM)

Open border (flood illegals: D win) ISIS/MS13 fund/install (fear, targeting/removal, domestic-assets etc.) Blind-eye NK [nuke build] [Clas-1, 2, 3]

Blind-eye Iran [fund and supply] Blind-eye [CLAS 23-41]

Stage SC [AS [187]]

U1 fund/supply IRAN/NK [+reduce US capacity]

KILL NASA (prevent space domination/allow bad actors to take down MIL SATs/WW secure comms/install WMDs) – RISK OF EMP SPACE ORIG (HELPLESS)

[CLAS 1-99]

HRC [8] WWIII [death & weapons real/WAR FAKE & CONTROLLED][population growth control/pocket billions] Eliminate final rogue_ops within Gov’t/MIL

KILL economy [starve/need/enslave]

Open borders

Revise Constitution

Ban sale of firearms (2nd amen removal)

Install ‘on team’ SC justices> legal win(s) across spectrum of challengers (AS 187)

Removal of electoral college [pop vote ^easier manipulation/illegal votes/Soros machines] Limit/remove funding of MIL

Closure of US MIL installations WW [Germany 1st]

Destruction of opposing MSM/other news outlets (censoring), CLAS 1-59

[]

Pure EVIL.

Narrative intercept [4am].

Sessions/Nunes Russian OPS.

Repub distortion of facts to remove Mueller.[POTUS free pass].

Shutdown Primary Reasons.

Distract.

Weaken military assets.

Inc illegal votes.

Black voters abandoning.

“Keep them starved”

“Keep them blind”

“Keep them stupid”

HRC March 13, 2013 [intercept].

The Great Awakening.

Fight, Fight, Fight.

Q

Source – Q Code Flag

This post Q Anon Updates — January 21st 2018 first appeared on Stillness in the Storm.

